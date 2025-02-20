It is progress when pioneer black lawyers are unremarkable. Why do I say so? Because most pioneer lawyers were unremarkable, regardless of race. Somehow and someway, we have developed this notion in Black History that figures must be super heroes, able to scale tall buildings in a single bound. Don’t you see super heroes are not human and the dehumanization of black people continues apace? Wakanda It not racial progress to place normal people of accomplishment on a cartoonish pedestal because of Blackness. It just isn’t.

Maybe, just maybe, Black History should zero in on pioneer black lawyers just living their lives in unfortunate times and earning a living nonetheless. It cuts against the grain, I know, but perhaps my young writer friend wearies of distorted history as we remember the past. Something to think about this evening.

=========

Little is known of pioneer black lawyer Maurice Baumann. He achieved in the law in his quiet way. No epic ancestors from long ago, no tales of picking cotton under the hot Mississippi sun, no global travel exploits to share, no slave sagas — just a man in a profession in a time when race mattered more than it does now.

On January 1, 1877, Maurice Baumann was admitted to the Rhode Island bar. He practiced law quietly for five years in the state. No drama to speak of. No wake of evil racism left in the ripples of time.

After five years, Baumann relocated to Chicago, Illinois and was admitted to the Illinois bar on November 16, 1883. Baumann through solid legal work gained a reputation as one of the “leading lights” of the Chicago bar. Observers remarked on his “knowledge of jurisprudence and quick conception of the most difficult questions arising in legal proceedings.”

There was a little spice in Baumann’s practice. On July 1, 1888, Baumann” engineered the divorce case of Mrs. Caroline Weber against Frederick Weber, a barber.” Baumann succeed in obtaining a verdict that Weber was guilty of infidelity.

Baumann steadily grew in his good name. The consensus developed that he was “a good English scholar, writes a fine hand and has a good paying business.”

As of September 23, 1891, Baumann served as the first president of the John Brown League. I wish I knew more about the John Brown League. Was it a civic uplift association or a social club for professional men? I do not know.

1892 came and it became clear that Baumann was engaging the larger world with success. He did “more work for white than colored people.” And well he should! Did you know that Chicago was only 1.3 percent black in 1892? If attorney Baumann had limited his practice to 1.3 percent of the Chicago population, that would have been career suicide. 100% of the market should rightly have been Baumann’s oyster. I am pleased, and delighted, that Baumann expanded beyond 1.3% of the Chicago population in his practice and found steady success.

What do you think? Did pioneer black lawyer Baumann owe the black population his total and complete racial solidarity? Could 1.3% of the population have sustained Baumann’s law practice in 1892? Did Baumann forget his people? Did Baumann lose touch with where he came from? What do you think?

Conclusion: Baumann practiced law in his main office at 134 Van Buren Street. His evening office was at 4765 Tracy Avenue, Town of Lake. He was working around the clock to maintain two law offices. What lessons do we take away from his life? Did Baumann owe a racial duty to the 1.3 percent black population in 1892? Was his mainstream success a valuable inspiration of the possible for other pioneer black lawyers in Chicago?

Every day, I ask myself have I found the elusive meaning in a pioneer’s life? For me, Baumann’s unsung life in the law bears purpose. The ingredients of Black History can be found beyond triumph over adversity. It is in the unremarkable that we come closest to our common humanity, our American history. If Baumann’s clientele was only 1.3 percent black in 1892, who is to say that was not racial progress in the Windy City?

Good Evening!