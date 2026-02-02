“We need to know our history, and we didn’t have that at one time. Someone else was writing our history for us, telling us. But it’s no longer that way. So it’s a cycle. When you’re struggling to maintain what you have, it’s important that each generation knows what the last generation did and learn from that. So when it’s their turn, they can stand strong. They’ll know what happened in the past through our own eyes, our own writing, our own telling.” — Madonna Thunder Hawk

One day on April 21, 2018, a family member in the car said “Blackness is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters.” And in that moment I felt erasure of innumerable ancestors. I am not built to accept dogmas and slogan words. I came of age before colonization of Black History by Black Studies. The memory of epic achievements remained within me. Understand this essay as a critique of how Black Studies tells our American history. We need to know our history. For too long, someone else has used a clenched fist to write our history for us, telling us this is the approved narrative. But it wasn’t this way for me as a child of the New South. No one had swapped out my curiosity for conformity. It is important that each generation knows what the last generation did and learn from that. They’ll know what happened in the past through our own eyes, our own writing, our own telling.

Those feelings led me to write about pioneer black lawyers over five years.

These are their stories.

=========

William Francis Yardley (1844-1924)

Here is one story.

Sometime in the year 1843, a woman became pregnant down in Knoxville, Tennessee. The pregnancy was not cause for joy and celebration. The father was black. The mother was Irish. And a child was going to be born soon. Mother made plans as women have made plans throughout history. Mother made plans. When the baby boy arrived on January 8, 1844, decisions were made and steps were taken. Mother left her newborn baby on the doorstep of the Yardley family. And then mother walked away forever.

It was all for the best for everyone.

When the Yardley family opened their door and saw the vulnerable infant, they took the baby inside their home and closed the door. The baby was motherless, fatherless and nameless. It was agreed the family would keep and raise the baby as their own. They named the baby “William Francis Yardley.” The baby was free since his mother had been free. The Yardleys happened to be a white family.

Even during antebellum times, racial lines were crossed many times. There were generations of common law marriages between free blacks and whites in my wife’s family. For generations in Madison County, Virginia, kinship between white and black Twymans was understood as a fact of life. The lives of blacks and whites have always overlapped along a broad spectrum. To think otherwise is to deny genetic reality.

So, yes, William Francis Yardley called Mrs. and Mr. Yardley mother and father. A white family had a black son. That’s just the way it was.

“During the 1850s, (William F. Yardley) attended a school for colored children taught by St. John’s Episcopal Church rector Thomas William Humes. Following the Civil War, Yardley taught at the colored school in Ebenezer, in what is now West Knoxville.”

A Knox County judge took an interest in the young man from the Yardley household. That judge attended to Yardley as he began to study law. All praise to Judge George Andrews who had the decency and faith to guide and prepare Yardley for the practice of law. Yardley passed the bar and set upon a career in the law. The literature is unclear as to Yardley’s date of admission. Professor J. Clay Smith claims the date was the late 1860s. Wikipedia claims the date was 1872.

Knoxville was home and it was in Knoxville that the young lawyer Yardley made his mark. He was the first black lawyer in his hometown and one hopes the Yardleys were there to experience their son’s rise in the world. Yardley developed a practice devoted to “criminal cases for black clients.”

In 1872, William F. Yardley “was elected to Knoxville’s Board of Aldermen, serving one term.”

As an expression of Yardley’s high aim in life, he could not accept the Republican Party’s refusal to nominate a candidate for governor in 1876. The decision did not sit well with Yardley. What did Yardley do? Did Yardley just accept things as they were? Surely, one black lawyer in Knoxville could do nothing about the situation. There were larger forces at play.

Think about this young lawyer named William Francis Yardley and his sense of destiny.

