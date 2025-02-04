On occasion, professors Glenn Loury and John McWhorter will refer to the three-name people. The three-name people are prominent in the public square and, in a nod to formality and reserve, always insist upon being referred by their full three names. No need for me to recount the three-name people by name in this essay. We know who they are. It occurred to me that my Grandma was a five-name grand dame. Whenever I write about Grandma in a formal way, I dutifully write out her full, adorned name: Rosa Nell Brown Twyman Jackson. Each name signals to the world a piece of her ancestry. Rosa was her birth name. Within the family and close friends, she was Rosa. Nell was the first bending of the knee to her ancestors, the maiden name of Grandma’s paternal grandmother. Brown was the name of Grandma’s people going back to the 1800s, 1700s, and 1600s. Twyman was the name of Grandma’s first husband, the father of her children. Jackson was the name of Grandma’s second husband whom Grandma survived. So southern in many ways.

=========

Tonight’s pioneer black lawyer qualified for the three-name club. His full name, James Milton Turner (1840 - 1915).

I want to take you in your mind to Ardmore, Oklahoma. The date is October 1, 1915. An elderly black man walks with a limp earned at the Battle of Shiloh. He is waging legal battle in these parts on behalf of the freedmen formerly owned by the Cherokee people. A few years back, he won from Congress over $2,500,000 in today’s dollars for those denied fair share of congressional payment to the Cherokee. The man is 75 years old and still hustling business for his clients.

“Life never tells us the whens or whys”

He looks up at the sky and reflects on his long life as elders are wont to do. He had no memory of slavery but his parents told him of slave days. His father was a slave and a veterinarian. Few black Americans were veterinarians in 1840, let alone slave men. Father was known as a horse doctor on the plantation. Even today in the modern era, only 1.3% of veterinarians are black like my old high school classmate Marva Felder. Marva Felder Pretty Little Rich Kid With Long Hair

His mother was a slave which meant he was a slave. He had no memory of slavery. “As a child, he was sold on the steps of the St. Louis US Courthouse for $50 (equivalent to $1,800 in 2025).” He had no memory.

His father, like many slave men of ambition including my great great grandfather-in-law, saved up his money out of his earnings because he wanted more for himself and his family. One day, his father paid for his freedom and the freedom of his wife and son. James Milton Turner was all of four years old, and free due to the enterprise and high aim of his father.

When one is 75 years old, the misty past can become hazy. James Milton Turner remembered how much his parents valued education. It was against Missouri state law to teach black children but black parents found a way out of no way to educate the children. In my imagination, Turner chuckles as he remembers climbing onto a boat and being transported out into the middle of the Mississippi River for classes on a floating boat. Yes, a floating boat! It was genius. Even though black children were subject to jurisdiction of a slave state, the jurisdiction only applied to dry land. The middle of the Mississippi River was subject to federal jurisdiction which was agnostic when it came to black education. Generations of black children in Missouri learned to read and write on a floating boat.

James Milton Turner chuckles to himself. The human will will find a way!

James Milton Turner, our three-name pioneer black lawyer this evening, always thought well of himself. Why? Why did he feel a destiny about his life? Could it be that he was born on the same date as his master’s son? Maybe, he escaped death at the Battle of Shiloh as the weapons of war gave him a limp for a lifetime? Maybe, God saved him for some grand purpose? He didn’t know.

Some black people just did not appreciate him. They were small minds in trying times. The black people loved him, just not the so-called black leaders around St. Louis, Missouri.

On May 16, 1840, he came into the world as the property of another man. It was incomprehensible to him that he had ever been sold on the steps of the U.S. Courthouse for $50. His Dad removed well the mark of stigma from James Milton Turner’s soul.

The 75-year-old James Milton Turner enjoyed the downtime among the railroad passenger cars and oil tanks. So much of his life had been non-stop. Now, it was October 1, 1915 and perchance some rest.

He had a flashback as people often do during near death experiences. Col. Madison Miller was dead and $4,000 was entrusted to his manservant James Milton Turner. His employer was dead and Col. Miller had entrusted all of his money to his manservant. James Milton Turner, wounded and limping all the way, made the painful trek from Shiloh, Tennessee back to St. Louis, Missouri and returned all of the $4,000 to Mrs. Miller. She was forever in his debt and the whole world learned of the character of James Milton Turner when it turned out that Col. Miller was not dead. He had been captured as a prisoner of war by the Confederates. Image of Col. Madison Miller and James Milton Turner

People remembered virtue and character and the noble spirit of one James Milton Turner.

James Milton Turner laughed to himself. Just because he limped didn’t mean he couldn’t take care of himself. Ask Wedley, a black faux leader in St. Louis. Wedley was small-time and started talking smack with James Milton Turner. Not today as they say. Not today. James Milton Turner knocked Wedley down on the street. Wedley got up and continued at James Milton Turner. Smack! James Milton Turner knocked Wedley down a second time. Enraged, Wedley stood back up and went at James Milton Turner a third time! Unbelievable! James Milton Turner knocked Wedley down a third time. At this point, the upper hand was lost. Wedley stood right back up, grabbed a pen knife and stabbed James Milton Turner in the left lung. Severely wounded, our pioneer black lawyer was laid up and incapacitated for a few months.

