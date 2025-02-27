Honorable Edward H. Morris (May 30, 1858 - February 3, 1943)

“What I want to know is what have you done to help the community? That’s what I want to know.” — Beloved Cousin, Carytown, Richmond, Virginia, Circa 2018

There is a strong thread in black American culture and consciousness. One must give back. One lends a helping hand to uplift the race. At a social function a few years ago, I was stunned to hear black teenagers swear fidelity to the black race before an audience of hundreds. I was not in Chicago, Baltimore or Washington D.C. I was in sunny San Diego at an upper-middle class initiation into Blackness. San Diego is only 5% black, so this component of black thought runs deep.

I believe this mindset will not serve us well going forward beyond the year 2030. However, once upon a time, this way of being in the world made strategic and brilliant sense. And this is about the best introduction I can think of for this evening’s pioneer black lawyer, the Honorable Edward H. Morris of Chicago. We must respect all that Morris accomplished in his place and time. The Journal of Negro History remembered Morris as “one of the most distinguished Negroes of his time.” If we turn a blind eye to the life and times and political acumen of Morris because we feel an urge to be color indifferent in life (as I do), we will be missing a part of American history we cannot wish away.

Morris was part of Chicago and Chicago was part of Morris.

=========

I oftentimes wonder how many families of pioneer black lawyers were mixed? And what were the psychological consequences of having a mixed family? When I say “mixed, I do not mean black and white or black and Native American. I mean slave and free, free and slave. Edward H. Morris was born on May 30, 1858 in Flemingburg, Kentucky to a slave father, Hezekiah Morris, and a free woman, Elizabeth Morris. One can only imagine the family dynamics as the son, Edward, was born free like his mother.

We will never know the inner dynamics as Hezekiah passed away when his son, Edward, was just three years old. Kentucky was a slave state and for Elizabeth, who had lost the father of her children, the risk of kidnapping by slave catchers and traders must have been untenable. In 1864, she moved the family to the free state of Ohio, a very, very smart move looking forward. It was in Ohio that the young six-year-old Edward started to work on a farm and attend school.

Over time, Elizabeth drifted with her family to the city of Chicago. Her son would plant roots down in the Windy City and change the direction of black politics at the local level. But I am getting ahead of the story somewhat.

After graduating from St. Patrick High School in Chicago, it appears Morris set his sights directly on a legal career. I am not aware of any evidence that Morris attended college. Instead, Morris studied law under a prominent white Chicago lawyer, Edward A. Fisher. Sometimes, people bemoan the White Savior Complex. I don’t get it. In fact, I would wager Morris would never have become a lawyer but for the willingness of Fisher to mentor Morris in the law. We see this practice with pioneer black lawyers so often, do we not? General Samuel Fessenden mentored the first black lawyer, Macon B. Allen. Elias Gray Loring mentored the second black lawyer, Robert Morris, Sr. Walter Forward tutored the third black lawyer, George B. Vashon. Judge Bliss instructed the fifth black lawyer, John M. Langston. So many of our pioneer black lawyers owe their careers to decent white lawyers who saw talent and potential, not skin color.

What a concept in the 1840s, 1850s, 1860s, and 1870s! Why don’t we teach about these color indifferent relationships in grade schools and colleges?

Once his studies under attorney Fisher were concluded, Edward H. Morris was admitted to the Illinois bar on June 13, 1879. Morris hung up a shingle and began the arduous work of developing a legal reputation. There were not many black people in Chicago. And sadly, some black people doubted the competence of a black lawyer. Morris put those prejudices and fears to rest as he began to win case after case after case. Performance is the best remedy for prejudice! Soon, Morris was known as the go-to lawyer for gamblers in Chicago! I know, I know, suspect but a win is a win in the courtroom. You had a gambling problem in the Windy City. One looked up Morris for legal representation.

By 1884, Morris was litigating cases before the U.S. Supreme Court. Very impressive to me.

It was recorded in1885 that Edward H. Morris was one of nine black lawyers practicing law in Chicago. His name appeared in a “colored men’s” professional listing of those destined to “produce …distinguished and able colored men, who are to become the leading lights of future years.” And Morris’ career was just getting started. He had only been practicing law for six years. Such promise compared to the early days and months of his practice when some black people doubted the competency of a black lawyer.

I want to bring in an event that would later figure prominently in Morris’ career and acclaim. On July 1, 1885, Illinois enacted its first civil rights act prohibiting race discrimination in public accommodations. A test case was all but assured.

