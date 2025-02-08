This evening, another pioneer black lawyer awaits us. I have learned well that one never knows the story one will uncover. Will the pioneer lawyer be a Northerner or a Southerner? Born free or born slave? Sworn allegiance to the Union or the Confederacy? A home town barrister or someone who traveled the world? A man of integrity or a suspect gentlemen? I present to you Robert H. Isabelle (1837 - 1907).

A reader once said I was of a forgotten era of black American culture. That how I identified with black culture and consciousness was of a by-gone time. I have thought about this reader’s insight over the past two years. Dogma and slogans words have no appeal for me. Black Enterprise Magazine, Or, How I Became Black The more I think about the reader’s comment, the more I think the future beyond 2030 will resemble my mindset and memory of Blackness as Black Enterprise Magazine. Programs like diversity, equity and inclusion are destined for the dustbin of American history. Our job going forward is to prepare the unborn generation for a black culture forgotten. There will be a return to entrepreneurship and self-reliance. It won’t be equity but black enterprise for those born in the 2030s and 2040s.

This is my vision. This is my prophecy. Let us reach into the distant past today to prepare the way of the future.

=========

Robert H. Isabelle was born of free parents in Opelousas, Louisiana. The year was 1837, not an auspicious place and time to be born free and black but, to be fair, there was a significant free black and Creole population in town.

In 1862, Isabelle injured his stomach jumping from an Army train. This war injury would vex Isabell for years. Isabelle had enlisted in the 2d Louisiana Native Guards, later named the 74th U.S. Colored Infantry.

In March 1863, 2nd Lieutenant Isabelle retired from the U.S. Army to protest General Nathaniel P. Banks’ purge of black officers. “He secured the resignations of all the black line officers in the 2nd Regiment in February 1863.”

Isabell had a change of heart and requested reenlistment in the U.S. Army on June 12, 1863. Consider his words of accusation against prejudice and bigotry in the Army:

Black Former Officer in a Louisiana Black Regiment to the Commander of a Louisiana Black Brigade

New Orleans June 12th 1863

Sir: Permit me to inform you that there are more than one thousand free colored citizens in this city who are anxious to Enlist in the United States Army to share their blood & lives in the common cause of their country. Among them are some who are very wealthy, having graduated in Europe as well as having considerable experience of the Military tactics, being capable of passing before a board of examination to prove their qualifications as to their being line officers.

This is all they ask, is the privilege of selecting their own line officers or for you to select from our own race such persons as you might find qualified. This privilege our fathers enjoyed in 1812 & 1815 and as the late battles of East Pascagoola Mississippi & Port Hudson has proved that the colored officers are capable of commanding as officers.

I hope you will pardon me for my familiarness but as I feel that it is the duty of every man to come forward and aid in putting down this unholy rebellion and save our country from her awful threatened doom. I have no doubt but that we can raise a regiment in less than one week of able bodied well educated men.

Hoping that this application will meet with your due consideration.

Respectfully Your humble Servant R. H. Isabelle

Isabelle reenlisted and rose to the level of 2nd Lieutenant.

=========

In January 1865, Isabelle took a leading role at a New Orleans convention that demanded the vote for black people.

In 1868, Isabelle burst upon the civic scene with a vengeance. He was appointed a corporal in the New Orleans police force and served in the constitutional convention. More astoundingly, he maneuvered himself into a prime position as temporary Speaker of the Louisiana State House of Representatives.

From 1868 to 1870, Isabelle served in the Louisiana State House of Representatives. His prime accomplishment was securing passage of a law making race discrimination on common carriers and in licensed public accommodations a criminal offense. Think about that! Isabelle brought the blessed society free of Jim Crow segregation into being in his southern state. Why is Isabelle not better remembered in history?

For at least eight years, blacks and whites sat wherever they wished on stage coaches and train cars. Only in 1878 would a civil lawsuit decide that the law guaranteeing equal rights to Blacks on public conveyances was unconstitutional.

In 1870, Isabelle offered his vision of a better and integrated public school integration. Imagine the courage and conviction to offer these words in the legislature:

I want the children of the state educated together. I want to see them play together, to be amalgamated… I want them to play together, to study together; and when they grow up to be man they will love each other…” — Robert H. Isabelle quoted in the New Orleans Daily Picayune, February 9, 1870

Those words were my lived reality (except for the love part/smile) in the 1970s in a southern small-town suburb. Why is this visionary lost to our memory?

For Isabelle, he witnessed public school integration from 1871 to 1874 at which point old ways of segregation in education took root again.

Isabelle was also accumulating property as of 1870. He owned $7,000 in real estate and $500 in personal property. He was comfortable as his enterprises reaped dividends. Meanwhile, he was outdistancing his brother, Thomas H. Isabelle, who only owned $150 of property as of the 1870 Census. Thomas’ enterprise? He operated a sewing machine shop.

On February 15, 1871, President Ulysses S. Grant nominated Isabelle pension agent at New Orleans. From 1871 to 1877, Isabelle served as a pension agent in New Orleans. Isabelle oversaw distribution of pensions to Civil War veterans.

In 1876 he received his law degree at Straight University. He commenced upon the practice of law. He also became treasurer of the Third Ward School Board, a position of public trust.

Several weeks before June 9, 1886, Robert H. Isabelle was convicted in U.S. Court of forging pension accounts.

The practice of law followed until his death in 1907.

Conclusion: It occurred to me that I am most comfortable in a world of black enterprise and achievement. Some feel a visceral need to think of black Americans only as oppressed and downtrodden and sorts to be pitied. This is not me. This was never me. Call it quirkiness, racial autism or non-conformity. My soul is stirred when stories of triumph over adversity are shared around the campfire.

I feel this way about pioneer black lawyer Robert H. Isabelle, despite his wayward ways with forging pension accounts/smile. One day may we again equate black culture and consciousness with pioneer enterprise.

Good evening!

