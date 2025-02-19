Louis Kossuth Atwood (December 15, 1850 - January 8, 1929)

One of the real joys in this pioneer black lawyer series has been discovering deeper and deeper layers of reality in American history. Those who can only perceive black Americans as marginalized, unprivileged and oppressed are wrong, wrong, and wrong. I return to one of my favorite insights from FAIR Executive Director Monica Harris. We are all living through a mania of distorted reality.

I present to you a member of the Atwood family. No spin, no cherry picking, no forced dogma and slogan words. Just an American life down South in Mississippi.

=========

“There is no better heritage than a good name that a father can bequeath to his children; nor is there in a family any richer heirloom than the memory of a noble ancestor.” — James Hamilton

Somewhere in the misty past of England, a Captain Thomas Atwood served in Oliver Cromwell’s army. Captain Atwood had a son, Dr. Jonathan Atwood, born on June 8, 1675 in England. Dr. Atwood emigrated to Woodbury, Connecticut where he practiced medicine as the second physician in town. Dr. Atwood had a son, Oliver Atwood, born on March 11, 1717. Oliver’s son, Elisha Atwood, married into the prestigious Skilton family whose founding father in America was Dr. Henry Skilton. Elisha Atwood had a son Gideon Atwood who passed away on August 17, 1842.

Gideon’s son, Henry Styles Atwood, is central to this story this evening. Born on March 26, 1798, Henry S. Atwood was a natural lawyer but he really excelled as a businessman. He was born poor and yet eventually acquired an estate worth several hundred thousand dollars.

Henry Styles Atwood is the father of today’s pioneer black lawyer, Louis Kossuth Atwood. Henry S. Atwood was also the slave master of his son.

The mother of Louis Kossuth Atwood was born on the eastern shore of Maryland. She was partly raised in Philadelphia but was sent South to Alabama while still young. While in Alabama, she was responsible for home maintenance. It is said that she "practiced medicine, spun, wove, cut, made clothing, cooked, did everything around the house.” And Mary was a slave.

Henry and Mary had six sons together, all born in Alabama. Their names were David W. Atwood, W. Q. Atwood, John Atwood, Julius Atwood, Olive M. Atwood, and Louis Kossuth Atwood. One might be naturally curious about the Atwood home life. W. Q. would recall “with the usual kindness and care which parents generally give to their children, he did not feel the curse of slavery, except in the want of school training, and such associations as would brighten and strengthen his mind and harmonize with his feelings.”

Another recollection is incongruent with the common narrative of family relations within slavery: “[Louis Kossuth Atwood] was provided with nearly everything we wished, and in this respect was, perhaps, no more denied then is usual to children.”

It is also true that slavery imposed searing impositions. “Born in Wilcox County, Alabama in (1850),(Louis Kossuth Atwood) was sold on the block as a slave when 18 months old. His mother bought him for $300…” Only an antebellum therapist could reconcile pleasurable childhood memories with the auction block and a slave mother forced to buy her own son to save him. I cannot comprehend the pressures on Mary.

Mary felt keenly the lack of education for her slave children in Alabama. She “was not able to do when she so much desired to do, in the way of educating her son.”

The Atwoods knew slavery but they also knew their father. And their father knew them. They were all Atwoods. I mention this relationship because I believe it mattered and made a pivotal difference in the lives of Mary and her children. In 1853, Henry S. Atwood died. The death of a master was always fraught for slaves, especially and particularly for blood kin who faced the risk of being sold and split up by heartless white relations. A Life Day

Mary and her children did not have to worry. In his last will and testament, Henry S. Atwood freed Mary and all of their children, except for Louis who was already free by his mother’s purchase. Alabama was not the place for a free black family. “In the 1850s, free Black people in Alabama were generally required to leave the state upon manumission.” So, Mary and the children relocated to Ripley, Ohio.

And there Mary made sure her sons were properly educated.

=========

As of 1861, home for the Atwood family was Ripley, Ohio. Mary’s vision of education had planted the seed in her children for more out of life. Louis felt the energy of ambition, the resolve of will power, the innate appeal of self-reliance. He set out to educated himself for success in the larger world.

In 1874, he graduated from Lincoln University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with Honors and the law department in 1875. Louis sought out opportunity down South like many of his peer pioneer black lawyers. Mississippi drew him from Philadelphia and, once settled in Jackson, Louis made Mississippi his home for the rest of his life. Success came to Louis steadily over time.

In 1877, Louis was admitted to the Mississippi State bar at Jackson. Politics was a natural venue for pioneer black lawyers as the skills of literacy, logic and oratory were well rewarded with public support.

In 1880 - 1881, Louis served in the State House of Mississippi. He was elected again to the state house from Hinds County where he served a second term from 1884 to 1885.

Around this time, Louis took the lead in racial reconciliation. On January 31, 1884, he served as President of a men’s group created to erect The Negro’s Memorial to Lee. That would be General Robert E. Lee. And I quote from the meeting proceedings Meeting called to order by Rev. Dr. George W. Bryant, who stated its object as being that of making proper arrangements relative to the laying of the corner stone of the Memorial to Gen’l Lee at the A.M.E. Church of Jackson.