In 1886, a black woman purchased a general admissions ticket to a theatre. She entered the theatre and attempted to claim her seat but she was denied seating in a non-segregated row. Who did she seek out for representation in Chicago? The promising young black lawyer who was winning a string of cases, let alone appearing before the U.S. Supreme Court. The woman retained Morris who promptly tried the case at the trial level. He won a trial verdict for $100. As some of my readers who are lawyers may suspect, this was not the end of the legal struggle for Morris. The theatre company appealed the trial verdict to the Illinois Supreme Court. Morris argued the appeal and won in grand fashion. Not only was the trial verdict upheld but Morris won a ruling that upheld the civil rights act!

Ten years before Plessy v. Ferguson and Edward H. Morris has established Illinois Supreme Court precedent affirming a state law banning Jim Crow segregation in a theatre. Morris’ reputation was established in the black community.

Now, let’s talk about this value and attitude of giving back to the community. In 1888, Edward H. Morris helped his brother William Richard Morris gain admission to the Illinois bar. The following year, Edward helped his brother cross the finish line with admission to the Minnesota bar. Notice how the tradition of white lawyers mentoring pioneer black lawyers begins to morph into pioneer black lawyers helping other black lawyers in their studies. It is perfectly understandable, given the end of Reconstruction in 1877 down South and increasing clamor for racial segregation. It is fascinating to observe the beginning of a new trend of racial mentorship for the bar.

Dare I say young black lawyers were becoming more familiar with fellow black lawyers as guides in the study of law and less comfortable with cross racial apprenticeship? Just a pattern and trend to mull over.

By 1890, Morris was a highly respected lawyer and businessman whose influence ran deep into the Chicago Republican political machine. Morris was beginning to expand his reach into the black community, forming local groups like the Prince Hall Masons, the Odd Fellows, and the Knights of Pythias. If he lived today, I suspect Morris would have pledged Alpha Phi Alpha and been tapped into the Boule. He was comfortably Our Kind of People in another era.

It followed that Morris would run for political office, and win. Between 1890 to 1892, Morris served in the Illinois State House of Representatives. He introduced a bill to appropriate money for pensions for school teachers. And, in perhaps a nod to his slave father whom he never knew, Morris introduced a bill to legalize slave marriages for purposes of inheritance.

Morris continued his prime directive of giving back to the black community. Appointed as city attorney for South Chicago in 1892, Morris hired and trained several black lawyers. The pattern of black lawyers mentoring and training black lawyers was increasing in Chicago.

For example and in 1894, Charles William Scrutchin worked as assistant south town attorney under Morris.

As a sign of his increasing legal respect and acumen, Morris was admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court in 1895.

Morris made the decision around this time to leave his city attorney position and return to private practice. His skill as a criminal defense lawyer was well known and regarded among both blacks and whites.

The 1900s and Beyond

It was a new century and the stars continued to align for Morris. This point is important. Too many grade school and college students assume black agency was snuffed out after the end of Reconstruction in the South in 1877. Withdrawal of the federal troops from South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana had zero bearing on what was going on up North in Chicago. A wise understanding of American history requires that we know as well as we can go getters in the Windy City in the early 1900s like Edward H. Morris. Before A Raisin in the Sun, there was a man of influence in Chicago.

If we know not the life of Morris and other pioneer black lawyers, can we really say we know the fullness of Black American history? I think not.

First, a return to the Illinois state legislature. From 1902 to 1904, Morris served in the state House of Representatives again from Cook County. And a man of influence attracted detractors.

In 1904, black lawyer Samuel Laing Williams snitched on Morris at the behest of Booker T. Washington. Williams told Washington that Morris (and pioneer black lawyer Ferdinand Lee Barnett) were aiming to gain control of the Negro Bureau of the Republican presidential campaign. This scheme would not do for Washington who supported Williams. Morris (and Barnett) so opposed Williams in his campaign for the chairmanship of the Chicago branch of the Republican Party that Williams was not appointed. Score one for Morris.

Williams lobbied Morris to support Washington. Morris wasn’t having it. Morris was blunt with Williams. Washington’s accommodationist policies were “largely responsible for the lynchings in this country.” Morris laid the blame for lynchings at the feet of Washington.