William Yardley stepped forward and said, “I will run for Governor of Tennessee if no one else will.” I am paraphrasing but Yardley refused to allow the Governor’s race to remain uncontested. Such epic sense of self in 1876! Yardley’s announcement created an immediate “street sensation” throughout Tennessee. A black man is running for Governor, they said. A black man could be Governor. The campaign was unforgettable. Yardley stumped throughout the state alongside two other white candidates. Yardley was daring on the campaign stage. He railed against small-minded prejudice. Mindful of his own white family, he moved audiences with his life story and why it was wrong to ban interracial marriage and interracial schooling. It was wrong and Yardley himself was Exhibit 1 against race prejudice. Could it be that Yardley was abandoned as a baby because his Irish mother and black father could not marry under Tennessee state law?

All we know for sure is this -- Yardley was well ahead of his time as he railed against the small minds of 1876 throughout the hollows and valleys of Tennessee. Yardley lost the election but he forever won the hearts and minds of those in Knoxville. For the rest of his life, Yardley would be referred to as either “Squire Yardley” or “Governor Yardley” in Knoxville.

“From 1876 until 1882, Yardley served as justice of the peace for Knox County.”

In 1878, Yardley expanded his sphere of influence into the newspaper business. He “began publishing Knoxville’s first black newspaper, the Knoxville Examiner.”

Not content with one publication, Yardley founded a second newspaper, the Bulletin, in 1882.

I loathe race prejudice in my life. And because I loathe race prejudice, my heart is drawn to this man who never knew his natural parents but who knew family across racial lines in his life and found respect in his career. “Wearing a Prince Albert coat and derby, Yardley remained a leading Knoxvillian for decades, hosting such dignitaries as Frederick Douglas, who called him ‘one of the most remarkable men that I have met.’”

Racial lines were meant to be crossed, trampled and destroyed.

Governor Yardley as he was known on May 20, 1924 left this world no longer abandoned but beloved by family and friends of all races. There is a circle of life that ascends into the heavens.

May we remember the inspired life that was William Francis Yardley.

=========

Edward Garrison Draper (1834-1858)

The story of lawyer Edward G. Draper, the sixth black lawyer in American history, is brief.

Born on January 1, 1834 in Baltimore, Maryland in a slave state, Draper was the son of Garrison Draper, a successful tobacconist and cigar maker. Like John B. Vashon for his son George B. Vashon, Garrison Draper was a man of respectability who aimed high for his son, Edward. It was settled early on that Edward would receive a proper education, a shaky proposition at best in a slave state. What is interesting, according to one source, is that Garrison saw his son’s best future in Africa. The Drapers were a Baltimore family but Garrison had the means and resources to keep his son, Edward, educated at a good public school in Philadelphia.

When it came time for college, Garrison chose Dartmouth College in New Hampshire for Edward. There is a fine tradition of blacks attending Dartmouth before the Civil War. The most notable black graduate was Thomas Paul, Jr., (Class of 1841), the namesake son of Rev. Thomas Paul from Beacon Hill in Boston. Once again and even during times of slavery, free blacks were creating traditions of achievement and accomplishment over generations. Edward established a solid and competent record for himself at Dartmouth. Edward graduated from Dartmouth with the Class of 1855.

Edward decided he wanted to practice law. He reached this decision after “much consultation with friends.”

Edward returned home to Baltimore where a retired lawyer, Charles Gilman, graciously agreed to train Edward in the law. Edward proved an adept student but learning the law is more than the study of law books. One has to observe the practice of law. One has to attend court proceedings and notice how pleadings are pleaded. These opportunities were foreclosed to Edward as a black man in Baltimore. As a work around, Edward traveled to Boston for a few months where he was able to work “in the office of a distinguished lawyer.”

Upon returning to Baltimore, Edward was examined for the practice of law by Judge Zachias Collins Lee of the Superior Court. It was understood by all Edward would never practice law a day of his life in Baltimore:

Upon the application of Charles Gilman, Esq., of the Baltimore bar, I have examined Edward G. Draper, a young man of color, who has been reading law under the direction of Mr. Gilman, with the view of pursuing…practice in Liberia, Africa. And I have found him most intelligent and well informed in his answers to the questions proposed by me, and qualified in all respect to be admitted to the bar in Maryland, if he was a free white citizen of this state….This certificate is…furnished to him…with a view to promote his establishment and success in Liberia at the bar there.

