It is a supreme pleasure to write about Richard Theodore Greener (1844 - 1922). Richard T. Greener is on my short list of favorite pioneer black lawyers. I hope my enthusiasm for Greener shines through in this essay. And, if not, that is cool. I may not be worthy of giving Greener’s life proper due but nothing ventured, nothing gained.

You Ain’t Black Enough

Among some out in the hinterland, ambition and high aim are perceived as Acting White. It is a ridiculous mindset but the world can be a dysfunctional place. See Acting White by Stuart Buck. Let’s return to the world of the 1840s and 1850s and a different culture.

=========

“Richard Theodore Greener ‘70 was the first Negro to graduate from Harvard College…”

Where shall I begin the story of this pioneer? Why, family, of course. Family.

Richard T. Greener’s grandfather taught in a colored school in Baltimore. A relatively large number of free blacks lived in Baltimore which gave rise to support for education. Perhaps, 10% to 30% of the blacks in Baltimore were literate. Greener’s grandfather stood at the top of the educated class of black people. One imagines a respect for learning was ingrained in the Greener family, although none of Greener’s ancestors had graduated from college. Greener’s maternal grandfather was Spanish from the West Indies.

Aside from education, the Greener family was distinguished by ambition, high aim and agency. Richard T. Greener was born on January 30, 1844 in Philadelphia. At the time, Greener’s father Richard Wesley Greener was a steward on a Liverpool packet. These sail ships operated between Liverpool, England and seaports up and down the U.S. coastline, particularly New York. They carried the mail, cargo and passengers.

A Liverpool Packet

Opportunity took ahold of Greener’s father. First, he moved the family to Boston where opportunities were arguably better for free black people. Boston was the center of the abolitionist movement. William Lloyd Garrison and Wendell Phillips called Boston home. The Liberator was based in Boston. 2/3 of all pioneer black lawyers as of 1853 practiced in Boston. The first black Justice of the Peace presided in Boston. Boston was the home of the fiery black abolitionist David Walker, the pulpit of Rev. Thomas Paul, the home of the African Meeting House and the site of the black Smith School. Boston might fairly be cast as a Mecca for free blacks in the early 1850s. See my novel Gotterdammerung.

So, the move from Philadelphia to Boston was a move up in the world for the nine-year-old Richard Greener. A fortuitous move of choice.

Once settled in Boston, Greener’s father, Richard Wesley, set sail on a packet for California. The year was 1853 and Richard was seized with gold fever. If he could strike gold, he would be rich! He tried. He “went digging for gold” and left his family behind in Boston. The steady reports came in from across the continent. He was successful. Then, he fell ill. Illness was followed by losses.

Then nothing. Richard Wesley went silent. He was never heard from again. At some point, the family accepted reality. Richard was dead.

=========

And through it all, education remained a prime directive in this family. Greener’s mother homeschooled Richard the first year in Boston. She surveyed the universe of black schools in Boston and was decidedly unimpressed. None of the schools passed muster. In a hallmark move of agency, Richard’s mother “shortly moved hers across the Charles to Cambridge, so that they might attend an ‘unproscriptive school,’…”

She retained the services of the Broadway Grammar School led by Master Robert Roberts and Miss Lucretia Clapp.

In 1858 at the age of fourteen, Greener had to leave school to support his mother. He worked in an odd assortment of jobs ranging from shoe store employee, wood engraver, a porter, a fruit business worker, a newspaper worker, and then again as a porter.

During this time, it occurred to Greener. Greener developed a sense that he had a destiny. His yellow brick road in life led somewhere. Greener didn’t know where as a teenager but his inner compass led to something beyond being a porter in Cambridge. A person of self-awareness tends to attract benefactors and supporters, regardless of race and the times. We have seen this pattern repeatedly with pioneer black lawyers over five seasons. Remember how General Samuel Fessenden mentored the first black lawyer, Macon B. Allen, in Portland, Maine? How Elias Gray Loring took a chance on Robert Morris, Sr.? How Walter Forward, the leading lawyer in Pittsburgh, apprenticed George B. Vashon in Forward’s law office in the mid-1840s? Men of standing will be attracted to young vision.

A number of guests at the Pavilion Hotel began to take notice of this enterprising and dreamy porter lifting their bags and carrying their luggage. Judge Russell opened up his private library to the teenaged Greener, so that Greener could quench his thirst for knowledge. And then there was another guest, Mrs. Maria S. Cook, who volunteered to tutor Greener in French.

Greener developed a keen awareness that he could fill his free time with reading and study. While working as a night watchman, Greener read English and French books. He used his free time to research “banking and all the other details of business.” In today’s parlance, Greener was a self-starter.

The next step was a promotion, right? Surely, Greener had self-educated himself out of a porter’s position. Greener approached management and pitched the idea of a promotion. The reply was typical for the place and times. The hotel feared promoting Greener. Blacks were not clerks. In fact, William Cooper Nell (the real William Cooper Nell for those readers reading Gotterdammerung) was the first and only black clerk in antebellum Boston.

