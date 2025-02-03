“She’s right about living in the real world. The only problem is at the end of the day in the real world the only thing that matters is your competency. The beauty of the human mind is it can adapt and do amazing things. We can overcome trials, chaotic environments, you name it. But I find certain communities and cultures to subconsciously think they’re inferior. In turn, they act as if they are incompetent and need assistance. Those people raise kids and those kids raise their kids and not long after you have generations of humans who enslave themselves. At a certain point, those children are born and raised in a world instilled in them by their parents, community or culture and they’re bound by it’s ideology and not the real world where they’d understand they can overcome because they were built to overcome.

Some people have realized it’s far easier being incompetent or a liability than being useful or an asset. You get to self victimize, you get help then you get to parade around as if the help you received is true success. A hypocrite, liar and lazy grifter is what you become.

But the truth doesn’t matter to a culture generative deep in self pity and self victimization. You need the power of Jesus to heal those mfs or an entirely new black culture to do things the right way.” — Commentator @zeropoint4275, Black Woman DROPS TRUTH BOMB on Fake Outrage Impacting Black-Owned Brands Sold at Target & Walmart, Pink Book Lessons

Does black identity matter sometimes? Sure, it does. But it matters due to the deepest of insight into the human condition. Once upon a time, it mattered close to the core of things. Last night, the memory of race mattered because I chose for it to matter. It mattered because I wanted to deepen nuance and complexity at my Book Club. Let me explain.

Since 2022, I have been an enthusiastic member of my Book Club. The Book Club The Book Club and Eisenhower The Language of Klingons We are all lawyers, except for one high school administrator who provides a reality check for us barristers/smile. Our fearless leader is a fellow parent of children now attending private schools in San Diego. Another member is a corporate litigator. Several members are government attorneys. One member is a judge who appreciates a respite from the hermitage of the bench. And then there is the constitutional law professor who I get and understand. Once a law professor, always a law professor.

Up for discussion last night was Reagan: His Life and Legend by Max Boot. The more I read the book, the more I was annoyed about pat phrases like “the white, suburban middle class” and opposition to school busing in the early 1970s as evil white racism. I did not see me in the author’s depiction of the New South. Where were the perspectives of the black, suburban middle class on school busing? I felt invisible and my level of alienation increased. It occurred to me that I could let it go but I owed it to my Book Club to fill in the rest of the story.

No one else in my Book Club had lived the black American suburban middle-class story in the 1970s. I could let it go but I felt a duty to enrich the misimpression of the author Max Boot. I retrieved my 40-year-old honors thesis and asked for my Book Club’s indulgence to share the rest of the school busing story. They all agreed since we’re all open-minded and intelligent types:

“Black parents and principals, however, saw the matter differently. According to Robert D. Twyman whose son had chosen to attend Meadowbrook,

The whole thing in a nutshell—whites didn’t put enough pressure on themselves to equalize the buildings and the facilities. You don’t need to ride me to (a white school) if you provide me a decent place in which to study. Whites had the power but they wouldn’t allot money to a black school like Hickory Hill. Okay, than blacks said, let me in your school….I believe in neighborhood schools. (It is true) that neighborhood schools will take you back to segregation (but) I never have thought anything about mixing from the beginning. If it happens, good, if it’s a neighborhood school. The ones that are unfortunate enough to live deeper, white or black, I’m sorry but they just missed the boat.” Source: The History of Public School Desegregation in Chesterfield County, Virginia by Winkfield Franklin Twyman, Jr., April 31, 1983, p. 60, n. 153 Robert Twyman oral interview.

