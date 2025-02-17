I just completed a podcast taping with my Free Black Thought Co-Host Michael Bowen. Michael and I talked about the meaning of Black History. Black History is one of those indeterminate phrases that can mean ten different things to ten different people. For Bowen, literature approaches the core of meaning and resonant purpose of Black History. I find I channel Earl G. Graves of Black Enterprise Magazine when I am most aligned with Black History. Why do we study Black History? Why does it matter? Isn’t Black History better understood as American history?

It was a deep conversation this morning. No dogma, no slogan words, just a curious dive into deeper and deeper layers of American meaning.

How we perceive reality becomes our conception of Black History. If one learned at a tender age to think of Black History as great poetry, the written word, then these impressions will define our powers of perception. We will perceive past reality through the the words of artists. Another person might perceive past reality as an extension of ancestral accomplishment in the marketplace, the public square of high office achievement. My relative, Elaine, proudly displayed a picture of her Reconstruction ancestor who served in the Virginia state legislature on the family wall at home. Office holding in the distant past was a stand in for sense of self, self-awareness, that one didn’t fall out of a coconut tree/smile. One was of a family, a people. This is my perception of reality as I reflect upon Black History. Every person is different because everyone’s reality is different because everyone’s perception of reality is different. This is why jazz excites some in Black History. Others are excited about pioneer black lawyers, like me.

This morning, we read about another individual, another unique person who knew a time and a place. Yes, he was a lawyer but he was much more than a lawyer as you will discover. His name is not known to the masses. There is no landmark to him as best I know. He matters because he lived his life, he fills out the reality of our American history. We gain further insight into the human condition for free.

=========

The year was 1832, a time of slavery in Louisiana. Our pioneer black lawyer was born free, a mulatto. I know nothing about his parents, save that they valued education most highly. You see the common and universal pattern by now. Alexander Fortune Riard was sent off to France for his education. This choice suggests to me that Riard’s family spoke French but I could be wrong. They also exercised the power of choice and avoided the limited school options for their son in Louisiana.

After completing his education in France, Riard served as a naval officer.

The end of the Civil War presented all educated black people with unimaginable opportunities. Visionaries and the ambitious migrated from the North and overseas to the South for a better step in life. Riard was in this migration.

In 1868, Riard represented Lafayette Parish in the Constitutional Convention. Some did not approve of Riard’s political activities. Some elements threatened Riard with physical harm. The threats forced Riard to flee Lafayette for his safety.

Riard eventually returned when things settled down.

By the 1870 Census, Riard worked as a carpenter with no property to his name. This lowly economic status proved temporary as Riard found his enterprising step. He “became a successful New Orleans commission merchant, operating Riard’s Employer’s and Servant-Intelligence and Claim Agency, which claimed to find work for unemployed persons and to provide servants and laborers for homes and plantations.” In other words, Riard became a successful head hunter.

Riard’s next foray into the political realm did not pan out. In 1872, the Republicans nominated Riard to ran against State Senator T.C. Anderson. Anderson soundly defeated Riard.

Riard returned to the political realm again and, this time, he found success. He served as a State Senator from 1876 to 1878.

On May 30, 1876, Riard, (now a Straight University graduate) was admitted to the Louisiana State Bar.

Riard ran again for the State Senate and was elected in 1880 but not seated. His opponent successfully argued that Riard received fewer votes and that Riard had not lived in the senatorial district at the time of his election. The election challenge carried.

In 1881, Riard received appointment as a deputy internal revenue collector. He died on February 28, 1889. He passed at his home in Lafayette.

Conclusion: What lessons might we take away from the life of pioneer black lawyer Alexander Fortune Riard? First, Riard was born free which set him apart from over 90% of black Americans before the Civil War. Second, that his parents sent Riard away to France for his education shows a strong mindset for learning. Third, Riard participated in the Great Migration to the Deep South after the Civil War. Writers, scholars and intellectuals should write more about this unsung migration in American history. Fourth, Riard knew the threat of physical violence but he persisted in his career goals. He was not deterred. Finally, Riard became comfortable as a headhunter. Just because one was propertyless in 1870 did not mean one was destined to remain propertyless throughout the 1870s. Life was ever fluid. The opportunity to make money was ever present.

Good afternoon!