Allow me to translate – blacks were not welcomed to practice law in Maryland. The year was 1857.

Edward set sail for Liberia where he arrived as the first “regularly educated lawyer.” He fell ill shortly thereafter of tuberculosis and died on December 18, 1858, two weeks before his twenty-fifth birthday.

To the best of my knowledge and belief, Edward Garrison Draper remains a nonmember of the Maryland State Bar. I urge the Maryland Court of Appeals to right this wrong. If the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania could admit George B. Vashon (1824-1878) to its state bar on May 4, 2010, the Maryland Court of Appeals can do the same for its native Baltimore lawyer.

Posthumous admission of Edward Garrison Draper is in order as a matter of Simple Justice. [Update: The Supreme Court of Maryland honored the state’s first Black lawyer with posthumous admission on October 27, 2023 at a special session in Annapolis, Maryland. Edward Garrison Draper, Esq. is now a member of the Maryland State Bar. ]

=========

Honorable Robert B. Elliott (1842-1884)

Born of Jamaican parents in Jamaica, Robert B. Elliott entered the world in 1842 with several advantages. Elliott was free in a country where slavery had been abolished. And educational opportunities were his for the taking. One day, his name would be known beyond Cuba and the Bahamas in a place called South Carolina. We remember Elliott today as the fourteenth black lawyer in American history.

There are widely varied accounts about the education of Elliott. Self-serving accounts from Elliott himself suggest he attended the Holburn Academy followed by graduation from Eton College in England. However, there are no records of a Holburn Academy or that Elliott graduated from Eton. On July 24, 1903, the Jamaican press claimed Elliott as Jamaican by birth and that Elliott was the son of a carpenter in Montego Bay. Most likely, Elliott was educated at the Montego Bay Academy, a superior school run by the Presbyterian Church in Jamaica. Slavery was no more on the Island as it had been abolished in 1834. This sequence of events seems more likely than a Holburn Academy and Eton College narrative.

A local source on the Island concluded Elliott’s “father refused to let him pursue his trade [carpentry] and ultimately the young man went to the United States and became a member of the profession [law] that the member for Kingston [Philip Stern, a leading barrister] graced…And that, in a country where there was no secret that there was rank prejudice against his colour.”

Elliott was a dark-skinned man like pioneer black attorneys John S. Rock, Justice Jonathon J. Wright and Attorney General Henry W. Johnson. For some, if not many, the darkness of Elliott’s skin color mattered.

It must be remembered Elliott stood out due to his accent which he attributed to Liverpool and Eton College as opposed to Montego Bay.

Did Elliott ever acquire U.S. citizenship? It is suspected Elliott told anyone who asked he was born in Boston. No one seemed to care about the details of Elliott’s birth.

When the Civil War ended, the place to be was in South Carolina. There was unimaginable opportunity for a black man. A new state government was being reconstituted from the ground up.

On October 7, 1865, the black newspaper South Carolina Leader was launched in Charleston, South Carolina. Its mission was “to improve the whole people by advocating equal rights to all…we are for the Union and the Constitution, and shall defend the flag against its enemies wherever found.” The subscription rate was $4.00 a year.

“By 1867, (Elliott) was associate editor of the South Carolina Leader (the first confirmed fact about him), having possibly spent a short time in Boston, working as a printer.” Richard H. Cain, a future black congressman and Bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, served as editor alongside Elliott. In those days, black newspapers served as invaluable resources for freedmen. Editors and associate editors were influencers by default.

In November 1867, the voters elected Elliott to represent the Edgefield District in the 1868 Constitutional Convention which began meeting on January 14, 1868 and adjourned on March 17, 1868. A new constitution was adopted which stated all male citizens had the right to vote, regardless or education or wealth. All children were required to attend state sponsored schools. The new constitution was approved on April 16,1868. On July 9,1868, the South Carolina government ratified the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which enabled President Andrew Johnson to proclaim South Carolina was readmitted to the Union on July 18, 1868.

