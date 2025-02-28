Richard Gault Leslie Paige (May 31, 1846 - September 21, 1904)

Sometime in the year 1843, a woman became pregnant down in Knoxville, Tennessee. The pregnancy was not cause for joy and celebration. The father was black. The mother was Irish. And a child was going to be born soon. Mother made plans as women have made plans throughout history. Mother made plans. When the baby boy arrived on January 8, 1844, decisions were made and steps were taken. Mother left her newborn baby on the doorstep of the Yardley family. And then mother walked away forever. — Essay on Pioneer Black Lawyer William Francis Yardley (February 24, 2021)

The birth of every baby should be a cause of great joy and celebration. I wish I could write Richard Gault Leslie Paige was welcomed into the world in Norfolk, Virginia beloved by mother and father. I wish I could but I can read the tea leaves. My suspicions lead me in a different direction. Norfolk on May 31, 1846 was very much a slave town. The laws against interracial miscegenation were in the extreme. A white woman who gave birth to a black man’s child was fined and bound to servitude if she could not pay the fine.

So, that was the cold heart of the law in Virginia.

Paige’s mother was a white woman from a prominent family. Not good. As for the biological father, I can only speculate. I know he was a black man since Paige was recorded as a mulatto. However, I have so many questions this evening. Was the father slave or was he free? I do not know. Were the parents secret lovers in the shadows of Norfolk or was there a forced sexual relationship? I do not know and cannot say. What I do know is that the pregnancy was not cause for celebration in the prominent white household.

And so as we saw with pioneer black lawyer William Francis Yardley back in 2021 and the abandonment of Rev. Lemuel Haynes on Christmas Day, the baby Paige was delivered to a free black woman and her husband to be reared. These were the circumstances that greeted the baby Paige in Norfolk in 1846.

The line between the races has always been fluid. We kid ourselves when we perceive racial identity as an impenetrable box. It is just not true, despite best efforts of the dogmatists to the contrary. In the case of pioneer black lawyer Yardley, he would be raised by a white family while having friends across the color line. Paige was sent away to Boston for a better upbringing and life than Norfolk offered before the Civil War.

By the 1860 U.S. Census, Paige was listed as white and living in Ward 6 in Boston.

In 1867, Paige married Lillie Ruffin, a black woman. Lillie’s family was from Richmond, Virginia which intrigues me greatly. Some of my readers may recognize the name George Lewis Ruffin, a native of Richmond and the first black graduate of Harvard Law School. Black people native to Richmond (1) who were living in Boston in the 1860s (2) with the family name Ruffin might have been related to one another. Could it be that Paige married into the George Lewis Ruffin family from Richmond? I looked and looked and could not nail down a blood connection between Lillie and George Lewis Ruffin. Notably, Ruffin was living in Ward 6 in 1869 and 1870, just like Paige. Did their lives cross paths? Was Paige passing for white? Who can say?

It is an interesting possibility, however.

By the 1870 U.S. Census, Paige was living in a home in Chelsea, Suffolk, Mass. Paige’s occupation was brass finisher. He owned a personal estate valued at $1800 and real estate valued at $2500. Paige presents as a man of industry and enterprise. Such men are usually aware of prevailing trends and drawn to opportunity. For Paige, it was political opportunity back home in Norfolk.

Paige served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1871 to 1875 and again from 1879 to 1882. He represented Norfolk County. While serving in the House of Delegates, Paige earned a favorable review from political observers. It was said “few…men in that House, whether democrats or republicans, who could outrank [him] in oratory or public debate.”

Paige became a lawyer in 1879 after study at Howard University. What I like is that Paige had “an extensive law practice among both races.”

Paige had a brush with race discrimination in 1880 while in Richmond. He sought to attend a theatre performance but was refused admission due to race. Paige threatened to file a lawsuit but it is not clear whether he did or not. In the same year, Paige worked as a Custom House Marine Clerk.

In 1883, Paige benefitted from his political connections and contacts as he was appointed Assistant Postmaster in Norfolk.

Paige is recorded as renting his house in 1900.

He died at the age of 58 on September 21, 1904. He passed away in Boston.

Conclusion: Denied the security and comfort of his natural parents as a baby, it is clear that his adopted free black parents valued education by sending him away to Boston, the center of free black life in America before the Civil War. I once wrote that “racial lines were meant to be crossed, trampled and destroyed.” Richard Gault Leslie Paige is Exhibit 1 in support of my contention. But for state laws, norms and mores, perhaps Paige might have known his natural mother. Nonetheless, his free black parents stepped up to the plate and assured Paige a better start in life than Norfolk offered before the Civil War.

As a footnote, Paige’s son named after his father would become a lawyer in Norfolk. Richard Gault Leslie Paige, the son of a pioneer black lawyer, passed away on June 17, 1963 in Norfolk.

When the Yardley family opened their door and saw the vulnerable infant, they took the baby inside their home and closed the door. The baby was motherless, fatherless and nameless. It was agreed the family would keep and raise the baby as their own. They named the baby “William Francis Yardley.” The baby was free since his mother had been free. The Yardleys happened to be a white family. — Essay on Pioneer Black Lawyer William Francis Yardley (February 24, 2021)