Our pioneer black lawyer this morning is Lawrence Cain (1844 - 1884). Every pioneer in the law brought their unique life story to their place and time. As you will see, there is zero overlap between the story, perspective and experience of Lawrence Cain and yesterday’s lawyer James Harris Wolff. I love how we better understand the humanity of people as we dive into the rich details of life. No one is an avatar for a race. This evening, you are going to learn about the good, the bad, and the ugly of Cain’s life. Whenever I drift into boredom with Season 5, lives like Cain remind me that history if done well should never be predictable.

Without further adieu, I give you the wide-ranging saga of a South Carolina lawyer who lived a life counter to caricature and died too young.

I am the descendant of several slave owners, including but not limited to Daniel Brown, George Twyman III and Col. Richard Lee I. Slavery in America existed two centuries ago. Slavery was a horrible institution but it is long gone and buried. I don’t feel any existential guilt since I am not my distant ancestors. I am always a little perplexed when descendants of long, long ago slave owners have near fainting spells. Case in point — the 5x great grand daughter of slave owner William Cain (1776 - 1817). So much angst and existential dread upon discovering slave owners in her family tree…in 2018. What I Was Afraid I Would Find I take a more matter of fact approach since the sins of a distant 5x great grandfather have no bearing on my personal ethical and moral life today.

Let’s put the drama of 5x great grand daughter Kristin Wenger aside for a moment. William Cain is important to black legal history for other reasons. Let me explain.

Captain William Cain possessed eleven slaves upon his death in 1817. These individuals were appraised as part of his estate. One son, Randolph Pickens Cain (1803 - ?), was Wenger’s 4x great grandfather. Randolph lived in Alabama. Another son, Dr. Sampson V. Cain, caused much mental anguish for Randolph’s 4x great granddaughter Wenger. Wenger dutifully recounted that Dr. Sampson V. Cain owned 59 slaves. I know the feeling. George Twyman III owned 48 slaves in 1790 but that was a long time ago and not uncommon for his place, Earlysville, Albemarle County, Virginia, and time.

It is just interesting to me how my reaction diverges from the reaction of Wenger. “The first time I saw this 1850 slave schedule, it felt like a punch to the gut. I was sickened by the idea that living and breathing people, including babies and toddlers, were viewed solely as property and unworthy of being identified by name. I wept.”

I don’t know anything more about Dr. Sampson V. Cain, save that he was the biological father of Lawrence Cain. And now we can embark upon our pioneer black lawyer story this morning. Born of his mother, Jane, who was a slave, Lawrence was taught to read and write by his father, Dr. Cain. Dr. Cain did so despite state legislation prohibiting such a thing. Lawrence in turn taught other slaves to read and write in secret in the 1850s.

It is interesting to me that Lawrence bore his white father’s name. Dr. Cain died in 1858. Lawrence was sold to Zachariah W. Carwile who considered Lawrence his favored “pet.” Did Lawrence’s mother insist that her son bear his father’s name as a source of self-knowledge and/or affinity? Did Lawrence’s father insist that his son bear the Cain family name? Normally but not always, slaves adopted the name of their owner. Lawrence’s new owner was Carwile. What happened with Lawrence? I have many questions which go to the heart of Lawrence’s identity.

I do not know the answers.

I do know that Dr. Sampson V. Cain was held in regard in South Carolina. Dr. Cain presided as master of ceremonies over a reception in honor of U.S. Representative Preston Brooks’ caning of Massachusetts U.S. Senator Charles Sumner. A gangster move for a gangster congressman. Brooks died in 1857.

When the Civil War arrived and unlike James Harris Wolff, Lawrence’s allegiance was to the Confederate States of America. “He served as a body servant of Confederate Army officer Thomas W. Carwile during the American Civil War.”

Thomas was the son of Lawrence’s slaveholder, Zachariah W. Carwile. “(Thomas) (1844-1908) volunteered as a private with the Edgefield Rifles, Company D of the 14th Regiment Infantry, part of General Samuel McGowan’s brigade. Lawrence went along with Thomas as his body servant and they both served throughout the War. As a result of his heroism at the Seven Days Battles, (Thomas) was promoted to the rank of Sergeant Major. At the end of the War, (Thomas) and Cain were with General Lee at Appomattox and surrendered. Cain had been wounded in the right leg with a gunshot and was transferred to the hospital where he was initially listed as a “Rebel” soldier and a Confederate Sergeant. Later that was corrected to show him as a “CSA Servant.” Doubtless his extremely light skin had been the cause of his misidentification. Eventually both Carwile and Cain made their way back to Edgefield.”