While attending the Constitutional Convention, “Elliott studied for the bar examination.”

“In 1868 three black lawyers were admitted to the practice before the Supreme Court of South Carolina. At that time, any male citizen could qualify for membership to the bar. Even as the status of the newly freed blacks remained uncertain, Robert Brown Elliott, William J. Whipper, and Jonathan Jasper Wright on September 23, 1868, became the first black lawyers admitted to the South Carolina bar…Each applicant was required to be examined as a condition of admission. Elliott, Whipper, and Wright successfully passed a bar examination administered by Senator Charles W. Montgomery and South Carolina attorney general Daniel H. Chamberlain.”

Shortly thereafter, Elliott joined with Whipper and Macon B. Allen to form the first black law firm in the United States: Whipper, Elliott, and Allen. These men were men of vision, drive and ambition. All black law firms today are the metaphorical descendants of Whipper, Elliott, and Allen. Comparable to Hill, Tucker and Marsh for the City of Richmond, Virginia in the 1970s and 1980s, Whipper, Elliott, and Allen was the center for legal and political business throughout South Carolina during Reconstruction.

Politics followed for the name partner at Whipper, Elliott and Allen. Elliott served as a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives from November 24, 1868 through March 1, 1870.

In 1869, Elliott was appointed assistant adjutant-general which meant Elliott became the first black commanding general of the South Carolina National Guard. His duties included forming a state militia to fight the Ku Klux Klan.

“As Elliott’s political influence grew, so did his political aspirations.” He aimed for the congressional seat representing the Third Congressional District. After securing “the endorsement and support of Governor Robert K. Scott,” Elliott was nominated as the Republican candidate and defeated his Democratic opponent in the general election. “At the age of twenty-nine,” Elliott was sworn in as a congressman on March 4, 1871.

Elliott was a young, gifted and black congressman. As a dark-skinned member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Elliott challenged white sensibilities. There was noticeable anxiety in the air as he rose to address his colleagues for the first time:

“I shall never forget that day, when rising in my place to address the House, I found myself the center of attraction. Everything was still. Those who believed in the natural inferiority of the colored race appeared to feel that the hour had arrived in which they should exult in triumph over the failure of the first man of ‘the despised race’ whose voice was about to be lifted in that chamber. The countenances of those who sympathized with our cause seemed to indicate their anxiety for my success, and their heartfelt desire that I might prove equal to the emergency. I cannot, fellow citizens, picture to you the emotions that then filled my mind.”

Ever desirous of higher political office, Elliott sought his party’s backing for the United States Senate. The home town press was contemptuous of Elliott’s gambit. For the Charleston Daily News, the issue was Elliott’s race, not his qualifications. At least the newspaper was genuine and honest. In plain terms, “if the matter were left to us, Elliott is not the man who we would want to send to the United States Senate….He is not the candidate of the white people.” Elliott lost out in his bid to John J. Patterson.

Elliott read the landscape and made a pivot. He would return home and climb the political ladder.

“Elliott resigned from Congress in 1874 and returned to Aiken, South Carolina, to run for the state legislature.” The plan was to become Speaker of the South Carolina House of Delegates and then Governor of South Carolina.

Elliott won election to the lower state house and was sworn in as a state delegate on November 21, 1874. Three days later, his colleagues elected Elliott as Speaker of the South Carolina House of Delegates. The plan was in place and proceeding according to plan. Would Elliott become the first black popularly elected Governor in U.S. history?

Elliott made a bad political chess move. Elliott parted ways with fellow-Republican Governor Daniel H. Chamberlain and supported Elliott’s former law partner, William J. Whipper, for a Charleston judgeship. In return and politics being a dirty business, it became clear Elliott would not have the backing of his party for a gubernatorial bid. Elliott left his Speakership and state house of delegates position on April 14, 1876.

