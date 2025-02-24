James Thomas Vastine Hill (October 27, 1854 to February 20, 1928)

Name the three most important places in the hearts and minds of free blacks before the Civil War. Many would be stumped right off the bat. Some might wing it and reply Philadelphia, the site of the Declaration of Independence. Others might grab for Frederick Douglass and puzzle out where did Douglass call home. Those with a sophisticated handle on Black American history would confidently venture (1) Boston, (2) Philadelphia, and (3) Pittsburgh. This would be an A answer. Boston was the center of pioneer black lawyer life before the Civil War. Philadelphia was the site of Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) Church, the first independent black church in America, and the home of the Black Elite Willson family. Pittsburgh was the home base of the influential Vashon family and the site of the second black college in the United States, Avery College.

There is another place in the American heartland that was the center of a vibrant free black community. For years in the early 1800s, free blacks from Virginia would migrate to Chillicothe, Ohio for a life relatively free of race restrictions with strong traditions of black schools. At least three pioneer black lawyers called Chillicothe home at some point. John Mercer Langston’s father and guardian relocated Langston from Louisa County, Virginia to Chillicothe for the superior black teachers and schools. George Boyer Vashon taught at the colored schools in Chillicothe while enrolled at Oberlin College. The third pioneer black lawyer who called Chillicothe home in his youth was James Thomas Vastine Hill.

Born of free black parents on October 27, 1854, James T. V. Hill attended local schools in Chillicothe. Hill would have grown up among black people who took freedom, education and enterprise for granted since the early 1800s. It is often suggested that young people take their cues from their surroundings. If this suggestion is true, the culture and consciousness of free blacks in town rebounded to Hill’s benefit.

While Chillicothe offered a safe harbor for free blacks before the Civil War, I believe Hill wanted to explore the larger world beyond his home town. The larger world was not too far away. In fact, Hill would settle down in the neighboring state of Indiana.

In 1874, Hill arrived in Indianapolis, Indiana at the age of 20, a young man with his future ahead of him. He found a job as a mail clerk and worked as a barber to support himself. His real desire was to become a lawyer. The income from the mail office and the barber shop came in handy as Hill worked his way through Central Law School. Hill was the first black person to enroll in the law school.

On January 22, 1879, Hill was admitted to the Circuit Court of Marion County. He was the first black lawyer so admitted. There was just a small detail uncompleted. Hill had not graduated from law school! Fast forward three years.

On January 1, 1882, Hill graduated from law school. There is no indication that the local bar cared that Hill became a practicing lawyer before earning his law degree. Hill was the first black graduate of the law school. From this beginning year until his death in 1928, Hill was forever remembered as the first black to practice law in Marion County.

On or about 1885, the state of Indiana passed a Civil Rights Act.

Around this time, Hill began to make a name for himself in Democratic politics. Hill stood against the grain as most black people remained loyal to Republicans, the party of Abraham Lincoln. Hill, for example, courageously displayed a picture of 1888 Democratic presidential candidate Grover Cleveland in his home window. The result? His home was egged and his windows were broken.

On June 15, 1889, Hill run the following advertisement in the Freeman, a local black newspaper:

Messrs. A. E. Manning and J. T. V. Hill have opened an office at 18 1/2 North Pennsylvania (Room 5) for the purpose of conducting a general real estate and rental agency. They will also make a specialty of collecting bills, loaning and securing loans of money, paying taxes, securing employment, also Notary Public and legal business of any kind will be attended to.

In 1890, Hill served as the second black appointed to a Marion County grand jury. Over the course of this decade, Hill served four years as “a deputy prosecuting attorney of Marion County.” Hill took an opportunity to test the enforcement of the 1885 Indiana Civil Rights Act. Hill was one of five black people who sought service at a restaurant. The owner refused the five service. They sue the owner and obtained a judgement of a $50 fine against the restaurant.

From 1911 to 1915, Hill served as Deputy Prosecutor for Marion County.

By this stage of his career, Hill had earned the respect of black lawyers outside of Indiana. Professor J. Clay Smith has speculated that the practice of law was not an inviting profession for blacks within Indiana. If Professor Smith is correct, it stands to reason that other black lawyers outside Indiana would appreciate Hill’s arduous path in the law.

In 1928, Hill died of double pneumonia at the age of 73. His wife, Sarah, had taught in the Indianapolis public schools for 40 years.

Black lawyers lavished Hill with praise during a memorial service conducted by the National Bar Association. His tombstone remembers Hill as “the Dean of Negro Lawyers.”

Conclusion: Hill lived the life of a Midwestern lawyer. His life began in the free black community of Chillicothe and ended in the city of Indianapolis. Born before the Civil War, Hill lived to see the Roaring Twenties. The best way to conclude this essay is with Hill’s eulogy:

“On the 20th day of February, 1928, James T.V. Hill died. At that time he had been 40 years a lawyer in Marion County, Indiana. We called him the dean of Negro lawyers. His life as a lawyer was an early effort of Black citizens to express and reveal themselves with credit in the higher walks of life. … He was engaged in the general practice of the law but interested himself most deeply in the law of domestic relations. … [He was] a champion of child rights [and] he was a champion of women’s rights. Fully half of his time was given to this phase of law practice without compensation. … We are living at a time when there is much talk about an effort at improvement of race relations in America. No person has as fine an opportunity as the Negro in law practice to improve or impair race relations. Let it be said emphatically that the decedent never impaired race relations, but that he improved them. James T.V. Hill, the pioneer Negro in the law practice at the Marion County, Indiana Bar, is still the trailblazer. He has launched his bark upon the sea of immortality. We must follow him. If we do so with credit we must carry before the Great Judge Eternal greater achievements because he lived.”