But he had shown that he stood fearless and would stand his ground. Our elderly pioneer black lawyer felt a surge of manhood.

Was he pompous? Perhaps. Was he self-serving? Maybe. Was he above getting his hands dirty in helping black people? Well, he was meant for the big leagues. I imagine James Milton Turner processing this internal monologue as he waited for the railroad men to get their act together. He had more suits to file on behalf of Cherokee freedmen! The Cherokee Nation was a deep pocket and litigators love deep pockets.

He didn’t have a college degree. He attended Oberlin College in the 1855-1856 term and dropped out. No matter, he made sure that his stepdaughter and niece attended Oberlin. Each generation better than the one before.

He had won honors in his life. He loved being the first black U.S. Ambassador as he received his appointment from President Ulysses S. Grant in 1871. His foreign service post? Liberia. He would always be remembered for urging the Republican Party to nominate U.S. Senator Blanche K. Bruce as Vice-President at the 1880 Convention. He mouthed the words to himself again “You should support him, not because he is a negro gentleman, but because his record is consistent.”

Education was the key for his people. It had been the key for his life. “He preached self-sufficiency to blacks as he believed that they could uplift themselves.”

Our pioneer black lawyer continued to wait by the passenger cars. This day was like any other day. He was in God-forsaken Ardmore, Oklahoma of all places.

I imagine James Milton Turner did not want to be remembered for slavery. Ambassador James Milton Turner strikes me as his father’s son.

=========

Suppose a pioneer black lawyer reflects for a moment about the arc of his life…what was the meaning of his life? Did he honor his Mom born a slave? Did he honor his Father, a veterinarian, in the hinterlands? Did he live a good life? Did he earn the sacrifice and vision of his Dad? Did he achieve purpose, meaning?

=========

I try to put myself in the mind of James Milton Turner on October 1, 1915 in Ardmore, Oklahoma. 75 years old and going strong with a treasure trove of memories. How many of us in our busy days reflect upon when we were most happy, most fulfilled in life? I miss my cousins when I was young. Not my Twyman cousins so much but my Womack cousins, tens of people who carried pieces of me in their DNA. Many of us bore the prominent, sharp nose of our grandmother, a blue-eyed descendant of the Fulani people and distant Judeans. There is something comforting about being in a room of people who echo your genetic presence in the universe. It is a deep, deep resonance for which I do not have a word. We shared not the same environment growing up. Tina Mae and I were the only southern Womack first cousins out of tens of cousins who grew up in big cities like Washington, D.C., Wilmington, Delaware, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Yonkers, New York. Tina Mae and I lacked the urban edge of our Womack blood kin. But a shared smile, a shared balding pattern, a shared nose meant our genes missed one another. The more of us together, the more our genes of our grandparents came alive and bound us together. At my Mom’s funeral, my closest friend said it was incredible to see fifty versions of me/smile.

=========

In an instant, the oil tank exploded and rocked the train tracks. There was devastation all over, everywhere. The aging survivor of the Battle of Shiloh felt the debris rip into his left hand. God awful pain. A soul born in St. Louis, Missouri stood on the edge of death in Ardmore, Oklahoma.

James Milton Turner stood strong as good men do. He was removed to a place to heal. As the days wore on, his body held steady and then relented. He developed blood poisoning and left this world on November 1, 1915.

Conclusion: It is an impossible task to capture all there is to a good man gone. The Tulsa Daily World on November 2, 1915 remembered James Milton Turner with this headline Sold As Slave Ardmore Fire Fatal to Him When I pass away, would I want the San Diego Union Tribune to remember me as Born in a Jim Crow Hospital Dementia Fatal to Him? You see my point. If you ever write my life story, write about my small-town roots, my eternal curiosity about the universe, my lifelong desire to engage the larger world, my love of family and reading and the human condition…and Star Trek/smile. Remember me when I knew the most peace at my center, not when I was most vulnerable in an unfair world.

James Milton Turner would rather have been remembered as the first black Ambassador (a little puffery but true to the man’s character), the force behind nomination of U.S. Senator Bruce as Vice-President on the Republican ticket, the fearless litigator for freedmen in the Cherokee nation, an alum of the floating boat school in the middle of the Mississippi River.

There is more to my core than birth in a Jim Crow hospital. There was more to James Milton Turner’s core than sale as a slave.

A fiery moment, an explosion that shattered time, closed the book on the life of James Milton Turner in this realm. The older we live, the fewer of our contemporaries will be around to mourn us, to remember us. The young ones will be there to remember us until we are remembered no more. Let’s remember James Milton Turner as he might have best remembered himself.

And a shout out to my southern cousin…Tina Mae!

Good evening and time for letting go of our dark past!

James Milton Turner (1840 - 1915)