That did it. That rejection turbo charged Greener. Greener vowed to “do nothing else but study for the next ten years, if necessary.” Greener developed his own internal ten-year plan for moving on up. A Civil War was upon the nation. On the other size of Civil War must be unimaginable opportunities for black people.

=========

The Civil War

The watershed for every pioneer black lawyer was the Civil War. And so was the case for Richard T. Greener.

In an example of a cold call, Greener wrote a private school teacher in Concord. Greener inquired whether he might enroll in order to prepare for college. The teacher, Franklin B. Sanborn, Harvard Class of 1855, agreed to accept Greener’s application. However, Greener’s employer caught wind of Greener’s plans and suggested a better idea. Why not enroll in Oberlin College which was cheaper? His employer offered to pay part of Greener’s education expenses. It was the summer of 1862 and many eighteen-year-olds were volunteering for military service with the Union Army. Greener was afforded a splendid opportunity for college.

Mindful that his preparation was deficient, Greener began reading Latin under the mentorship of George Herbert Palmer, Harvard Class of 1864.

Notice how Greener did not isolate himself on racial grounds. He engaged the larger world and accepted opportunity wherever opportunity might be found. Was Greener acting White?

To be blunt about it, Greener did not earn the marks he desired at Oberlin in their two-year college prep program. Greener felt “colorphobia” was in play. The Harvard Alumni Bulletin (1964) suspected Greener lacked a strong academic foundation. I don’t know the answer. We could speculate into the evening. I suspect the real reason was maybe a combination of the two, although black students had graduated from Oberlin since 1844. I know this because the third black lawyer, George Boyer Vashon, graduated first in his Oberlin College Class of 1844. If Vashon excelled at the top of his class, is it reasonable to conclude color alone suppressed Greener’s grades twenty years later? What do you think?

Greener turned disappointment into perseverance and resilience. Remember he had a destiny in life. Greener made the resolute decision to depart Oberlin and “carry out a latent desire to enter Harvard.” That is the mindset of a resolute young man.

Resolution or not, Greener still needed a solid college prep experience. He applied, of course, to a top leading boarding school, Phillips Exeter. Principal Gideon Lane Soule was not willing to admit Greener with his less than stellar record. Undeterred, Greener next applied to another leading boarding school, Phillips Andover. This time, Greener found favor. Dr. Samuel Taylor was willing to give Greener a try, although Dr. Taylor was clear about the lower standards Greener had been exposed to out West at Oberlin. Greener rose to the challenge. The classes were not easy. But there was no turning back if he wanted to matriculate at Harvard.

By force of sheer will and grit and determination, Greener powered his way through Phillips Andover. Greener applied to Harvard…and was accepted in the fall of 1865. It was a new day for our country as the Civil War was over. And it was the fulfillment of a Harvard dream for Greener.

As Greener walked onto the Harvard Yard, the tongues began to wag. You can only imagine:

“As you might imagine, Richard T. Greener’s presence on the campus led to the wild speculation about what he was doing there.

In an essay he wrote around the time of his graduation, Greener described some of what he called the many false impressions about me, such as that I escaped from slavery with innumerable difficulties,

that I came direct from the cotton field to college, that I was a scout in the Union Army, the son of a rebel general, etcetera.”

Greener had strength and weakness in his freshman year. He was gifted in the language arts and won the Aly Prize for Oratory. The rest of the story was not pretty. Greener had dreadful grades in the math and science courses. Quite frankly, I don’t think he was up to standard at Harvard. But don’t take my word for it. What do I know? Read what Harvard University President Thomas Hill had to say about Greener’s marks:

At the end of the year, Harvard President Thomas Hill wrote to Greener sponsor Augustus Batchelder (Greener’s employer) with unwelcome news.

His mathematical preparation was so utterly insufficient that he cannot possibly keep up with his class in that depart.

The faculty therefore strongly recommend him to withdraw from college and come back in September to join the next freshman class.

I have written before about demoralizing moments in the lives of Harvard students. This letter from President Hill to the failing Greener would be Exhibit 1.

What did Greener do? Did he crumble apart? I mean, no blacks had ever graduated from Harvard. Maybe it was not in the cards?

One can tell the measure of a man not by his success. One gauges the character, the virtue, of a man in his darkest hour.

Greener found a private math tutor. He worked around the clock on his math skills. It was all on the line in the summer of 1866. There was no turning back now. Either Greener would succeed or Greener would fail.

Greener reentered his second freshman year a changed man. He found better success in his coursework. He wrote for the newly formed Harvard Advocate and joined a society for literature and theatre. “He would go on to win first Baden Prize for a dissertation on Irish land tenure and graduate with honors in 1870.”

This story of triumph over adversity never grows old.

