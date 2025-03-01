It is time for letting go.

I am at peace this evening as I write. For five long years, I have approached every Black History Month with a mission. I know that hanging on to the past prevents us from walking into our future. I understand, sincerely, I do. I also know that too much of our American history is distorted, lies of omission. You see, on April 21, 2018, someone said to me Blackness is Oppression. Nothing else matters! Those words looked right into me and pulled up memories of all I knew as a kid in the New South in the late 1960s and 1970s. I knew red brick homes and the family church and Black Enterprise Magazine at Grandma’s house and uncles and aunts of enterprise and wonderful teachers in small-town suburban places. Am I allowed to be intimate with you and permit my inner life as a happy and fulfilled black young kid in a southern place to step out and be real? Can I be, just tell you how much the words Blackness is Oppression cut me to the quick? How disrespectful to my Mom and Dad and Grandma and Uncles and Aunts and Ancestors who made a way out of the sagebrush in Hickory Hill in the 1870s? All for the benefit of unborn descendants.

Hanging on to the past only stands in our way.

My dear buddy, Dan, counseled me to divert my profound feelings into a constructive creation. Prove those of dogma and slogan words wrong. Write about pioneer black lawyers. And I would every Black History Month. And so I have done so. I am fulfilled.

=========

Come with me this evening as we welcome into our reading our final two pioneer black lawyers of Season 5, Episode 28 (Finale). Their lives inspire me and I hope you will feel the same way.

Charles Henry James Taylor (1857 - May 1899)

Born a slave on an Alabama plantation in 1857. Let’s start the story of pioneer black lawyer Charles Henry James Taylor with his genesis, American slavery. I know nothing about this father or mother. I can’t tell you the name of his slave owner or his opportunities for an education. I suspect opportunities for schooling were non-existent. So, Taylor started life at zero.

After the Civil War, a watershed event in the life of every pioneer black lawyer, Taylor’s family moved to Savannah, Georgia for a fresh start. Oftentimes, former slaves wanted to leave memories of bondage behind forever. The Taylor family settled into their new home and Charles Henry James Taylor was placed in school at the Beach Institute, an American Missionary Association (AMA) school. Did you know more black PhDs in 1964 graduated from AMA schools than any other grade schools in the country? The AMA deserves much over due credit for the educational uplift of a people after the Civil War. Taylor received a solid education which enabled him to attend the law department at the University of Michigan “for a while.” I can’t prove it but I suspect Taylor run out of money and had to drop out of the law school.

Taylor arrived in Leavenworth, Kansas in 1878 where he was admitted to the Kansas bar. Thousands of black colonizers were resettling from the Deep South to Kansas and there was grave need for lawyers for the black community. It was called the Exodus Movement. Taylor opened up a law practice and began to dabble in politics. He then practiced law in Kansas City, Missouri where he served as the state’s first black assistant city attorney.

On January 22, 1879, Taylor gained admission to the Indiana bar. His ambition and hard work led to his appointment as deputy district attorney for the Nineteenth Judicial District of Indiana.

By 1883, Taylor had returned to Missouri where he married Julia Shropshire. He also taught school in Palmyra, Missouri. Notice how Taylor is constantly moving around in search of greater and greater opportunity. That is the way to do it if one wants to succeed in life.

By 1884, Taylor moved back to Kansas and continued up the career ladder in law and politics.

In 1886, New Hampshire Senator Henry W. Blair, a Republican, moved for Taylor’s admission to the U.S. Supreme Court bar. Taylor could now practice before the highest court in law. From the Alabama plantation to the U.S. Supreme Court. A life moving onward and upwards.

It was in the year 1887 that Charles Henry James Taylor hit the pinnacle of his career in the public square. President Grover Cleveland appointed Taylor Consul-General to Liberia. Taylor only served five months because he wanted to return stateside and campaign for Cleveland.

1888 came and Taylor made another mark in American history. He served as the first black ever sent to a Democratic National Convention. Today, we do not give the idea of black delegates to a Democratic Convention a second thought. Just remember Charles Henry James Taylor was the absolute first black delegate at such a convention.

Although Cleveland lost the 1888 election, he came back and won the 1892 presidential race. Taylor hoped that with Cleveland’s win would come a political reward. The chess pieces were moved into place for Taylor. In September 1893, Cleveland nominated Taylor for a diplomatic posting to Bolivia. It was the first nomination of a black to a white country. Sadly, these were times thick with racial prejudice and bigotry. The U.S. Senate refused to confirm Taylor’s nomination? Why you ask? Because the Senate believed Bolivia would not accept a black representative. The door was beginning to close on black opportunity at the federal level.

