Pioneer Black Lawyer John Lewis Waller (January 12, 1850 - 1907)

Good evening from Sunny San Diego! The practice of law is changing. We are on the verge of early disruption in a new world of Artificial Intelligence. If you sniff around, you may notice the presence of first movers. I was walking by the security desk this morning and the following news story in the local legal newspaper caught my eye:

Judicial Council Moves Forward on AI Policy Development

Artificial intelligence is already widely used in California’s judicial branch, even as officials work to determine the best ways to manage and regulate the technology.

Justice Mary J. Greenwood told the Judicial Council on Friday that AI could be a helpful technology, especially when it comes to automating administrative tasks and court self-help services. Her report during the council’s regularly scheduled meeting is the next step in creating a model policy for the courts.

In layman’s terms, we are about to witness a disruption in work within the California judicial branch. We could see all admin jobs gone by the end of 2027. This is what I call early disruption. First mover advantages are there for the far sighted. This is the future I see. “AI brings great promise, but our guiding principle should be safeguarding the integrity of the judicial process,” according to Justice Greenwood. If you define yourself through your work and your work is admin within, say, the state superior court in San Diego, how do you find purpose in a post-AI world? A new framework will be created out of necessity by 2030. The future of work beyond 2030 is unimaginable but the paradigm shift in work is coming.

How did the search for new purpose and meaning in work play itself out between 1850 to 1907? Lucky for us, we have a great example of a life in transition. Welcome to the life and times of pioneer black lawyer John Lewis Waller. As you read about Waller, ask yourself how did this lawyer prepare for the challenges ahead? Could he foresee what was rapidly coming his way?

Pioneer black lawyer John Lewis Waller was born a slave on January 12, 1850 in New Madrid County, Missouri. As Missouri was a slave state with the standard prohibitions against slave education, the formal education of Waller did not begin until he was thirteen in the year 1863. After the Civil War ended, a watershed event for all pioneer black lawyers, Waller and his family moved to Toledo, Iowa where Waller graduated from high school.

To earn a living, Waller worked as a barber in Cedar Rapids. Barbering was a black trade and black men exercised a trade monopoly over the cutting of hair.

Waller became politically active in the mid-1870s which brought Waller to the attention of Judge N. M. Hubbard, senior partner in Hubbard, Clark and Deacon.

In 1874, Judge Hubbard invited the young barber to study in the Judge’s law office under the Judge’s mentorship. Notice how race did not bar or prevent an advantageous mentor/mentee relationship. Waller accepted the generous offer of an apprenticeship in the law. As Waller embarked upon his studies, observers remarked Waller “proved to be a diligent and capable student.” Another commentator assessed the young Waller as “a young man of good character, industrious and energetic.” No emphasis on Waller’s race.

In 1877, Waller completed his study under Judge Hubbard. Waller applied for admission to the Iowa bar and was admitted the same year. Waller did not remain long in Iowa as new opportunity appeared in Topeka, Kansas. “Pap” Singleton for some time had been calling for blacks to colonize Kansas. Singleton freely, openly and with intent organized thousands of black colonists, known as Exodusters, to Kansas. Notice how colonization was a positive vibe for advancing the race. This great migration out of the South to Kansas created opportunity for a young black lawyer.

In 1878, Waller “hung out his shingle” in the First Judicial District of Leavenworth, Kansas. He was examined and admitted to the Kansas bar by Judge Robert Crozier. How would Waller’s career unfold?

Well, I can tell you Waller was a flop. A great big FLOP! I am reminded of the electric scene in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf between George and Martha and raw, brutal honesty: Getting Angry, Baby!

Martha: I had it all planned out. (I’m sure Waller had it all planned out.) First, he would take over the history department. Daddy retired, he’d take over the whole college, you know. That was the way it was supposed to be. Getting angry, baby, huh? That was the way it was supposed to be. All very simple. Daddy thought it was a good idea too for a while. He started watching for a couple of years.

Getting angrier?

And he watched for a couple of years and thinking it wasn’t such a good idea after all. That maybe Georgie boy didn’t have the stuff, that maybe he didn’t have it in him.

George: Stop it Martha.

Martha: Like hell I will.

You see, George didn’t have much push. He wasn’t particularly aggressive. In fact, he was sort of a FLOP! A great big FLOP!