There was no love lost between Washington and Morris. Later that year, Washington gave a speech in Europe in which he claimed the condition of “Negro-Americans…[was] satisfactory.” Not sure what Washington was smoking over in Europe but things were not chill for Black Americans in 1904 down South. Morris called Washington out on it. Six black lawyers, including Morris, signed a petition condemning Washington’s European speech. The reason? “The willful miscarriage of justice in the courts” in America.

Morris was not afraid to take on the most powerful black leader in America. Much respect out to Morris. The easier path was to remain silent and keep one’s thoughts to oneself.

By 1906, even a newspaper in Oregon was singing Morris’ praises. His reputation was extending beyond Illinois.

In 1912, a major trial catapulted Morris into the national consciousness. Former Illinois U.S. Senator William Lorimer was indicted in connection with the collapse of LaSalle Bank of Chicago. The former Senator was in deep trouble. Who did the indicted Senator retain for criminal defense? Edward H. Morris. Of all the white indicted defendants in the syndicate, the only defendant represented by Morris was the Senator. The verdict? Every white defendant was convicted, except for the Senator represented by Morris.

Morris had won an acquittal!

By 1917, Morris was the Johnnie Cochran of his place and time. Who are you going to call if you need a criminal defense lawyer in Chicago? You’re going to retain Edward H. Morris.

The back story in Morris’ next epic court drama is a little complex. You see, there was this powerful black Alderman by the name of Oscar DePriest. DePriest supported the Mayor William Hale Thompson, a mayor beloved by black Chicagoans. Some people did not dig the Mayor, however. And so these haters in bad faith filed a bribery charge again DePriest. The suspect allegation? DePriest had accepted a bribe from a gambling syndicate in return for permitting illegal conduct in DePriest’s ward.

This case was tailor-made for Morris, right? A gambling syndicate.

DePriest retained Morris and Clarence Darrow, one of the leading trial attorneys in the 1910s. After their skillful arguments, Morris and Darrow won an acquittal for DePriest. Morris was on fire by this point as a lawyer. DePriest was eternally grateful and would later be elected as the first black congressman from the North. But for the legal brilliance of Morris, DePriest’s congressional career may never have come to pass.

Chicago was Morris’ town in the late 1910s. Imagine if grade school students and college students were taught about the enterprising life of Edward H. Morris as opposed to Oppression, Nothing else matters. Would students feel more joy and peace about black history, American history?

The accolades and honors flowed towards Morris with each passing year. In 1919, Morris was appointed to the Chicago Commission on Race Relations. I wonder what Morris had to say during Commission proceedings. There was still prejudice and bigotry in Chicago but there was also opportunity and enterprise as well.

Morris continued to guide, train and shepherd young black lawyers. In 1920, Earl B. Dickerson became the first black law graduate of the University of Chicago. Morris immediately hired Dickerson for Morris’ black law firm headed by Morris and James S. Cashin. Dickerson remained associated with the firm until 1933, when he was appointed assistant attorney general for Illinois.

An example of Morris giving back to the community was in 1932 when Morris hired Thomas P. Harris after he graduated from the University of Chicago School of Law. Harris worked for Morris’ law firm for two years until he was recruited and hired away by the Metropolitan Funeral System of America. The company recognized the stellar training offered by Morris’ firm. Harris would become Vice President and Legal Counsel for the company.

As Morris approached his 80s, he had achieved an incredible level of prestige, status and respect in the legal profession. He was one of the most popular lawyers in the country. Hands down, Morris was a respected leader of his race. Few had the courage to take on Booker T. Washington in public. Perhaps, his lasting recognition was for giving back to the black community. Lawyers perceived Morris as “dean of the black lawyers” for helping so many black lawyers enter the practice of law.

This incredible pioneer black lawyer passed away in Washington, D.C. on February 3, 1943.

Conclusion: The son of a slave father, Edward H. Morris lived the American Dream. He acquired “a large income,” “wisely invested,” and “accumulated a fortune.” Black enterprise in the U.S. doesn’t get better. And despite all of his worldly fame and fortune, he gave back to the community. He mentored and trained many black lawyers in Chicago. How do we feel knowing that the old ways of cross racial relationships from the 1840s to the 1870s had passed away in Morris’ lifetime? Was it time for black lawyers to take the lead and train other black lawyers? Why or why not?

There is no rhyme or reason to Wikipedia. The profile of pioneer black lawyer John H. Hill is rich and abundant with detail. In comparison, little is said or remembered about Edward H. Morris who actually practiced law and dominated his profession in Chicago. Why so much about Hill and so little about Morris?

It is a mystery to me. Good evening!