Nonetheless, Taylor persevered with Cleveland. And Cleveland was a decent man with Taylor, race notwithstanding.

In 1894, Cleveland nominated Taylor for a plum position as Recorder of Deeds for D.C. This position carried with it the benefit of commissions for the recorder per deed and legal document processed. One could earn a good, healthy income from the commissions. This time, the Senate confirmed Taylor for the position as it was recognized the position was traditionally a “black” position and Frederick Douglass put in a good word for Taylor.

At some point, Taylor had lunch with President Cleveland which broke like crazy barriers and taboos. So much ruckus was raised in the press that Cleveland would deny the lunch to appease white southerners.

After 1896, Taylor practiced law in Baltimore. He later moved to Atlanta where he served as dean of the law department at Morris College in Atlanta. On the side, Taylor edited a newspaper, the Southern Appeal.

Taylor fell ill before the new century. He would pass away in May 1899.

=========

How do we remember the life of Taylor? A man who knew slavery in Alabama became a diplomat and a pioneer black lawyer. Taylor “built up a large and lucrative practice.” He won 63 of 72 civil and criminal cases while practicing in Atlanta. He earned four or five thousands of dollars per year in legal fees.

And yet he was not fulfilled as an individual in his place and time. He advocated for segregation in schools. Why? Because he argued (1) black students could avoid racist white instructors in the classroom and (2) jobs could be preserved for black teachers. At least 2 pioneer black lawyers disavowed Taylor’s position for segregation in the classroom.

I think Taylor never found peace at the center in his place and time. To be rejected for the Bolivian diplomatic posting could not be fixed in his mind, I suggest.

Rather than project the mind of Charles Henry James Taylor this evening, listen to Taylor himself on the matter of Blackness and American identity:

“blacks were American, not African; they should stay in the United States and work for an authentic biracial society where blacks and whites lived in mutual toleration and respect, and at the same time retained their racial identities…”

=====

George H. White, Sr. ( December 18, 1852 - December 28, 1918)

It has been five years. Since 2021, I have written about pioneer black lawyers every day in this month of February. It is poetic, and fitting, that my final pioneer black lawyer resonates with me so. I first discovered George H. White, Sr. in the library at Salem Church Junior High School in the early 1970s. A good life is a poignant life. Some lives are memorable for a lifetime.

Where Did We Go Wrong? (Unspoken Angst of Black Reconstruction Congressmen)

George H. White, Sr. entered the legal profession the Old School way. “He read law under Judge William J. Clarke in North Carolina after receiving his undergraduate degree from Howard University in 1877.” That is a special year, is it not? The federal government under President Rutherford B. Hayes removed Union troops from the South in the Compromise of 1877. Black freedmen were exposed to those who believed in white supremacy. And let me be clear, white supremacy was not a slogan word in the South in 1877. White supremacy was a way of being, a religious faith. So much promise was there in Reconstruction, in places like South Carolina and Mississippi and Louisiana. How might the fate of my wife’s family have been different if Congressman Joseph H. Rainey could have served a lifetime in the U.S. House of Representatives, chaired influential committees or even served as Clerk of the U.S. House? We will never know. That timeline was lost to bitter prejudice and violence and racial terrorism in the South.

A twenty-five-year old graduate of Howard University and student of a local judge in 1877 had his whole future ahead of him. And yet in the year of his youthful promise, the vibe shifted for George White, Sr. The vibe changed down in North Carolina.

Did White, Sr. sense racial life was changing in the South? Perhaps, the change was too horrible to contemplate if one was young, gifted and black in North Carolina. We know that White plowed ahead in search of his destiny in life. “In 1879, White was admitted to the North Carolina Supreme Court.” A strong start for a legal career in the Tar Heel state. If I were living in North Carolina in 1879, I would place my bets on this young lawyer.

Ambitious straight out of the gate, White ran for solicitor and prosecuting attorney in the Second Judicial District (Edgecomb County). White lost his bid, but check this out. He lost to another pioneer black lawyer, John H. Collins. In a sense, the ambitious black pioneer black lawyers were living their best lives and pursuing their dreams independent of the Compromise of 1877. I am moved by their high aim at the local level.