On March 14, 1884, a newspaper writer would sing the praises of Louis Kossuth Atwood: “Atwood is the peer of any colored member of the House, but rarely speaks.” State Ledger

I call your attention to an incisive acknowledgment of leadership in the Atwood lineage: August 9, 1884 — “A prominent family” Cleveland Gazette One brother, David W. Atwood of Ohio, received a glass ceiling shattering appointment to the Board of Review for the Pension Office. His salary was $2,000 a year which made David the third highest paid black official in federal government behind former U.S. Senator Blanche K. Bruce and Frederick Douglass. Another brother, Olive M. Atwood, was a doctor in Washington, D.C. like several of his ancestors on his father’s side. W. Q. Atwood was a wildly successful and wealthy lumber magnate in Michigan. And, of course, Louis Kossuth Atwood, was a pioneer black lawyer and state representative in the Mississippi State House of Representatives.

What I like about this family is that the parents, Henry and Mary, made sure the brothers were aware of their Atwood lineage and accomplished ancestors dating back to Captain Atwood and Dr. Henry Skilton. Many black Americans choose to remain ignorant of their full genetic ancestry but I oftentimes wonder if embracing one’s complete heritage bolsters one’s sense of self and destiny in life. To be an Atwood generated a good name, memory of noble ancestors, pietas.

After leaving the Mississippi State House of Representatives in 1885, Louis Kossuth Atwood made a shrew pivot in his career. Perhaps, he was inspired by his brother W. Q. Atwood, the titan of the lumber industry in Michigan? Or, maybe he remembered stories of how his father started as a poor boy and wound up with a valuable estate? Whatever the motive and reason, the change in course is undeniable. Louis bore down on business enterprise.

On November 17, 1886, Louis created and founded The Hinds County Home Building and Loan Association. It was his first major foray into the world of banking.

Recognized as a man of influence in Jackson, Louis presided over a meeting honoring Frederick Douglass on March 9, 1895. Frederick Douglass passed away on February 20, 1895.

In 1899, Louis was appointed U.S. Collector of Revenue for Mississippi and Louisiana. This federal position extended his influence in the financial realm. He was also one of the first black lawyers in the nation to hold a position as commissioner in the federal court of Mississippi.

=========

The 1900s and the Peak of Enterprise

Louis Kossuth Atwood fell into the groove as the 1900s began. He constantly was pushing the envelope, founding financial institutions and bringing into existence the ideal of a black banker, just like Maggie Walker was doing up North in Richmond, Virginia. In 1904, Louis organized the American Trust and Savings Bank at Jackson, Mississippi

In 1906, he organized and became President of the Southern Bank. With each passing year and entrepreneurial venture, Louis was gaining recognition throughout Mississippi and the South.

In 1908, Louis Atwood introduced Booker T. Washington to Jackson. There was no greater mark of success as Washington was the most powerful black man in America in the 1900s. In the same year, Atwood was elected President of the Mississippi Negro Bankers Association. Yes, once upon a time, there were enough black banks in Mississippi to create and sustain a statewide association. And the leader with vision was Louis Kossuth Atwood.

Atwood did not need diversity, equity and inclusion to epitomize black enterprise.

Between 1908 and 1915, Atwood often won appeals before the Mississippi Supreme Court favoring insurance companies. There are seven significant cases where Atwood established key and crucial precedent in Mississippi insurance law. Insurance law became his specialty.

A reporter was curious. What was Atwood’s take on uplift of the Negro race?

Q: To what agency (do you) attribute the uplift of the Negro race?

A: Religion, education, industry “in the order named”

In 1910, Louis Atwood organized the Union Guaranty and Insurance Company of Mississippi. He served on the Board of Directors and as Treasurer. The enterprise was a great success. One commentator would write Union Guaranty and Insurance Company was the first black insurance company of its kind in the world.

By the year 1919, Louis Kossuth Atwood was “widely known both in Mississippi and in Negro business circles as a successful banker, astute lawyer, and able financier.”

His most fitting enterprise, I suggest, was a fraternal insurance company. “Atwood was the organizer of the Sons and Daughters of Jacob of America, one of the outstanding colored fraternal insurance companies of this country and was grand and supreme head of this organization from 1883 until his death.”

A reporter once asked Atwood for the secret of his success. How did he do it?

Q: To what do you attribute your success?

A: To effort.

Q: Does every person succeed who makes the effort?

A: Yes, if he makes the proper kind of effort.

On January 8, 1929, Louis Kossuth Atwood passed away.

Conclusion: His obituary remembered Louis Kossuth Atwood as “one of Mississippi’s greatest Negro citizens.” He was the wealthiest black man in Mississippi. The Atwood line in America had begun with Captain Thomas Atwood, a Captain in Oliver Cromwell’s army in England. The Atwood line of accomplishment continued after Louis Kossuth Atwood with the success of his son, Dr. Mollison Atwood.

Another doctor in the Atwood line.