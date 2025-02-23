Ferdinand Lee Barnett (February 18, 1852 - March 11, 1936)

Good afternoon, dear readers!

We are heading into the home stretch this week with our pioneer black lawyer series. With every human life, we have rolled back the veil of blackness to reveal the stuff of nearly 150 individuals. Some of you have been with me on this intellectual exercise since the year 2021. I thank you for your continued read over the years.

Today, we examine a genuine Race Man. What is a Race Man? I recognize the type well but, for those readers who are unfamiliar with the term, allow me to expand and define. A Race Man is understood as “a loyal member of the Black Race who dedicates their life to directly contributing to the betterment of Black people.” W.E.B. DuBois was a Race Man. James Baldwin was a Race Man. Booker T. Washington was a Race Man. Frederick Douglass was a Race Man. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a Race Man. In a parallel reality, some might even argue I have remnants of the Race Man in my soul. Otherwise, why would I devote five years to writing about pioneer black lawyers? Why do I make time to talk about blackness twice a month with Michael D.C. Bowen on the Free Black Thought podcast? Why did I devote four years of my life to writing a book across the color line? See Letters in Black and White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. Why do I love Black History?

In this reality, I am disqualified from being a Race Man. A Race Man must subscribe to dogma and slogan words. Be that as it may, I will write what I want to write. I will sacrifice my love for Star Trek and The Twilight Zone for betterment of Black people because, well, I care. If I did not care, I would bid you all adieu, grab the remote control, and boldly go where no man has gone before with Captain Kirk and Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and Montgomery Scott, the engineer. I felt more joy and peace as a young kid exploring imaginary worlds.

Race is beginning to bore me. Won’t take much for me to turn off the lights and wish a world gone mad with race peace at the center. Race is Beginning to Bore Me

=========

If I had been born in 1810 or even 1910, a Race Man would be my unqualified hero. The times called for, and demanded, elevation of the black race. One did not have to hallucinate Blackness is Oppression. Nothing Else Matters.

In 1810, the father of a pioneer black lawyer was born in Nashville, Tennessee. The father’s name was Ferdinand Lee Barnett. It is not clear to me whether the father was born a slave or not. It is clear that the father had several character traits in his arsenal for living life, a trade as a blacksmith and the cognitive ability to aim high for a better future.

In 1823, a woman named Martha Brooks was born. I am assuming Martha was a slave. Why do I make this assumption?

On February 18, 1852 in Nashville, Tennessee, Ferdinand and Martha had a son, Ferdinand Lee Barnett, named after his father. The father used his savings from work as a blacksmith to purchase the freedom of his family. Notice the vision, the foresight, the planning. Those are signs of executive ability. Why is it that students in grade schools and colleges are not taught more about examples of enterprise within slave families?

In 1859, Ferdinand and Martha made another wise move. They relocated from Nashville, Tennessee, a slave state, to Windsor, Ontario to avoid the reach of the Fugitive Slave Act. Slave kidnappers were known to kidnap free blacks and sell them into slavery. See Mary’s kidnapping in my novel Gotterdammerung. See also Twelve Years A Slave.

The Civil War brought with it the end of American slavery. Ferdinand and Martha monitored the developments from a distance in Canada. Very smart move. After four years, the Barnetts were convinced that racial conditions had changed on the ground in the United States. It was a safe move to return to America. And they did so, becoming Chicago, Illinois residents in 1869. Their son, Ferdinand, enrolled in grade school before completing high school and a short stint as a teacher down South.

The Path of Law Practice

In December 1877, Ferdinand Lee Barnett (the son) founded a radical newspaper, The Chicago Conservator. It was Chicago’s first black newspaper. Even before becoming a lawyer, Ferdinand was making his mark and earning his reputation as a Race Man. He used his paper to advocate for the rights of his people in Chicago. And he defined his people as Black People. As a publicist, he was one of the first blacks to publicly criticize the white press for failing to spell the word “Negro” with a capital “N.” Barnett hit the ground running as a leader in the Chicago black community.

I suggest there was a strong genetic element at work in the Barnett family line. Aside from Ferdinand Lee Barnett (the father), the cousins of Ferdinand (the son) were prominent in the newspaper business as well. Cousin Ferdinand L. Barnett founded and edited The Progressive, a black newspaper in Omaha, Nebraska. He was also a member of the Nebraska State House of Representatives in 1926. Another cousin, Alfred S. Barnett, created the newspaper The Weekly Avalanche. A frequent contributor to his brother’s newspaper, The Progressive, Alfred became a Chicago lawyer like his cousin Ferdinand.

In 1878, Ferdinand Lee Barnett (the son) graduated from Northwestern University Law School in Chicago. Bar admission quickly followed on June 18, 1878. Barnett immediately embarked upon the practice of law. Barnett was the third black lawyer in Illinois.

In 1880, did Ferdinand Lee Barnett the Race Man have a change of heart? He urged his people (read “Black People”) to “forget the past so far as we can, and unite with other men upon issues liberal, essential, and not dependent upon color of skin or texture of hair.”

