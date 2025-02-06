James Harris Wolff (August 4, 1847 - May 3, 1913)

At least one genealogist has speculated pioneer black lawyer James Harris Wolff was born a slave in Border Springs, Mississippi. Very few black people were free in Mississippi in 1847. Only 1% to 2% of the total black population was free. If Wolff was born into slavery, then he surely escaped to New Hampshire. New Hampshire was a free state and we know Wolff was raised on a farm in Holderness, New Hampshire. Why do we not know more about the origins of Wolff? What circumstances brought the young Wolff to rural New Hampshire? Even today, Holderness is only 0.47% black. Could it be that Wolff experienced shame about his slave roots?

Some of my readers may not appreciate the concept of shame linked to slave status. Once upon a time a few years ago, my writing brought me into contact with a descendant of an Old Black American family. The family was probably in the Top 100 of accomplished black families in American history. Let’s call the descendant “Shelby.” I spent many weeks and months researching Shelby’s family roots in Virginia, New Hampshire and Boston. When I broke the news that her family was descended from a few slaves, she had a breakdown. She had only conceived of her black family ancestors as free and nothing else. Was I sure an ancestor was a slave? I said, yes. She worried about breaking the news to her cousins that they were descendants of slaves in America. This encounter struck me as odd and tickled me. I mean, if you have roots in the United States dating back to the 1700s and you’re a black American, odds are pretty dang high there might be a slave ancestor or two up in the family tree. Shelby’s entire family had grown up inheriting a self-conception of being 100% free from the start in America. I made a mental note of how some black families are really different from other black families.

If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives.

That Wolff never published an account of his birth origins in Mississippi raises questions for me. Was Wolff passing as a youngster born free in New Hampshire? Black people didn’t just find themselves in Mississippi one moment and New Hampshire the next moment before the Civil War. There is an untold story here which researchers should unearth.

As with many pioneer black lawyers, Wolff’s family valued education. Wolff attended Kimball Union Academy in Meriden, New Hampshire and received a good prep education for college. Kimball is the 22nd oldest boarding school in the country.

The Civil War arrived and Wolff performed his duty to his nation. “From December 4, 1862 until June 17, 1865 during the American Civil War, he served in the United States Navy in the rank of Landsman, and served on the USS Minnesota and the USS Maratanza.[3]”

After the War concluded and Wolff had earned his honor as a Civil War veteran, he enrolled at the New Hampshire College of Agriculture and the Mechanic Arts in Hanover, New Hampshire for two years. This college was associated with Dartmouth College and those Ivy League connections would prove handy for Wolff.

After an apprenticeship with a Boston lawyer, Wolff entered Harvard Law School (HLS) from which he graduated in 1874. Wolff was the second black graduate of HLS behind George Lewis Ruffin.

It is not clear why but Wolff began his career in a teaching post down in Georgia. I suspect Wolff reared in New Hampshire did not find the climate in Georgia appealing for the long run. Wolff began to trace his way back North. While in Baltimore, he was admitted to the practice of law in the federal courts in Maryland. He was the first black lawyer so admitted. As we know from our earlier discussion of pioneer black lawyer Charles S. Taylor, the state courts were not amenable to the admission of a black lawyer, regardless of qualifications.

Wolff found his way back to Boston where he became a partner in the first black law firm in Massachusetts in 1886. The firm was named Walker, Wolff & Brown. Walker eventually left the firm but Wolff & Brown continued to practice probate and insolvency law. Their offices were at several locations in downtown Boston, including 1 Beacon Street and 294 Washington Street.

Wolff and his wife, Mercy Anna Birmingham, lived at 6 Adams Street in Allston, Massachusetts. Wolff and Mercy had at least four children. What I find pleasing is that the tradition of law practice once established in the Wolff family continued. The practice of law did not die with the father. One son, James Graham Wolff (1881 - 1960), became a lawyer. James prepped at Boston Latin School and graduated cum laude from Harvard College in 1904. While at Harvard, James became a long-time friend with his classmate ands future U.S. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. James is remembered by the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Foundation. James Graham Wolff James would retire as Assistant Attorney General of Massachusetts.

Another son, Albert Gooch Wolff, also became a lawyer as well.

Conclusion: Much like pioneer black lawyer George Boyer Vashon, Wolff viewed the courage and service of black servicemen in the Union Army as the strongest argument against color discrimination and segregation. The right to equal citizenship had been earned on the battlefield. “As a man who gave four years of his life fighting to save the Union, Wolff remarked, “[Harvard University President Eliot] must admit that we are American citizens and do not stand for segregation of color.”

“All that the colored people ask is for the same treatment as any other American citizen,” he said.

I also see another perspective to the life of James Harris Wolff. Sometimes, my son has underscored the importance of generational wealth in black families. There is no finer way towards that end than the establishment of professional accomplishment over generations. Doctors should begat doctors and lawyers should begat lawyers. In my humble opinion, it is easier to be the grand daughter of a doctor or a lawyer because habits of enterprise and logic and argumentation gather momentum over generations. Founding fathers like James Harris Wolff are a step in the right direction if we are serious about building generational capital over the centuries.

Second Generation Lawyer James Graham Wolff (1881 - 1960)