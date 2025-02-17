William C. Roane (? - July 23, 1884) was well educated. He taught as a school teacher before graduating from the Howard Law School Class of 1875. On June 3, 1876, Roane was admitted to the Circuit Court of Richmond, Virginia.

Roane worked for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office. In this role, Roane prosecuted black criminals. These black criminals were oftentimes represented by black criminal defense attorneys. It was said to be a sign of progress that a black prisoner might be both charged by a black lawyer and defended by a black lawyer. And these occurrences happened in the former Capital of the Confederacy throughout the late 1870s.

On November 15, 1879, Roane was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of Appeals in Richmond. He was the first black lawyer admitted to appellate practice before the highest court in the state of Virginia. Captain John S. Wise, the son of ex-Governor Henry A. Wise, moved for Roane’s admission. Notably, John S. Wise accepted an officer’s commission in the Confederate States Army. Whatever his sentiments during the Civil War, Wise supported Roane’s bid to practice appellate law. A former Confederate officer led the way in desegregating Virginia appellate practice.

History is nuanced and complex.

After practicing law for some time, Roane left the law and accepted a position in the local post office. He was “highly respected by the profession whilst he was practicing,” so it is not clear why Roane made the transition in his career.

On the morning of July 23, 1884, Roane died in Richmond. He left a wife and three children to mourn his sudden death. “He was a dutiful son, an affectionate husband and father, and filled all the relations of life as a citizen with credit.”

Conclusion: To quote the People’s Advocate, “it was said to be a ‘sign of progress that in the capital of the Old Dominion a prisoner can be prosecuted and defended by colored lawyers.’” Do you agree? I think so. Members of the Richmond local bar, the bench and citizens got to see black lawyers square off in a battle of legal wits in the circuit court. What better way to put to bed any caricatures about black intelligence? I’m not sure black criminals cared but at least skin color was taken off of the table as a consideration. I suspect black Richmonders perceived the whole matter as a valuable sign of racial progress and self-respect. In another essay, I have argued that Jackson Ward in Richmond, Virginia deserves the accolade of first Black Wall Street. The presence of respected black barristers in downtown Richmond by 1880 strengthens my argument.

This evening, I don’t have an image of William C. Roane to share with you. I don’t know when Roane was born. I can’t tell you whether he was born a slave or free. But I can say three things with great confidence. He valued education. A former Confederate officer moved for the admission of a black lawyer to the appellate bar in Virginia, thus breaking the color line. And Roane was missed by “many friends to regret him and to sympathize with his sorrowing family.”

Good morning!

Location of Virginia State Supreme Court, Year 1879