No one came to his shingle. Whites did not retain his services. Blacks questioned his competence. Sound familiar? In fact, Charles H. Langston, one of the most famous orators in Black America and brother of Howard Law School Dean John Mercer Langston, savaged Waller. Langston challenged Waller’s qualifications hard. Charles Langston channeled Elizabeth in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolff. Nearly all black Americans held the Langston family in the highest possible regard around 1878. John Mercer Langston was the first black elected public official in U.S. history and the first black lawyer in Ohio. Brother Charles Langston had delivered an impromptu speech for the ages while facing sentencing in federal district court for rescue of a fugitive slave. Oberlin-Wellington Rescue

I am going to quote from Charles’ speech which packed the emotional heft of Dr. King’s I Have A Speech dream but in the year 1859:

But I stand up here to say, that if for doing what I did on that day at Wellington, I am to go to jail six months, and pay a fine of a thousand dollars, according to the Fugitive Slave Law, and such is the protection the laws of this country afford me, I must take upon my self the responsibility of self-protection; and when I come to be claimed by some perjured wretch as his slave, I shall never be taken into slavery. And as in that trying hour I would have others do to me, as I would call upon my friends to help me; as I would call upon you, your Honor, to help me; as I would call upon you [to the District-Attorney], to help me; and upon you [to Judge Bliss], and upon you [to his counsel], so help me GOD! I stand here to say that I will do all I can, for any man thus seized and help, though the inevitable penalty of six months imprisonment and one thousand dollars fine for each offense hangs over me! We have a common humanity. You would do so; your manhood would require it; and no matter what the laws might be, you would honor yourself for doing it; your friends would honor you for doing it; your children to all generations would honor you for doing it; and every good and honest man would say, you had done right!

— Great and prolonged applause, in spite of the efforts of the Court and the Marshal to silence it.

I believe public criticism from Charles Langston cut the young Waller to the quick. Now, esteemed Howard Law School professor J. Clay Smith claims Langston’s criticism of Waller’s competency was not fair. Charles was envious of the young Waller as a potential threat. Waller was a young lawyer. Charles was not a lawyer. Waller had a secure position as Sergeant-at-arms in Kansas. Charles headed a black college which faced funding cuts. Waller criticized President Chester Arthur whom Charles supported.

I cannot read minds, however, I want to believe Charles was a proven man of character. That his hard critique of Waller’s qualifications was rooted out of a deep and genuine love for black citizens in Kansas, that black citizens deserved the best in legal representation regardless of a shared race.

These are interesting questions of good faith critique of a young pioneer black lawyer and possible mixed motives of envy and threat from a young upstart. I can tell you Charles Langston was the person of influence here in 1879 and the early 1880s, not Waller.

To his credit, Waller remained in Kansas. He would persevere against the headwinds of critique and racial prejudice and bigotry. One possible strategy was to better control his public image among black people.

On March 10, 1882, Waller founded the black newspaper Western Recorder which enabled Waller to curate public perception of him as a civic leader. The Western Record continued in publication until 1885.

Time and continued practice began to heal his reputation as a lawyer. On June 28, 1887, Waller was appointed deputy city attorney. This appointment reflects a public trust in his qualifications.

By 1888, Waller has clearly begun to turn around perception of his abilities in the public square. He became the first black presidential elector supporting President-elect Benjamin Harrison. It was Waller’s crucial and symbolic duty to transport the results of the Kansas vote to Washington, D.C. for the formal count by the U.S. Vice-President.

In February 1888, Waller founded a new newspaper, The American Citizen, with his cousin, Anthony Morton, in Topeka, Kansas.

Waller was no longer a flop in the legal profession or the eyes of the public. In 1889, he formed a law firm with two other black lawyers, William Abram Price and Albert M. Thomas. The firm dissolved within months but quickly reconstituted as Waller and Thomas. As for former partner Price? He left the firm and returned home to Peru, Kansas where he had a farm. No blacks live in Peru, Kansas today.

During his early years of practice, Waller represented three black men who had slit the throat of a white man. The crime occurred in Leavenworth, Kansas. On the day of the trial, hostile white spectators filled the courtroom. Anti-black passions in the air. A young lawyer once dismissed as incompetent now stood in the face of racial hostility in an American courtroom. Through force of his advocacy and presentation of evidence, Waller secured an acquittal for all three men, thus averting a probable lynching.

Waller had found his stripes as a courtroom attorney. Waller would become the first black lawyer in the West to sue a private eating establishment for refusing to serve a black customer. Several blacks had charged their civil rights were violated when they were refused service at a lunch counter in Topeka. Victory would elude Waller as, on the eve of trial, unknown parties paid off the top witness for the plaintiffs. The chief witness promptly left town a little richer in the purse.