Richard T. Greener, Harvard Class of 1870

=========

What to do as a college-educated man of fair Harvard? What profession called to the young graduate? He weighed all of his interests and desires in life. He liked art. He was interested in literature and the Greek classics. I believe U.S. Senator John Calhoun once said blacks were not the equal of whites because blacks could not learn Greek. He liked Latin too. He wanted to go forth into the world and do so, while earning a comfortable living.

All of these considerations led Greener to the practice of law as a profession. Greener had a new long-range goal. How would he reach his aim?

First, he needed income. He found employment in August of 1870 as Principal of the Male Department of the Institute for the Colored Youth of Philadelphia. Like grandfather, like grandson. 1872 found Greener in a new educational post, Principal of the Sumner High School in Washington, D.C. His interest in literature led Greener to the staff of the New National Era and a rapid rise to an associate editorship.

The Practice of Law

Ever in search of opportunity like his father, Greener moved again to South Carolina and the growth of Reconstruction. He secured another position in education, this time as Professor of Mental and Moral Philosophy at the University of South Carolina in October 1873. Greener was a professor at the age of twenty-nine.

Greener brought his youthful energy and vigor to the University. Aside from Philosophy, he helped out in other departments — Latin, Greek, Mathematics (!), Constitutional History, librarian. Did you know he arranged the university’s “rare library” or 27,000 books and instituted a card catalog?

All of these activities were side attractions to his main goal, becoming a lawyer. He studied law and graduated from the University’s Law School in 1876. He was admitted to the Supreme Court Bar of South Carolina in 1877 and to the District of Columbia Bar in 1878. Around this time, Governor Wade Hampton III and his minions shut down the door to blacks at the University of South Carolina. Racial politics ended Greener’s academic career in South Carolina.

Greener found a new academic home on the law faculty at Howard Law School in late 1877 in the nick of time. The next year, Greener found himself Dean of Howard Law School. Still Greener found no academic peace. It has been said the white trustees of Howard University closed the law school to get rid of Dean Greener.

Greener transitioned again, this time to a position as law clerk to the First Comptroller of the United States Treasury. After a single term, Greener resigned and set upon a career in the private practice of law.

Greener was in high demand as a lecturer. He lectured about the migration of blacks to the west. As you recall, his father had sought his fortune out west in California. Greener debated Frederick Douglas who believed blacks should stay put in the South. Greener won several notable cases in his practice as well.

Greener developed an affection for President Ulysses S. Grant. The two had first met when Greener was at Harvard in 1865. I suspect Greener quipped about Harvard Yard rumors he might be the son of a Rebel general/smile. Greener would lead many groups of “Republicans and colored men” to meet with Grant in the early to mid 1870s.

Greener immersed himself in literary work as he grew older. His Republican contacts and connections resulted in a foreign service posting in 1888 as Commercial Agent of the United States at Vladivostok, East Siberia. Greener retired from the foreign service in 1905.

He lived out his retirement in Chicago as a frequent patron of the Harvard Club. A fitting rest for the first black graduate of Harvard College. Greener passed away on May 2, 1922.

Former Dean of Howard Law School

=========

Are you curious about Greener’s wife and children? You should be.

Greener married a light, bright and almost white woman in appearance, Genevieve Ida Fleet. Genevieve was of a prominent free black family with deep origins in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. Her family attended the prestigious 15th Street Presbyterian Church presided over by Francis J. Grimke. Together, Genevieve and Richard had six children.

What happens when a husband and a wife are not on the same racial page? Let me spell it out for you…drama! (See also my novel Gotterdammerung)

Genevieve reported to the U.S. Census that the Greener family was white! Like I kind of get where Genevieve was coming from. Her husband had lost two academic careers because he was black. Life might be easier for the family in the 1880s if everyone just passed for white. A Race Story On the other hand, I have strong respect for people true to themselves, regardless of physical appearance. Race is Beginning to Bore Me

Richard and Genevieve were not on the same racial page…at all! I will let Wikipedia pick up the sad tale…

“Greener separated from his wife upon learning that she listed their family as white on the census. This would harm all of the work he was doing in his fight for civil rights. After his posting to Vladivostok he took a Japanese common-law wife, Mishi Kawashima, with whom he had three children.

Though they never divorced, Fleet and her daughters changed their name to "Greene" to disassociate themselves from him so that no one would know that they were African American. One of his daughters, Belle da Costa Greene, became the personal librarian to J. P. Morgan and passed for white.”

Belle da Costa Greene made a very big impact in the world of private librarians. I am going to include a few links down below. It is amazing how well she navigated the world of Upper East Side wealth and the inner sanctum of J.P. Morgan. When questioned about her identity, Belle would reply she was part Portuguese. Never did she acknowledge her father, the first black graduate of Harvard.

Her father was denied the pleasure of enjoying his daughter’s epic success in the world of private librarians. Passing brings rewards and costs in life.

Good evening!

Belle da Costa Greene

The Morgan’s First Librarian and Director

The Secret She Guarded Closely

Belle da Costa Greene (1879 - 1950)