Matoaca High School Principal Alenia Wilder (distant relative of Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder) who grew up in Hickory Hill concurs with Mr. Twyman:

I was always taught that three things were close together—the church, the school, and the community. As an educator and as a parent, I feel that to live in a community and go to school there guarantees more personal feelings, achievement, and parent involvement. Source: Id. at pgs. 60-61, n.154 Wilder oral interview

I then quoted the words of former George Washington Carver High School Principal William A. Brown, a Jamaican immigrant, who presided over the opening in 1948 and the closing in June 1970 of the county’s only segregated black high school:

Increased political influence at the expense of the children. Some of the children would have suffered with this matter of consolidation. I’m thinking in terms of the children, not in terms of any political considerations. Why would a person want to transfer his child from Ettrick, Virginia over to Maggie Walker High School in Richmond (a twenty-five mile distance)….It would have happened. Source: Id. at p. 61, n 155 William A. Brown oral interview

I felt good and relieved. As I read the book about Reagan, I felt my Book Club members would have no context for understanding the perspective of those missing in the book, the black, suburban middle class. I could tell my Book Club members were processing my oral history from 40 years ago. My uncle Robert D. Twyman, Principal Wilder, Principal Brown and other black, suburban, middle-class opposition to school busing were nowhere to be found in Reagan: His Life and Legend.

I was on a roll as I filled in the rest of the American story absent from our assigned book. I asked for my Book Club’s further indulgence which they gave. I read my personal recollections. I framed what I knew as a clash between the federal judiciary and boots on the ground. In January 1972, federal judge Robert R. Merhige, Jr. ordered the metropolitan consolidation of schools throughout the City of Richmond and the Counties of Henrico and Chesterfield. We were ordered to be bused nearly twenty miles into Richmond to increase the number of whites in city schools and to increase the number of blacks in county schools. How bizarre if one were black in a county school. The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned Judge Merhige’s school busing order on June 6, 1972. So, we were now in limbo and uncertainty. Who knew how long it would take the case to reach the U.S. Supreme Court? And once on the Court’s docket, how would the Court rule?

Our destiny was out of our hands. I then read my history and personal experience:

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court resolved the matter. Miliken v. Bradley, 418 U.S. 717 (1974). It was a 5-4 decision. I can still remember it like it was yesterday. The Principal called an emergency assembly of the student body. We were attending Salem Church Junior High, a great symbol of the New South. Salem Church had been opened in 1972 as a new school. It had never been segregated and I think that was a powerful symbolism for black and white students. It meant that the ranks of alumni would always be integrated. Anyway, we sat down in the gym and waited for the Principal. My school was 3.74% percent black. (I counted all of the blacks in the yearbook.) With great flourish, the Principal declared that the Supreme court had announced a decision in some case from Michigan and it meant that busing would not happen. We would not be bused to Richmond. Students erupted in the greatest spontaneous release of pure joy I had witnessed in my life. I can only compare it to the night Barack Obama won the presidency when blacks in disbelief ran into the streets with joy.

Were we prejudiced to scream and jump for joy? No, we were not. Our roots in the County stretched back for generations. We were suburban, small-town kids, not city kids. I think busing would have been a disaster for us, and for the kids in Richmond who would have felt like fish out of water in Chester. And so I’m happy the universe allowed us to finish out our education at Salem Church Junior High where I would be awarded the prize for Top Eighth Grade Student and serve as Governor of Student Council. Racial understanding is best served when likes and likes are brought together.

How did I feel after sharing this story unseen by the author Boot? I felt seen, and understood, by my Book Club members. The constitutional law professor said I should write up my story. In the moment, I shook my head “no” with vigor. My story is just one story out of over 40 million black American stories, experiences and perspectives. But I am sharing my story with you, my readers.

=========

Why do I frame today’s pioneer black lawyer with my black suburban middle-class take on school busing? Because humans are not cogs in a machine. Every individual has many dimensions to their life. The best human stories reach below approved narratives. Doesn’t mean that parts of a narrative (slavery, etc.) did not happen. What it means is we know are close to paydirt when caricatures and stereotypes fail us. Did author Max Boot know that families like my family existed in black suburban middle-class neighborhoods? Did it ever occur to Boot, a Jewish Russian immigrant, that black principals and parents might object to school busing for the same reasons as white suburban middle-class families?

We should move beyond race and treat people as individuals. We cannot slap a narrative on a pioneer black lawyer, throw up our hands, and proclaim “We Understand You!”

