Just because one was a slave did not mean one lost one’s humanity. Yes, in the eyes of state law, one was legal property of another person. However, time and time again over five seasons with pioneer black lawyers, we have witnessed enterprise in the hearts and minds of men. To say one was a slave can become a thought-terminating cliche. How many times have we witnessed fathers like the father of James Martin Turner save up their earnings and purchase the freedom of themselves and their family? James Simms saved up his earnings as a carpenter and purchased his freedom. Slaves Leveraged Skills for Personal Gain Pierre C. Landry became a very successful and profitable entrepreneur while enslaved. According to Eric Foner in Freedom’s Lawmakers: A Directory of Black Officeholders During Reconstruction, an examination of black officeholders revealed that, of 54 who obtained freedom before the Civil War for those born slaves, 21 were manumitted by their owner or in the owner’s will or sent North for an education, 18 gained freedom by a self or family member purchase, 10 escaped from slavery, and 5 had no ascertainable route to freedom.

My point is some born into slavery found their way to freedom below the Civil War. This was the case for my wife’s 3x great grandfather, Edward Rainey, in Georgetown, South Carolina in 1846. This was the case for my Grandma’s grandfather, Daniel Brown, in Manchester, Chesterfield County, Virginia before the Civil War. Could it be that the descendants of free blacks before the Civil War have a different inherited memory of freedom as opposed to those families emancipated by the sword of the Union soldier? See The Promised Land. Does the spark of self-purchase generate a different mindset among some descendants of American slavery? It is an interesting question and goes to inherited values and attitudes in some families who outperform the racial group. Perhaps, there is correlation, if not causation, between the number of years a black American family has lived in freedom and success in our free enterprise system.

=========

Pioneer black lawyer Nelson Walker (1827 - 1875) fits a pattern I recognize.

Born into slavery in Richmond, Virginia, Walker learned to read and write. He became so proficient that his owner, Blutcher Tabb, Esq., took note. Tabb allowed Walker to hire out his time and work on his own as a barber. As you know from my previous essays, black men held a firm monopoly on the barbering profession before the Civil War. It was a good trade to master as there was always market demand. Walker’s master was his father.

There was a strong sense of a family bond present. Walker’s half-brother and junior master studied for the Virginia state bar examination. Walker helped his half-brother study so much that the challenge was made. Could Walker pass the Virginia state examination himself? Walker accepted the challenge and “passed the bar.” In recognition of his success, Walker’s father accepted tender of $1,800 from Walker for Walker’s freedom. Five years later, Walker purchased the freedom of his wife and their then-three children. Those monies were saved from Walker’s barbering earnings. Similarly, in 1846, my wife’s 3x great grandfather used his savings from barbering work to buy the freedom of himself and his family.

I recognize the pattern of self-purchase.

Walker moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1842 and set down roots in his adopted town. Nashville proved a good fit for Walker’s ambition and enterprise. He opened up a barber shop which bustled with business. Remember that barbering was a black monopoly before the Civil War. Walker had a captive market comprised of the most wealthy white male customers in town.

By 1868, Walker was one of the wealthiest blacks in town. He owned $5,000 of property. Note that my wife’s 3x great grandfather also owned a barber shop in Georgetown, South Carolina and became the wealthiest black in town by the 1860 Census. He was recorded as owning $5,000 in real estate, various rental properties, his home at 909 Prince Street and three slaves.

Barbering was a secure route to comfort and security.

Aside from wealth accumulation, Walker plunged into the civic life of Nashville. He attended Tennessee colored conventions in 1865 and 1866. In February of 1866, Walker demanded immediate officeholding for blacks. He was elected Justice of the Peace a few months later, the first black Justice of the Peace in Davidson County.

He ran for Sheriff in 1868, but lost.

In 1869, the voters elected Walker Davidson County magistrate.

Walker brought his acumen as a businessman to the public square. He served as local branch president of the Freedman’s Savings Bank. This was a position of the greatest public trust. In another sign of his influence, he served as the head of the Tennessee State Barber Association. Walker was the public face of black barbers throughout the state. Reputedly, Walker had the finest barber shop in Nashville. It was said he had many friends, white and black, throughout the city, county and state.

I think Walker’s greatest legacy was his children and education. The Walkers had a total of eight children — four boys and four girls. One daughter, Virginia Walker Broughton, became a missionary, orator and writer. Virginia was in the first class at Fisk College in 1867. Selena became the first black teacher in Davidson. Rufus became a maintenance worker at the McKees School. John attended Meharry Medical School and became a doctor. Granddaughter Elizabeth Broughton Branson became a doctor like her uncle John and a missionary like her mother Virginia. The other Walker children and Broughton grandchildren were all well-trained and educated professionals.

Educational accomplishment tends to run in families. We have seen this pattern in other pioneer black lawyer stories like Robert Morris, Sr. and Jr., James Martin Turner, the Grimke family, the Maxwell family, the T. McCants Stewart family and the George Lewis Ruffin family.

Conclusion: Sometime in 1874, Walker developed liver and kidney ailments. He fell into ill health but maintained a public presence as best he could. The state emigration commission chose Walker in 1875 to look into the possibility of blacks leaving Tennessee. Walker was a wealthy lawyer, judge and bank president by this point in his life. Everything was trending well for Walker, except for black public despair in the public square and his declining health. When he died at his home on Spruce Street, Nashville lost a notable figure remembered and beloved by many.

I am happy to report The Tennessean remembered Nelson as the man he was upon his passing: Death of a Prominent Colored Man. (July 8, 1875)

Virginia Walker Broughton (1856 - 1934), Daughter of Nelson Walker (1827 - 1875)