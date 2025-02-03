As of December 20, 1877, there were about 120 pioneer black lawyers in the United States of America. They could be found in places as diverse as Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Louisiana, Georgia, Missouri, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. Two place remained adamant in their discrimination against admission of black attorneys to the bar. One place was Pennsylvania which denied George Boyer Vashon bar admission twice, once in 1847 and again in 1868. “In 2010, 163 years after he applied, the Pennsylvania Bar admitted him.” The second jurisdiction of blind, and irrational, discrimination might surprise you. I mean, if South Carolina and Mississippi had admitted black men to their respective bars in the late 1860s, what jurisdiction could possibly be more prejudiced and bigoted against black candidates?

Here is your answer.

As Reconstruction was drawing to a close in 1877, a pioneer black lawyer in Massachusetts decided to practice law in Baltimore. The lawyer’s name was Charles S. Taylor. I suspect Taylor knew of the growing presence of pioneer black lawyers throughout the South. There had been black lawyers in Massachusetts since 1845. In fact, there had been black lawyers admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar since 1865. Taylor most likely anticipated an uneventful admission. If he qualified for the Maryland state bar, he would be admitted. Taylor found an office for practice in Baltimore and prepared his credentials for admission.

Taylor “presented his credentials as to his character and upon motion of the Hon. Archibald Stirling, Jr.,…a…very liberal district attorney, was admitted to the Federal District Court as the first Negro lawyer…within the confines of Maryland.” So far, so good.

Taylor took the logical next step. He applied for admission to the Maryland state bar. What is this, you say? The bar examiners did not understand. Taylor was the wrong skin color. The bar promptly rejected his application. Up in Massachusetts and New York, no problem. Down in South Carolina and Mississippi, not a second thought. But blackness proved too much for Maryland.

Confident that the times had changed and Maryland was behind the racial times, Taylor appealed to the Maryland Court of Appeals. Surely, the law only qualifying white male citizens was unconstitutional under the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. You know, equal protection under the law and all.

The argument that Taylor could not be denied bar admission based upon his race failed. The Maryland appellate court viewed the dispute as a matter of states’ rights, not civil rights. Whoa there! Even southern states had seen the light since passage of the 14th Amendment in 1868.

I guess time stood still in Maryland, the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger Taney and author of the Dred Scott decision. Disgusted with the retrogressive state, Taylor returned to Massachusetts and the practice of law.

In Re Taylor, 48 Md. 28 (1877)

Conclusion: In the year 2010, Pennsylvania admitted George B. Vashon to the state bar. Vashon should have been permitted to practice law in his hometown of Pittsburgh in 1847. On October 26, 2023, the State of Maryland began the slow process of righting historic wrongs for pioneer black lawyers. Edward Garrison Draper was posthumously admitted to the Maryland State Bar with full ceremony. Posthumous Admission of Edward Garrison Draper I call upon the Supreme Court of Maryland to also do right by Charles S. Taylor, a pioneer black lawyer who would be on the rolls of Maryland state attorneys but for the color of his skin.

It is never too late to put behind the stain of Dred Scott.