I see skies of blue

And clouds of white

The bright blessed day

The dark sacred night

And I think to myself

What a wonderful world — What a Wonderful World, Louis Armstrong (1967)

My wife and I were discussing lives a few moments ago. I shared how five years and nearly 150 pioneer black lawyers left me feeling bored at times. There were recurrent patterns and it was becoming harder and harder to find rare gems, a burst of original humanity. I did not like the feeling sometimes that I was reaching to find the spectacular in a human life. I quickly caught myself and said no life is boring. My wife replied no one’s life is boring to the individual. However, getting readers to see beyond the mundane might be a tall order.

We have 14 pioneer black lawyers to go this Black History Month and my mind is filled with self-reflection. Back in 2021, I could not believe how our ancestors were being distorted. Blackness is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters. Every fiber in my being told me our young were being denied the rich stories of 3x great grandparents and 2x great grandparents. I complained to my old pal, Dan, who challenged me to do something about it. And I did something. I began to write every single day every February about real pioneer black lawyers who lived in humanity, nuance and complexity.

I did my part. I brought into creation a data base, a treasure trove of black American lives beyond dogma and slogan words. I remembered real lives of enterprise as I had been taught at the knee of Earl G. Graves, Jr. and Black Enterprise Magazine in the 1970s. I added positive stories, real though they be, to the public square. It is important in times of language models that Artificial Intelligence is trained on black stories unburdened by dogma and slogan words.

=========

This evening, I want to write about a pioneer black lawyer lost to the mists of time. This lawyer did not become a member of the U.S. Senate or the U.S. House of Representatives. Nor did he become a prosperous banker or Justice on the Liberian Supreme Court or Dean of a Law School or founder of a prominent black law firm. Joseph W. Morris lived his life a degree or two removed from the greats of his day. In some ways, Morris is a better reflection of the typical individual who created a good life for himself, regardless of dynamics in the larger world. As I recount his life, you will recognize pieces of his life we have reviewed in other pioneer black lawyers since 2021. And in some ways, we are treated to the supreme human condition, that combination of the universal and the particular found in the heart of every man and woman. To paraphrase Abigail Adams upon the passing of George Washington, there is no need to clean up or sanitize Morris’ life. I resist any urge to contrive an Apollo-like portrait of a regular pioneer black lawyer. “Simple truth is his best, his greatest eulogy.”

Joseph W. Morris has been dead for 111 years. Shall we speak of the man this morning?

=========

When Joseph W. Morris was born on August 26, 1850, he was both blessed and cursed. His parents, John B. and Grace Morris, were both free. This status afforded the young Joseph some security and sense of self compared to those who were born into slavery. It was also his fate to be born in the slave city, Charleston, South Carolina. Certain restrictions and proscriptions impressed his young mind. He would not have been the same person if he had been born in Boston, Pittsburgh or Philadelphia like some other pioneer black lawyers.

John B. and Grace valued education for their son, Joseph, most highly. How many times have we seen this pattern time and time again in pioneer black lawyer families? By now, it is a truism. I believe thirst for education separated pioneer black lawyer families from non-pioneer black lawyer families. Just my intuition.

Even though there were restrictions on education of black children, John B. and Grace Morris enrolled their son in the Charleston private school run by the mulatto firebrand, Simeon Beard.

After the Civil War

The conclusion of the Civil War opened up educational opportunity for Joseph. He was now able to enroll in Charleston public schools which he did.

Whether it was fate, destiny or random circumstance, the student Joseph came into contact with a number of influential people in Charleston. He worked in the afternoons for Robert B. Elliott with the Charleston Leader. Within ten years, Elliott would become a congressman, Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives and South Carolina Attorney General. Joseph then worked in printing the Missionary Record for Bishop Richard H. Cain. Cain was a Bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church. “Daddy Cain” would become a South Carolina State Senator and congressman from South Carolina. Another person of future influence the young Joseph rubbed shoulders with was Francis Lewis Cardozo who taught Joseph at the Normal School of Charleston. Within ten years of teaching Joseph in the classroom, Cardozo would become the Secretary of State and Treasurer for the State of South Carolina.

Joseph as a student was observed by future men of influence and prominence in South Carolina.

Because of his promise and upon completion of high school, Joseph enrolled in 1868 at Howard University. Some of my readers may recognize the oversized role Howard played in the education of pioneer black lawyers. Joseph was no different in this regard. Joseph spent a good six years at Howard before graduating in the Class of 1875. He took the first prize for oratory. Notice how the passage of time served Joseph’s early contacts and connections well. In June 1875 when Joseph received his B.A. degree, Elliott was the Speaker of the South Carolina House of Representatives. Cain was a former congressman from South Carolina. Cardozo was the Treasurer of South Carolina.

