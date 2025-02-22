I am not a big fan of Artificial Intelligence when it comes to black American history. The information retrieved is shoddy, incomplete and cartoonish at times. For example, I searched Chat GPT-4 for the life story of pioneer black lawyer Thomas Ralph Crispus. I kid you not. Chat GPT-4 gave me the following response:

Q: Describe the life of Thomas Ralph Crispus.

A: I'm sorry, but I couldn't find any information on an individual named Thomas Ralph Crispus. It's possible there may be a mix-up with the name. If you're referring to Crispus Attucks, I'd be glad to provide information about his life and significance.

Crispus Attucks (c. 1723–1770) is widely regarded as the first casualty of the American Revolution, having been killed during the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770. Born around 1723 near Framingham, Massachusetts, Attucks was of mixed African and Native American heritage; his father is believed to have been an enslaved African named Prince Yonger, and his mother, Nancy Attucks, was a member of the Wampanoag tribe.

In 1750, Attucks escaped from slavery, as evidenced by a newspaper advertisement placed by his enslaver, William Browne, which described him as a "Molatto fellow" named Crispus. Following his escape, Attucks worked as a sailor and rope-maker in Boston, one of the few occupations available to people of color at the time.

On the evening of March 5, 1770, tensions between British soldiers and colonists escalated, leading to the confrontation known as the Boston Massacre. Attucks was at the forefront of the crowd that confronted the soldiers and was the first to be shot and killed. His death, along with those of four other colonists, fueled anti-British sentiments and contributed to the growing desire for American independence.

In the years following his death, Attucks became a symbol of African American patriotism and the struggle for freedom. During the abolitionist movement and the Civil Rights era, his legacy was invoked to highlight the long history of African Americans' contributions to the nation's fight for liberty.

If you have a specific individual or additional details in mind, please provide more information, and I'll be happy to assist further.

The above is a cartoonist answer. There is more to black History than big names like Crispus Attucks. I cannot trust AI at this time to know the universe of black lives in the past.

The above answer put me in a mood since I know students, teachers and readers are increasingly relying upon AI for their quick and dirty grasp of black American history. It is a scary, scary thing.

I went Old School over the past thirty minutes and learned about pioneer black lawyer Thomas Ralph Crispus. Thomas Ralph Crispus is invisible, and unknown, to AI. But not to me.

I credit former Howard Law School Professor J. Clay Smith for keeping the life of this pioneer black lawyer at our finger tips. Emancipation: The Making of the Black Lawyer 1844-1944

Invisible and unknown to AI this evening, Thomas Ralph Crispus lived a human life.

Thomas Ralph Crispus graduated from the University of Michigan Law School along with pioneer black lawyer Albert Burgess in1877. After graduation, the two formed a law partnership for a short period of time in Detroit. Burgess would later read a black newspaper about a need for black lawyers and relocate to St. Louis. Crispus remained in Detroit and continued to practice law.

In 1879, Crispus had his first big murder case.

In 1890, he defended “one Clemmie Francis who was charged with the murder of her husband.” Crispus performed a stellar job and won an acquittal for his client. It was remarked that Crispus handled the defense in a high credible way.

Crispus died in 1895. He left a reputation as the “most promising constitutional lawyer in the state” of Michigan.

Conclusion: We are at grave risk of losing wide swaths of Black American history. AI lacks an in depth human touch and knowledge of the granular details which is ironic with a large language model. Could it be that the programmers are sloppy and lazy about American history? Does black history only matter if pioneer black lawyers were oppressed? Do we who own hard copies of black history books owe a duty to remember because AI never knew about people like pioneer black lawyer Thomas Ralph Crispus or that black people in the past had fathers? Black People Have Fathers Too Would AI have cared about the long line of male achievement in the bloodline of pioneer Louis K. Atwood?

I was curious about AI’s conception of Atwood’s male line

Q: Tell me about the family of pioneer black lawyer Louis K. Atwood.

A: Louis Kossuth Atwood was a pioneering African American attorney in Mississippi during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Born on December 15, 1850, in Wilcox County, Alabama, he was the son of Henry Stiles Atwood and Mary Massey.

Now compare to my essay on Louis K. Atwood. I prefer the human touch in essays.