In 1884, White found success! The voters elected White to the North Carolina State Senate. Seven years after the Compromise of 1877 and White was finding his way.

Remember that other black lawyer, John H. Collins? White took him on again. “In 1886, White defeated Collins for the solicitor’s post.” There might be growing despair among black people in the South but, in this corner of North Carolina, pioneer black lawyers were making head way. This story of triumph in the face of growing darkness in the larger southern world gave me joy and peace as a young student of history. I would read this story and I was there with White at every step up the ladder.

White held his solicitor’s position from 1886 to 1894. Reconstruction was stone cold dead in South Carolina, Mississippi and Louisiana but still White stood as solicitor in North Carolina. Still he stood.

Did some whites take a dim view of their black solicitor? Yes, they did. I mean, why is this black man still around, they might have wondered to themselves. Weren’t the federal troops withdrawn almost twenty years ago? I can imagine the prejudiced and bigoted whispers around the local courthouse. It is said the bigots did not cotton to a black prosecutor questioning “pure and refined white ladies” during courtroom proceedings.

Even the North Carolina General Assembly got into the act. A constitutional amendment was introduced to prevent future black solicitors by forcing solicitors to run statewide which would have diluted the black vote at the local level. In the election of 1892, the North Carolina voters to their credit rejected this prejudiced constitutional amendment.

Where do such men as George H. White, Sr. come from? I wish I knew.

And then it happened…White took it to the next level.

“In 1897, White ran and was elected to Congress, where he served two terms with distinction in the fifty-fifth and fifty-sixth sessions.” You have to understand the context and circumstance Congressman White faced. White was the only, the only black person in Congress. He was the last gasp of what might have been throughout the South but for the Compromise of 1877.

The weight of Black America was upon this lonely congressman’s shoulders. At every opportunity, he spoke up for nine million black citizens throughout the nation. It was an impossible burden for one southern lawyer from North Carolina. White rose to the occasion in speech after speech on the floor of Congress. And I would dream about this pioneer black lawyer turned congressman who faced a racial nadir with conviction, courage and sense of purpose.

White chose not to run for reelection in 1900. He could see the writing on the wall. There was no place for a black congressman anymore in our country.

"I cannot live in North Carolina and be a man and be treated as a man." He announced plans to leave his home state and start a law practice in Washington, DC at the end of his term. White also blamed the continued newspaper attacks on his character, claiming that these had ruined the health of his wife.

The bigots in Raleigh, North Carolina were happy…

George H. White, the insolent negro... has retired from office forever. And from this hour on no negro will again disgrace the old State in the council of chambers of the nation. For these mercies, thank God.

Congressman White relocated with his family to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania where he practiced law and made an unsuccessful bid for Congress. He died on December 28, 1918 and was buried in an unmarked grave.

His son, George H. White, Jr., was admitted to the Pittsburgh bar in 1919. The tradition of father-son lawyers continued in this American family.

White delivered his final speech in the U.S. House on January 29, 1901, White spoke to the ages and not the prejudiced of the day down in North Carolina:

“This is perhaps the Negroes' temporary farewell to the American Congress, but let me say, Phoenix-like he will rise up some day and come again. These parting words are in behalf of an outraged, heart-broken, bruised and bleeding, but God-fearing people; faithful, industrious, loyal, rising people – full of potential force.”

Conclusion: When I first read those words of a departing black congressman, the last of his kind for who knew how long, I felt alignment with something deep. It was a calling, a duty, to live in purpose and meaning like George H. White, Sr. Joy and peace at the center came through those words from 1901 to me as a little kid in the library. And those words made all the difference.

Let nothing stand in your way.

I think the universe has a destiny for each of us. It was White’s destiny to speak of the Phoenix on the floor of the House of Representatives and offer nine million black Americans a vision for the ages. The floor of the House. One day, I would work for a member of Congress, like White. I would marry a descendant of the first black congressman. I was on the floor of the House when my Mom passed away.

I was drawn to write about pioneer black lawyers to fill a psychological wound about purpose and meaning. There is a universe of purpose and meaning beyond Oppression. That’s all I wanted to say through the lives of nearly 150 pioneer black lawyers. My job is done. I wish you all well. This is my last episode, my last season.

The five year journey is now done.

These have been the stories of the pioneer black lawyers. My five-year mission: to explore strange new worlds, to seek out new lives, to seek out new experiences and perspectives, to boldly go where dogma and slogan words cannot take us!