Let’s explore a life that slips in and out of narrative.

=========

Born in 1835, Thomas A. Sykes entered the world as the son of two slaves. He began his life as a slave, a condition shared by 90% of black Americans in 1835. That Sykes lived in North Carolina, a southern slave state, further bound Sykes to a narrative.

Sykes learned how to read. Although the illiteracy rate was sky high among slaves, Sykes bent the world to his will. How did he do it? According to Chat GPT-4, only 5% to 10% of slaves could read and write in the 1840s. What made Sykes different? How did he propel himself into the top 5% to 10% of slaves?

“While [he was] a slave, a little girl, one Sunday, asked him to get her a watermellon [sic]. He proposed that she should teach him the alphabet, and he would pay her a sixpence for her services. After toiling through that sum- mer Sunday afternoon, at night he found himself master of those magical letters. The shop where he worked as a cabinet maker was near his master’s house. Through a hole in the shop that he made by punching out a knot he could command a view of his master sitting at his meals. With one eye on the knothole and the other on his book, he prosecuted his early studies.”

What leaps out at me is sheer determination. A hunger to learn fuels the determination. If Sykes had been born free in 1935, what might he have accomplished in life? If our pioneer black lawyer had been born in 2035, might he not have conquered the world to come?

Sykes became a carpenter to serve his master. He became a skilled reader to serve his soul. Sykes did not choose to be a slave. He did choose to bargain — teach me the alphabet and I will give you a watermelon and a six pence. Pretty good return on investment over a lifetime. Even as a slave, Sykes did not choose to play the victim.

After the Civil War, those skills of self-reliance and self-determination propelled Sykes into civic service. He would serve as a delegate to the North Carolina Colored Convention in 1866, a member of the North Carolina Republican State Executive Committee in 1868, a magistrate in 1868, and a member of the North Carolina State House of Representatives from 1868-1872. A man born without agency exercised agency over the destiny of his native state.

Some believe in the lingering effects of slavery. What Does California Owe Descendants of the Enslaved? Addressing Lingering Effects of Slavery California Task Force on Reparations I ask myself how do dogmatists and sloganeers explain the humanity of Sykes? By 1872, Sykes “had written several pieces of legislation, and soon became a customs officer responsible for inspecting and weighing shipping containers and maintaining tax records. Furthermore, he was a nationally respected speaker. Several examples of his elegant prose have survived – there is no question that he was well educated.” How did lingering effects of slavery suppress the intelligence, eloquence and elegant prose of Sykes? I don’t see it.

In late 1872, Sykes moved his family to Nashville, Tennessee and the beginning of a new chapter in his life. Sykes worked as an Internal Revenue collector. On his December 19, 1872 application for an account with the Freedmen’s Bank, Sykes dutifully listed his wife, and two daughters.

Cracks began to appear in the personal life of Sykes by 1873. He lived as a boarder in the Harding House. His wife, Martha, and daughters Mary and Emma are not listed as living with Sykes which seems odd. Where did they go? What happened to Sykes’ home life?

There are times when the narrative explains the travails in Sykes’ life. In 1872, a steamer denied Sykes first-class passage despite Sykes having voted for incorporation of the company while in the North Carolina legislature. Sykes reached out to U.S. Senator Charles Sumner in moral frustration: Sir, if I am a free citizen of this grand Republic, why am I denied privileges which are given to my white brother, although he might be the basest culprit on earth?

At the 1875 Tennessee emigration convention, Sykes gave up on his adopted state. There was no hope. Prejudice is stronger than law and may not be destroyed for generations to come. I get it and understand Sykes’ feelings of despair. He urged fellow blacks to leave the state The price of land was too high. There was no justice in state courts. Racial violence was ever present. The narrative of oppression made sense for Sykes in 1875 in Nashville, Tennessee.

It was a time of a nadir for Sykes. Then, Sykes rebounded in the public square.