It was time for another strategy, another pivot for Elliott.

This time, Elliott ran for and won the position of Attorney General for South Carolina in the infamous election of 1876. There was rampant fraud and violence throughout South Carolina. In at least two counties, there were more votes counted than residents. Challenges and counterchallenges were lobbied back and forth. While all of this drama was unfolding at the state and federal level, Elliott served as Attorney General from December 14, 1876 to May 29, 1877.

The Hayes-Tilden Compromise of 1877 was followed by the removal of federal troops from South Carolina. As ex-Confederate lieutenant general Wade Hampton III assumed the office of Governor, there was no hope for Elliott to remain in office. If memory serves me well, there may have been an actual tussle between Elliott and the new white Democratic Attorney General. The window had closed on black political aspiration in South Carolina.

What does a gifted and talented pioneer black lawyer do when all seems lost?

“By 1879 Elliott was in dire financial condition. The Republicans were out of office and the black community was facing renewed racial hostility and disfranchisement.” A friend found Elliott a position with the United States Treasury Office as a special inspector of customs in Charleston. Elliott continued to dabble in politics, however, by conducting research in North Carolina for potential presidential candidate John Sherman. Elliott was a delegate to the 1880 Republican National Convention where he worked the black delegates for Sherman. Sherman lost to James A. Garfield but Elliott was awarded a promotion in the customs office which meant “an increase in salary.”

In 1881, Elliott led a delegation of black Republicans to meet with President Garfield and plead for greater civil rights protections. The administration rewarded Elliott for his efforts with a transfer from Charleston to the New Orleans Federal Customs office. This transfer uprooted Elliott from his home and longstanding relationships and connections. Elliott could not afford to return to South Carolina. As further reward for presumably speaking up with the President, the federal government dismissed Elliott as a Treasury inspector in 1882.

Elliott was left jobless and far from home in New Orleans.

Elliott started up another law firm with a young black lawyer, Thomas de Saille Tucker. The two lawyers litigated “criminal work in the local police court.” The two found few clients. Accounts recall that Elliott descended into poverty and died penniless on August 9, 1884.

Robert Brown Elliott was a creature of ambition and self-confidence. He lived his life by these ways of being in the world. Elliott’s life reminds us all of what might have been but for the withdrawal of federal troops from South Carolina in 1877.

*Some sources such as Wikipedia credit Elliott’s self-serving accounts of birth in Liverpool, England and his study at a non-existent Holburn Academy and graduation from Eton College. I find more credible the investigative work of the Gleaner (based in Jamaica) on July 24, 1903.

=========

James Henry Piles

James Henry Piles was the first black lawyer in the state of Mississippi. Admitted to the practice of law in Mississippi, Piles is somewhat of a mystery. We know neither the date of his birth nor the date of his passing. Nonetheless, Piles is remembered to this day in Mississippi for broken racial barriers. Who was this pioneer black lawyer and why is he still honored in Mississippi to this day?

If we want to understand James Henry Piles, we have to start with his paternal grandparents Nelson & Ellenor (Eggleston) Piles. The Piles were a free black family rooted in Amelia County, Virginia, the next county over from my home county, Chesterfield County, Virginia. Increasing restrictions on the lives of free blacks most likely prompted the Piles family to pull up their roots and move out west for greater freedom. “Sometime during the 1815 – 1818 time period,” the family “migrated from Amelia County to Chillicothe, Ross County, Ohio.” Chillicothe was a favored destination for Virginia free blacks in search of a better life in a free state. John Mercer Langston’s guardian dispatched Langston to Chillicothe after his parents died in Louisa County, Virginia.

All of the children of Nelson and Ellenor – Judy, Robert, William, Maria – were born in Virginia.

Once Robert came of age, he married Martha Jane Yancey who was also from Virginia in April 1839. Together “Robert and Martha had seven (7) children, all born in Springfield, Ohio between 1839 and 1855.” The Piles family was known for its activism “in church, civic & (Underground Railroad) activities” in and around Ross County and Clark County, Ohio.

