It is dark right now in San Diego. If I were to open the door downstairs and turn on the light, I would see a picture of my Bright and Morning Star with Shelby. I feel a rush of emotions and I need to feel the emotions.

The piano player first entered my life in the courtyard of Pierson College. My Bright and Morning Star had been anticipating this moment for some time. What would Dad think? Would he like Shelby? Would Shelby like my Dad? Shelby was my mirror image. We creatives get each other upon first contact. I could feel the emotion honed by years of creative work. I was inclined to like anyone who made my daughter happy. It intrigued me that the two were up to mischief upon first contact with me. They wanted a sip of alcohol and could I oblige them by taking two glasses up to the dorm room my wife and I were staying in.

I know, I know, I was a bad parent but I was in a festive mood and did not want to leave a cranky first impression. I recall how well they fit together as they headed up to the dorm room. The security guard watched me with warranted suspicion.

A recording studio was a second home to Shelby. Shelby came alive in song and on the piano. Where does that sort of talent come from? It must be genetic. My soul was pleased that a creative had entered our family space.

*

When my Bright and Morning Star broke up with Shelby, it was not my place to say anything other than support my young adult daughter to the best of my ability. And I did because that is what a good Dad does. Young adult children must learn to navigate love and loss on their own. It is not our place to second-guess decisions of the heart. We do so at our peril.

It is also true that I was confused. Why remember Shelby with images and pictures? Isn’t a clean break the best way to go?

I wouldn’t care except that I am human. I can feel my emotion. Creatives are a rare breed in this world. I vibe with my young writer friend in the hinterland because she is an artist of creative expression. When I see Shelby’s smiling face downstairs, I remember my fond memories of the piano player. I wish things had worked out in a different universe. It is over but the images generate intense emotional chemistry. Have you heard Shelby play the piano in the dark? I am sure my daughter has.

“Just as I walk to the door

I can feel your emotion

It's pulling me back”—lyrics to Piano in the Dark by Brenda Russell

I could never express these feelings with my family. They would believe I should feel nothing downstairs when I open the door and see the piano player, my daughter’s partner in mischief. I walk towards the door and I feel what could never have been. No words are spoken of these things with my daughter. I wish away whatever emotions I feel. No words are spoken as I close the door on the past .

Maybe, for some, warm photographs of the piano player are part of the healing process, the forgetting. I think of our family vacation to Hawaii and the piano player caused me to break out the vodka. I was that relaxed and at peace with someone who lived to create emotions in song. The piano player was a good fit for me and our family. And perhaps that is what I feel.

But my feelings are ancillary in the end. I was just an observer of young love and how felt emotion was not enough to sustain love. And that is an important lesson to learn before one is pulled back to love the piano player at the door. It is ok to cry just a little before letting go.

I know, I'm caught up in the middle

I cry just a little

When I think of letting go

Oh no, gave up on the riddle

I cry just a little

I cry, I cry—lyrics to Piano in the Dark by Brenda Russell