In 1883, John G. Jones was admitted to the Iowa bar “with the preparatory assistance of a black Chicago lawyer, Ferdinand Lee Barnett.”

In 1884, black lawyer John G. Jones joined Ferdinand Lee Barnett’s law firm immediately after he passed the Illinois bar. The firm of Barnett and Jones lasted for more than twenty years, continuing throughout Barnett’s days in public service.

In 1885, there were nine black lawyers practicing in Chicago, including Ferdinand Lee Barnett. The names were published in the Colored Men’s Professional Directory. The publishers of the directory hoped the “legal profession…will…produce…distinguished and able colored men, who are to become the leading lights of future years.”

By 1890, Ferdinand Barnett’s reputation in the Chicago Black community had been matched by two other black lawyers, John G. Jones and Edward H. Morris.

In 1891, John G. Jones opposed the establishment of a hospital exclusively for blacks and joined the protest of Ferdinand Lee Barnett, his law partner, against a segregated school system in Chicago. For a short time, Samuel Laing Williams, joined Barnett’s law firm, but he was soon hired by Judge Lewis Rinaker, becoming one of the first black lawyers to gain experience as an inheritance tax lawyer.

In 1895, Barnett married the journalist and activist Ida B. Wells. Ida had developed a reputation for investigating lynchings in the late 1800s. (The length of the Wikipedia essay on Ida B. Wells Barnett is grossly out of proportion compared to Wikipedia entries on John Mercer Langston, Mordecai Johnson, and Charles Hamilton Houston. There is no balanced reason why Wikipedia should devote 8 times more attention to Ida Barnett than Langston, Johnson and Houston. Turn the knob back on Ida Barnett, please. Wikipedia. We get the point, lynching bad.)

In 1896, Barnett became the first black lawyer to be appointed assistant state’s attorney in the state of Illinois. Barnett was tasked with handling extradition and habeas corpus proceedings. In due course, Barnett became an expert in these areas.

During the coming years, Barnett remained active in Chicago Republican politics.

In 1904, Williams told Booker T. Washington of activities of the Niagara Group in Chicago. He identified two black lawyers, Edward H. Morris and Ferdinand Lee Barnett, as aiming to gain control of the Negro Bureau of the Republican presidential campaign. Williams faced so much opposition from Ferdinand Lee Barnett that he was not appointed for the chairmanship of the Chicago branch of the Republican Party’s Negro Bureau.

Barnett and his black activist wife, Ida Wells Barnett, helped to turn back Booker T. Washington’s effort to gain influence among blacks in Chicago. There was seething animus between Washington and Barnett below the surface. Washington retaliated against Barnett for locking Washington out of Chicago influence. Washington made a move against Barnett’s political ambitions. Barnett sought appointment as “head of the Chicago branch of the Negro Bureau in the 1904 Republican presidential campaign.” Washington did all that he could to trash Barnett’s prospects. Washington was unsuccessful.

In 1906, Barnett became the first black lawyer in Illinois to run for a judicial post. Barnett launched his candidacy for the Municipal Court of Chicago while serving as assistant state’s attorney. Barnett appeared well-qualified for the judgeship. He had lived in Chicago for 37 years old. He had been legally trained in the state. He had ten years of experience in the State’s Attorney’s office. He was a leader but not a professional politician. Was it relevant that Barnett was an unabashed Race Man in the year 1906 in Chicago? Why or why not?

Some cynics felt the Republican Party placed Barnett on the party ticket more to help the party than to to help Barnett. Arguably, the party perceived Barnett as a black man who could get his people out to vote. The Party needed black votes and white votes to win. No reasonable person could question Barnett’s objective qualifications to be a judge.

Of course, the time and place were not enlightened. Even though Boston had had a black in a judicial-like position since 1847, the white press in 1906 in Chicago remained behind the times. Commentators viewed Barnett’s campaign as uppity. And I quote from the white press “White people will never willingly submit to receiving the law from a Negro.”

In the end and after a race-tinged campaign, Barnett was the only member of the GOP ticket to lose his election. He lost by 304 votes out of 200,000 total votes cast for office. Those who took the long view perceived that black political opportunity was a real possibility. There was opportunity in Barnett’s loss.

In 1913, Barnett left his position in the state’s attorney office. He was succeeded by James A. Scott, who served in the state’s attorney office for four years, and then by Edward E. Wilson. Barnett returned to private practice which was successful until his passing.

There is one strange blemish on Barnett’s reputation which I must share. Barnett received a judicial reprimand for failing to appear in court when his case was called for trial. Barnett “kept [the judge], a jury, and the government attorney waiting while he leisurely went out and sought a handkerchief. Barnett finally appeared after Judge Landis sent a scouting party in search of him.”

Barnett died on March 11, 1936.

Conclusion: A Race Man married a Race Woman. Ferdinand and Ida are buried together at the Oak Woods Cemetery. May they both rest in peace.