One son, James Henry Piles, pursued his collegiate studies at Oberlin College, the alma mater of John Mercer Langston and George B. Vashon. James graduated in 1866 and set upon his career in the study of law while resident in Ohio. “He worked as the principal of a black school in Springfield” but this was a temporary way station. The times were changing and it was clear to all that black men would be part of the new Mississippi down the Mississippi River from Springfield, Ohio.

After gaining admission to the Mississippi Bar, Piles became the first black man to practice law in the state. “He became a Union League leader…a member of the Panola County Republican executive committee, and served in the state House of Representatives, 1870-1875.

As with many pioneer black lawyers, politics was a natural leadership venue for Piles.

“In 1875, Piles held office as Mississippi’s assistant secretary of state.”

Sadly, the withdrawal of federal troops from the South brought Reconstruction, and Piles’ political career, to an end. Piles “returned North after the end of Reconstruction, and from 1883 to 1896 lived in Washington, D.C. where he served as an examiner in the U.S. Patent Office.”

In 1912, Piles was last heard of “practicing law in Memphis.”

No image remains of this native son of Springfield, Ohio.

=========

Edward Shaw

One closes one’s eyes and imagines the whirlwind personality that was Edward Shaw (1825 – 1891). Similar to lawyer Aaron A. Bradley, Shaw lived life his way and God bless Shaw for brightening the landscape in his lifetime. Shaw spoke his mind and had his say. And that is cause enough for remembrance this day.

Born free in Kentucky, those in the Bluegrass State rightfully claim Shaw as a native son. But the literate Shaw would make his mark not in Indiana where he grew up but in the land of the delta blues, Memphis, Tennessee. The 1850s found Edward Shaw in Memphis as the proud proprietor of a gambling house and a saloonkeeper. Tennessee was a frontier slave state in those days. Sin was an old friend at Shaw’s establishment down by the Mississippi River.

Freedom came in December 1865 and with freedom rose opportunity for the ambitious and driven. The well-known Shaw put himself out into the civic arena and found himself a delegate to the Tennessee black convention of 1866. People were healing from the Memphis Massacre of May 1 – 3, 1866 and it is interesting how Shaw developed his voice. One might have suspected that a successful man of business might lean towards the conservative side. One would be wrong when it came to Edward Shaw. Shaw demanded black representation in the Republican Party. Shaw became well-known as “an outspoken critic of the white-controlled Memphis Republican machine for its refusal to give positions to blacks.”

The saloonkeeper became an ardent opponent of white Republicans.

While stepping into politics, Shaw remained the entrepreneur. Shaw helped organize “the Tennessee Colored Banking and Real Estate Association in 1867.” Shaw was cementing his relationships with other black men of enterprise for the betterment of Memphis.

In 1868, another development became part of the Edward Shaw folklore. Shaw “shot back at Klansmen who fired on a Memphis Republican meeting.” The word got around Memphis: Edward Shaw was not to be trifled with.

In the same year, Shaw refused to move from a white’s only seat on the Memphis and Ohio Railroad. A tussle ensued and Shaw “was ejected from a seat.” Shaw made sure everyone knew about his incident. As a result, the Tennessee legislature passed “a law barring racial discrimination by common carriers.” One man made a difference and that one man was Edward Shaw. Shaw was developing an outsized reputation for himself in Memphis.

Shaw got himself elected Shelby County commissioner in 1869 despite the aggressive and hostile opposition of white Republicans. Shaw was carving out a unique path in politics. Shaw was “western Tennessee’s first major black officeholder.”

Shaw tried this recipe for success again in 1870. If using white Republicans as a foil worked once, it might work again. Well, Shaw learned a hard lesson about overconfidence. Shaw declared on the campaign stump that “we (blacks) are not to be led by the nose.” He ran as an independent for Congress to teach white Republicans a lesson. And for his independence of thought, Shaw received a mere 165 votes. One hopes Shaw at least found more success on the saloon and gambling side of life. I add this hope because “according to the census of 1870, Shaw owned no property.” How did this happen? Can we trust Shaw’s representation to the census taker? I will leave it at that.

