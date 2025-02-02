Ethnic Studies Does Not Equal Black History Black Lives Matter At School

This evening, let us begin a month’s study of lives of pioneer black lawyers. So often lives of the self-reliant and driven are over looked in favor of a narrative. When we view American history through the lens of Ethnic Studies, the result is oftentimes cherry picked tales of woe and misery, oppression and victimhood. See the link above. And don’t get me started with Black Lives Matter At School. See the link above. There is little in the world of systematic this and structural that to inspire. It is a pity. Biographies of pioneer lives remind us of the possible in the darkest of times.

Let us begin Season 5, Episode 1 with a life of restless ambition. Consider the life and times of Thomas McCants Stewart (1853 - 1923).

Born of free black parents on December 28, 1853 in Charleston, South Carolina, Thomas McCants Stewart began school at the age of five in 1858. Notice how his life diverges from the simple narrative that blacks were prevented from learning to read before the Civil War in the Deep South. Stewart was recognized as a young, bright student of promise. He attended Avery Normal Institute between 1865 to 1869 where my wife’s great great grandfather served as a faculty member. Accordingly, efforts were undertaken to ensure Stewart received a college education.

His family sent Stewart off to Howard University for a college education in 1869 at the age of 15. This highly intelligent teenager concluded after four years that Howard was not sufficiently challenging. In 1873, he transferred to the University of South Carolina at Columbia as one of the first black students in the university. Two years later, he had earned his B.A. and a law degree. On December 6, 1875, Stewart was admitted to the South Carolina Bar.

Around this time, Stewart entered into a law partnership with the Honorable Robert B. Elliott, a former South Carolina Attorney General and Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives, and D. Augustus Straker, an immigrant from Barbados.

Stewart could be fairly understood as a Renaissance Man. Not content to merely practice law with Elliott and Straker, Stewart secured a faculty position in the mathematics department at “the State Agricultural College (which was then a part of Claflin University and later developed into South Carolina State University).” He returned to college and enrolled at Princeton in 1877 where he studied theology. For two years, he juggled the practice of law, his faculty teaching responsibilities and study at the Ivy League.

Stewart transitioned to the ministry and, in 1879, became an ordained minister at Bethel Methodist Episcopal Church in New York City.

What I like about Stewart’s career path is how he continued to grow and seek out new opportunity. In 1883, he accepted a professor post at Liberia College in Liberia. I imagine Stewart was excited about being in Africa, the land of his ancestors. As is often the case, the romance of a foreign land wore off after a while. Stewart reconsidered his career options and decided to return to America and practice law. January 1886 was the date of his renewed practice of law albeit in New York State.

It is at this point that Stewart used the legal system to address an incident of race discrimination. On or about June 3, 1886, Stewart prepared to depart New York City for legal business in Albany. He asked an agent with the People’s Line of Albany Steamers whether it would be better to travel by boat or rail. The agent said take the night boat. Stewart asked if his skin color might pose a problem in securing a berth. The agent laughed and said he had never heard of such a thing as denial of a stateroom due to race. Stewart presented his check for his room to the pursuer. The pursuer flat out refused to give Stewart his room, even though the room was vacant. Several passengers offered to serve as witnesses if Stewart chose to sue the company. Stewart retained a lawyer and filed suit. Interestingly enough, Stewart instructed his lawyer to bring a breach of contract claim, not a civil rights claim as a colored citizen. Refused Him A Stateroom

I do not know the result of the litigation.

Stewart retired from the ministry as he became more involved in the literary life of Brooklyn. He presided over the Brooklyn Literary Union while authoring three books. His investment in education as a former professor led Stewart to service on the Brooklyn School Board from 1891 to 1894.

At this point, one might imagine Stewart had found his groove in life. He would end his days as a Brooklyn lawyer and author. Think again.

Opportunity beckoned for Stewart across the continent in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Due to the tolerant atmosphere in Hawaii, Stewart pulled up stakes and moved to Honolulu where he became a leading citizen. He contributed to drafting the Honolulu City Charter and represented individuals from various ethnic groups. He specialized in representing Chinese immigrants challenging the Chinese Exclusion Act.

Did Stewart need people who looked like him? I don’t think so. Hawaii was only 0.2 percent black around 1900. Stewart brought his skill set to the table as an attorney and his clients, including Chinese immigrants, were much obliged.

And still Stewart felt wanderlust in his heart. In 1905, he relocated to London, England for more opportunity. But London would not represent the crowing pinnacle of his legal career.

In 1911, Stewart was appointed Associate Justice of the Liberian Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall would not be appointed Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court until 1967. Stewart was truly a man ahead of his time.

Unable to contain his criticism of the Liberian President, Stewart was removed from the Supreme Court in 1914.

Undeterred, this incredible pioneer pursued new opportunity in the U.S. Virgin Islands in 1921. He entered into a law practice with Christopher Payne. Eventually, all of his striving and exertion caught up with Stewart. He fell ill to pneumonia and passed away in the Virgin Islands in 1923.

Imagine a world, a classroom, where students were as familiar with the life of Stewart as students might be with Malcolm X, Huey Newton or Marcus Garvey. How might the life story of Stewart inspire all students?

I often say that families matter. It is noteworthy that Stewart was the son of free blacks in Charleston, South Carolina. More stories of free black families should be taught in schools. Stewart had three children. One son, McCants Stewart, became the first black lawyer in Oregon. Another son, Gilchrist Stewart, became a lawyer as well. Stewart’s daughter, Carlotta Stewart Lai, became the first black school principal in Honolulu. Carlotta did not need people who looked like her to make a difference in the lives of innumerable Hawaiian children.

Hawaii was only 0.2 percent black.

Conclusion: Stewart once said “I owe all I am to my mother.” Per his dying request, he was buried wrapped in a Liberian flag.

Thomas McCants Stewart (1853 - 1923)