Lawrence Cain was freed upon the surrender of General Robert E. Lee to General Ulysses S. Grant.

Once freed, Lawrence Cain began a long career in education and public service. “Cain opened the first black school in the county in 1866. He served as Registrar, Edgefield County, in 1867, and as Commissioner of Elections in 1868.” In 1868, Cain co-founded the Macedonia Baptist Church. Cain became increasingly involved in the Republican Party which brought Cain face to face with Democratic racial violence. He co-wrote a letter to Governor Robert K. Scott about insufferable terror in Edgefield:

We, the colored people of the County of Edgefield, do again apply to you for some defense, if we cannot get this we will all be killed or beat…to death. There cannot pass a night but what some colored man are killed or run from his house.

“In the fall of 1868, he was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives and served in that role until 1872 when he was elected to the South Carolina State Senate. After a four-year term, he was defeated in the 1876 election due to intimidation and fraud.” Cain’s position as Chairman of the Republican Party’s County Committee did not matter. He was unable to campaign for office due to threats of murder between 1868 to 1876. One typical threat read “If you want to rule a country, you must go to Africa.”

Nonetheless, Cain was able to acquire land with the support of his former master’s son.

In 1869, Lawrence Cain began to acquire a farm. “Notably, it was Thomas Carwile who granted Lawrence his grubstake of 46.5 acres, dated March 27, 1869, recorded in the Edgefield County Archives in Book TTT at Page 291. By the time of his death Cain had expanded his farm to more than 200 acres.”

Despite threats of murder, Cain served in a dizzying array of offices: registrar (1867), delegate to the South Carolina labor convention of 1869, warden for the Town of Edgefield (1870), census enumerator (1870), assistant marshal, assistant county assessor (1872), commissioner of elections (1872- 1874), incorporator and a director of the Anderson, Aiken, Port Royal and Charleston Railroad (1873-1874), alternate delegate to Republican National Convention in 1872, delegate in 1876, member of the board of regents of the state lunatic asylum in 1876. Additionally, Cain was active in the state militia from 1873-1876, serving as quartermaster of the Third Brigade.

Somehow, Cain managed to squeeze into his busy life of duties and responsibilities a legal career. “Beginning in 1873, Cain…studied law for several years at the School of Law at the South Carolina College and received his degree in 1876.” He was in the first graduating class of black lawyers from the law school.

Cain would later move to Columbia for a Deputy Collector of the Internal Revenue Service for South Carolina position. “There he contracted tuberculosis and died on February 22, 1884, at the age of forty. He was buried at Macedonia Church,” a church he co-founded in 1868.

The major biography of his life, Virtue of Cain: Slave to Senator - Biography of Lawrence Cain, was authored by Kevin M. Cherry, Sr., the great-great grandson of Lawrence Cain. “Cherry worked in the high tech industry for 30 years. He left Microsoft after 20 years in early 2018 and began his journey to research the facts and uncover the family truth about his paternal ancestor. His inaugural book provides the first comprehensive, chronological account of Senator Lawrence Cain’s life and times.”

How fitting that a descendant of Lawrence Cain remembered his ancestor for the ages.

Conclusion: And this interesting life story brings me to Kristin Wenger, the white cousin of author Kevin M. Cherry, Sr. I wonder if Wenger has Cherry’s book. To have a pioneer black lawyer in one’s remote family tree is an honor. Wouldn’t it be nice if Wenger reached out to her distant cousin Cherry and asked questions about her first cousin five times removed, a pioneer black lawyer who knew slavery and the State Senate? Wouldn’t the universe of truth and reconciliation be better served if Wenger and Cherry acknowledged their blood kinship as distant cousins bound together by Captain William Cain and Senator Lawrence Cain?

This is my American Dream for Wenger and Cherry. That Wenger can see a State Senator in her black blood kin, not only a slave. I may be ahead of my time.

After realizing that one of my great grandmothers had deep roots in the South, it seemed almost inevitable that slavery would rear its ugly head in one way or another. I only had to go back a few generations before the truth stared me in the face. — Kristin Wenger

Kristin Wenger