South Carolina was home. A promising web of relationships with influential people awaited Joseph in his native Charleston. How did the future play out for Joseph?

In the fall of 1875, Joseph entered the law school at the University of South Carolina. Remember those connections and contacts? Was it a coincidence that the Chief Justice of the South Carolina Supreme Court paid Joseph’s tuition? In the modern era, this arrangement might be viewed as sketchy, you know, the appearance of impropriety but not in Columbia, South Carolina in 1875. The benefactor and sponsor of Joseph’s legal education was Chief Justice Franklin J. Moses, Sr. Not only did the Chief Justice fund Joseph’s legal education but the Chief Justice actively taught and mentored Joseph in law school.

These were wild times in South Carolina. Might there have been a conflict of interest were Joseph to appear before the South Carolina Supreme Court? What was the Chief Justice’s motivation? Was he just helping out a promising native son of Charleston? Or, did the Chief Justice have a relationship, an understanding, with Speaker Elliott and Treasurer Cardozo? I can only offer speculations. I would like to think Chief Justice Moses saw a promising Howard graduate and decided to lend a helping hand.

What do you think was going on?

These questions of ethics and motivation aside, Joseph graduated from law school in December 1876. He applied for admission to the Supreme Court of South Carolina and was admitted. I know, I know history tells us “after passing a most critical and searching examination” but were the justices impartial? Was the Chief Justice impartial? It all seems very, very cozy to me from San Diego in the year 2025.

Joseph won his very first case. Things looked promising at the outset.

I respect Joseph’s focus as a law student. In 1876, the voters elected Joseph as a commissioner of public schools for the City of Charleston. Joseph refused to accept the position as it would interfere with his legal studies. Query whether Chief Justice Moses influenced Joseph’s decision as the Chief Justice was footing Joseph’s legal education. The voters also nominated Joseph for the state legislature. He declined due to his legal coursework. So many questions I have. Did Joseph run his decision by the Chief Justice? By his old teacher and State Treasurer Cardozo? By his old employer and now Speaker of the House Elliott?

Joseph’s instinct was to practice law and earn a lucrative income. Certainly, a close relationship with the Chief Justice Moses, Speaker of the House Elliott, Treasurer of the State Cardozo, and former congressman Cain could only foretell an abundance of legal business. Joseph was in a sweet spot as a brand new lawyer.

Personal friends convinced Joseph to leave the practice of law for education. Perhaps, his friends saw the writing on the wall in 1876. The door was about to slam shut on Reconstruction. All of these sweet relationships were about to evaporate. Joseph left the law and became Principal of Payne Institute, an A.M.E. church. I wonder if Bishop Cain pulled some strings on behalf of Joseph. So often when we study Black History, we do not do a deep dive into contacts and connections among black Americans. See Success Runs in Our Race. I urge scholars, writers and intellectuals to research black American life from the angle of effective networking in the black community. I know from personal experience the power and influence of black fraternities, sororities, and associations today. What we are missing in the race literature is a penetrating and discerning examination of how connections and contacts have fueled black careers dating back to Reconstruction, if not further back to 1790 and the Brown Fellowship Society.

Too often, we are treated to black figures in history as cardboard figures. Joseph W. Morris was not a one-dimensional man. He lived among overlapping relationships, black and white. Let’s know more about this nuance and complexity in black American life.

=========

Payne Institute eventually merged into Allen University. Joseph became a professor of mathematics, ancient languages and law before his appointment as President of Allen University. After 1895, he transitioned to a vice president position in the 1900s. He passed away on September 13, 1913 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Joseph W. Morris left this world as a member of the A.M.E. Church.

=========

Conclusion: Joseph W. Morris lived a life in the presence of giants in black American history. Robert B. Elliott, Richard H. Cain, Francis Cardozo — Morris knew them all before they became eternal ripples in our history of Reconstruction. Seldom has any law student enjoyed the close relationship that Joseph enjoyed with Supreme Court Chief Justice Moses. There is a timeline where Reconstruction endured. Joseph W. Morris became a well-connected lawyer at the top of his game in South Carolina. Instead, Morris lived out his life in higher education and service to his people. Who is to say the life Morris lived is less wonderous than the life he might have led? I do think no life is boring. If we dig deep enough and perceive life through the eyes of others, we will find originality and uniqueness and novelty in every life.

Joseph W. Morris lived a wonderful life. The world is a better place because he chose education, as his free black parents chose education for their young son Joseph. Education led to joy and peace, purpose and meaning, a wonderful world of hope.