Did you know that Waller was one of the early litigators for public school desegregation in Topeka? Walker and Price filed a lawsuit to desegregate the public schools. Another pioneer black lawyer, Charles Henry James Taylor, took the opposite side of the argument and posited that public school segregation was constitutional. In 1951, the NAACP would file a similar lawsuit against segregation in the Topeka public schools. This suit argued by Thurgood Marshall was successful. Brown v. Board of Education, 347 U.S. 483 (1954)

By 1890, Waller was increasingly frustrated with the prospects for life as a black person in the United States. He urged “opening up the Cherokee Strip and Oklahoma for a Negro State.” Could it be that Waller’s despair arose in part from his losing campaign for state auditor of Kansas during this time period? Despite his later successes, did Waller remain mindful of his early failures in Kansas? Where does a despondent mindset take one as a pioneer black lawyer in Kansas in 1890?

You would never guess where.

In 1891, Waller’s life changed forever. President Harrison named Waller as the U.S. Consul to the Marina Kingdom of Madagascar. Excited with the prospect of a new life far from America, Waller, his wife and daughter moved across the globe and settled in the Marina Kingdom as the official representative of the United States of America. If one despairs of the U.S., does it make logical sense to sign up to represent the U.S. abroad.

I ask too many questions.

From all accounts, the Waller family loved Madagascar. Waller became cozy and good friends with her highness, Queen Ranavalona III. The close relationship resulted in the Queen granting her American friend 150,000 acres of land in the kingdom. Like, imagine becoming chums with a foreign Queen and receiving a gift of 150,000 acres. It is good to be on the Queen’s good side!

With pleasant dreams of utopia swimming in his head, Waller created a scheme. He would call his 150,000 acres Wallerland. It would be a racial paradise free of American racism. He urged black Americans to come discover Wallerland, just like Pap Singleton had urged southern Black Americans to colonize Kansas back in the 1870s. It was a great idea in theory. What could go wrong?

In 1894, Waller discovered that developing 150,000 acres into a racial wonderland guaranteed red tape. He ran into legal difficulties with complicated land transactions.

In 1895, Waller’s teenaged daughter, Jennie, fell in love with the Queen’s nephew, Henri Razafinkarefo. They got married and had a child. When the new Grover Cleveland administration took office in Washington in 1897, Cleveland replaced Waller with a new consul, Edward Telfair Wetter. Waller made the fateful decision to remain in the Kingdom with his real estate development on the drawing board.

It is a tricky maneuver to be buddies with the Queen. When times are good, times are very good. When times are bad, well,…

Enter the villain stage left… the French.

The French had a longstanding beef with the Queen. They wanted to colonize Madagascar, and the Queen stood in the way. I will spare you the details. Suffice it to say the Queen was forced into exile for the rest of her life. The French, suspicious of the Queen’s social circle, murdered Waller’s son-in-law. Waller was accused of being a spy for the Queen. He was removed in irons from the Kingdom and imprisoned in a French prison.

Waller might rag on the United States but he never served a day in a U.S. prison. Just saying.

Fortunately, Waller had around two decades of connections and contacts to draw upon. Get me out of prison now!

Get Me Out of Prison Now!

Waller was fortunate to be an American citizen. Sometimes people don’t appreciate how fortunate we are to be Americans in a chaotic, unforgiving world. Brittney Griner I can’t prove it but I suspect the French spared Waller’s life because he was an American.

If there's something strange

in your neighborhood



Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters!



If there's something weird

and it don't look good



Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters! — Who You Gonna Call

So, Waller was stuck in a prison far from home. Who did he call?

That’s right, Waller called John Mercer Langston, brother of Charles H. Langston, for help. Get me out of prison now! Waller also retained black Baltimore lawyer Warren T. McGuinn for help. Together, Langston and McGuinn developed a plan. They lobbied the State Department and the U.S. Senate. Waller was an American citizen, a former U.S. Consul, and unfairly imprisoned in France. An American was in need. Langston pulled out all the tops and applied his maximum political skill on Capitol Hill. Resolution after resolution was passed.

The result? It was a Langston that pressured President Cleveland to demand the release of Waller. The French opened up the prison gates and set Waller free. Waller had been imprisoned for ten months. Despite his heated position, the French refused to give Waller back his 150,000 acres of land, a concession from the Queen.

That must have hurt!

Waller returned to his family and the practice of law again in Kansas.

In August 1898 and in a sign of patriotism, Waller “organized a company of African-American soldiers to serve in the Spanish–American War. The group became Company C of the 23rd Kansas Volunteer Infantry, with Waller serving as a captain.”

After the War, Waller moved with his family to New York where he passed away in 1907.

Conclusion: What a life story! I bet you did not see this path through human existence coming. Just as we cannot foresee life beyond the year 2030 in a world infused with Artificial Intelligence (AI), there is no way a young lawyer new to town forsaken by whites and blacks could have imagined how his life would unfold. I believe we all have a destiny, unforeseeable and unimaginable.

Good evening!

Queen Ranavalona III, Kingdom of Merina, Madagascar