“In September 1880, Sykes was a delegate to the Republican National Convention; two months later he was elected to the 42nd General Assembly, representing Davidson County. The only African American elected that term from a county in which the white population exceeded the black, he carried all the Negro wards. However, the fact that he received many fewer votes than other Republicans on the ballot indicated that reluctant white voters must have crossed out his name.” Further evidence that the forces of prejudice hemmed in Sykes’ life.

On the home front, Sykes seemed to be living a troubled existence. He listed himself as married but no family members were living with Sykes. In fact, there is no record of Martha and the two daughters living with Sykes after his move to Nashville. Could it be that Sykes left his wife and children? That Martha and the children left Sykes? That public appearances of a happy marriage had to be maintained for political purposes? I don’t know.

What I do know is that Martha Sykes was listed as white on the October 4, 1880 city records. And that A. Jane Sykes, possibly Sykes’ mother, was listed as white. Could it be that the most important women in Sykes’ life called it a day and passed for white, thus leaving husband and son out in the racial cold in Nashville? Stranger things have happened.

A new woman entered Sykes’ life in 1885. Her name was Viola Hoyt. She was a school teacher. Sykes and Hoyt married.

It would be nice if this story were a Happy Ever After fairy tale. Thus was not life for Sykes.

On April 21, 1891, Sykes sued for divorce. He accused Viola of adultery! Viola accused Sykes of mental abuse. The Court agreed with Viola:

Upon the pleadings and the proof introduced on the hearing ... it appeared to the Court that defendant [Thomas] has failed to prove the allegations of his cross-bill, and the same is dismissed. And it is further appearing to the Court that the allegations in complainant’s bill are true, and that the defendant has been guilty of such cruelty and such indignities towards the Complainant as to render it improper and unsafe for her to longer cohabit with him, and to remain under his dominion and control. It is therefore ordered, adjudged and decreed by the Court that the bonds of matrimony subsisting between Complainant and Defendant be dissolved and that Complt. be restored to her maiden name Viola E. Hoyt.

By 1893, a promising life is now in shambles. Sykes is living alone in a Nashville boarding house. A former magistrate and member of the Tennessee state legislature, Sykes knew the life of the Black Elite. “He was a guest at an 1885 banquet for educator, attorney, and future Virginia Congressman John Mercer Langston, and he was described as one of “the elite of colored society,” invited to events all over the city. His name frequently appeared in the paper as an “eloquent” guest speaker at events throughout the state, often in the cause of temperance, and he and his wife Viola, née Hoyt, a teacher at the McKee School, could be found on the social pages with great frequency.” Sykes must have been treated like a celebrity in Nashville as he appeared at social gatherings with his second wife, Viola. He experienced being on a pedestal and being seen. Meeting the great John Mercer Langston and being part of the in crowd. I wonder if Sykes worried late at night. Can I keep up this level of society? Is Viola cheating on me?

The narrative doesn’t help us understand the man as an individual.

Some mocked the fall of Sykes: “former Representative Thomas A. Sykes had been demoted to elevator operator in the very Customs House where he had once held a privileged federal position.”

I suspect Sykes could no longer bear the social shame of divorce. He fell from the pinnacle of the Black Elite back to earth alone and ridiculed. Nashville proved too much for the man. The records indicate Sykes left a city of sad memories for obscurity in his native North Carolina.

Conclusion: What lessons can we draw from the life of Thomas A. Sykes? Narratives can explain part of one’s life but not all of one’s story. Being born a slave had no bearing on one’s determination and curiosity to learn. Those deprived of agency in their youth were quite capable of exerting agency over one’s native, and adopted, state as magistrates and legislators. Prejudice in Nashville, Tennessee in the 1870s, 1880s and 1890s suppressed the smart and gifted pioneer black lawyer. But outside prejudice had no bearing on married life inside the home, I suggest. A happy marriage proved too much for the man, for Sykes. One’s relationship with one’s wife and children is the best enduring source of happiness in life.

To abuse one’s wife and find oneself alone in a Nashville boarding house is a regrettable finale to one’s life. Real lives are not racial narratives. Ponder the inner demons of one Thomas A. Sykes.

Thomas A. Sykes (1835 - ?)