In 1872, Shaw reentered the fray by supporting a white Republican Barbour Lewis for Congress. Lewis won his congressional bid and Shaw “was rewarded with the patronage post of Memphis wharfmaster.” I find myself imagining how this political spoil may have helped Shaw’s business endeavors down by the river.

One imagines Edward Shaw was a character and recognized by all, blacks and whites, as a character. And maybe Memphis after the massacre needed a character like Shaw to bring people together as a respite from racial tensions. One respected Edward Shaw on the streets of Memphis.

In 1874, “Shaw chaired the state black convention…which condemned widespread violations of black rights in the state.” Shaw’s views on school desegregation are interesting. While he denounced school segregation, Shaw felt the more pressing issue was “the hiring of black teachers in black schools.” Otherwise, “blacks would always ‘be taught their inferiority to whites.’”

Somehow during all of his endeavors, Shaw found time to study law. He was admitted to the Bar in Memphis “in the late 1860s.”

By 1880, Shaw campaigned for sheriff of Shelby County. I love this image. A former gambling hall and saloon keeper runs for Sheriff. Shaw lost the election because the local Democratic papers came out with a full court smear against Shaw. Shaw was not a saint, however, sainthood was never the standard for sheriff in the South. Some Republicans and Democrats commended Shaw but the campaign was a lost cause.

Be aware that Memphis had not seen the last of Edward Shaw. One wonders if Shaw gave a Richard Nixon-like concession speech to the local Democratic press on the night of his defeat: “You won’t have Edward Shaw to kick around anymore.”

Politics was in his blood. Memphis had not heard the last from Edward Shaw.

In a daring and brazen move, “Shaw persuaded some black Republicans to join forces with the low-tax Democrats, a move that was opposed by major black politicians in Tennessee.” The year was 1881. Shaw abandoned the Republicans altogether in full support of the “fusion” movement of the Bourbon Democrats.

In the election of 1884, Shaw threw his enthusiastic backing behind fusion candidate Governor Williams Bates. Both White Republicans and Democrats came screaming out against Shaw. What the hell was the man doing? Some called Shaw a communist. Others called Shaw a criminal. (Remember those establishments down by the river back in the day?) Some blacks came out to defend Shaw against weathering criticism from the white press which wanted to destroy Shaw once and for all. Shaw had to defend himself against accusations he had been “disrespectful to white women.” And how did Shaw combat all of this incoming bombardment from Republicans and Democrats, the white press and some blacks? Shaw “urged black voters to…shake off the yoke of Republicanism.” Shaw stood nearly alone as a black member of the Democratic Party before 1900.

Towards the end of his life, Shaw became disillusioned with politics. The hurdles and obstacles were too great. And I suspect white Republicans had long memories in town. Shaw turned away from the gambling hall and the saloon and found more uplift in the black Masons and the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church.

The erstwhile sinner had returned home to the A.M.E. church. My mom would have liked this homecoming story.

No images remain of Edward Shaw.

Conclusion: We need to know our history. And we didn’t have that at one time. In this essay, you and I have been standing on the historical shoulders of our ancestors in the law. Their voices — Yardley, Draper, Elliott, Piles, Shaw — speak to us across time. We must cease living as if we are immune from a history of Black Enterprise. Black History is more than a clenched fist. Black History is Yardley’s abandonment and triumph, Elliott’s ambition and tragic decline, Shaw’ colorful defiance.

Why have Americans forgotten our Moses generation, Pioneer Black Lawyers? Why would Black Americans imitate the dominant culture of dogmas and slogan words in Black Studies even though that culture enslaves black thought?

I do not worship false gods of dogmas and slogan words. I remember our pioneer black lawyers this Black History Month.

Black History Month is freedom.