[Introduction: I did not watch the Super Bowl. I had no interest. I am not a football person, although others might be. And that is fine. My friend Dan alerted me to media coverage of the Half-Time Show. Dan likes to taunt me to write passionate essays. I never turned on the game, so I never had the opportunity to turn off the tv/smile. Who is Kendrick Lamar? Is he important, someone I should care about?

In the interest of satisfying Dan’s interest in my reaction, I will take a short detour and offer my thoughts on a Half-Time Show I did not watch. The last time I watched the Super Bowl was in the 1990s. Am I supposed to care about race, culture and the Game? This detour won’t take long. There is not much to critique.

Dan, this one’s for you.

There was this screed (for lack of a better word) on reddit. I do not read reddit. Here is the explosion of words Dan shared with me:

As a person of Afro-Caribbean descent, I am heartened by what I saw at the Super Bowl tonight. You see, when our ancestors were stolen from Africa and placed under the control of white enslavers, the slave masters sought to dominate every aspect of our lives. They stripped away anything they believed could empower us to rise up. They took our drums, but they could never take our spirit.

The tradition of Calypso is rooted in speaking out against the injustices and challenges we face. But on the plantations, where our musical traditions thrived in covert ways, we were not free to express ourselves openly. So, we found ways to encode our messages. In the Caribbean, we used double entendre—saying one thing on the surface while conveying a deeper meaning to those "in the know." This practice continues today in modern Calypso.

Tonight, with Kendrick Lamar, I saw that tradition alive and well. He delivered messages that could not be easily understood by oppressors. He coded his words through metaphor and his unique style of delivery. Of course, this is nothing new, but for many people unfamiliar with him and our culture, this may have been their first exposure to him. They heard him, but they didn’t truly hear him. And that is by design.

First, “as a person of Afro-Caribbean descent.” Like who does that? Why do I care? It is like writing “as a brown-eyed girl” or “as a narcissist pain in the rear.” Don’t tell me your label. Just make your argument, thank you very much. Geez.

Second, why do I care that you were heartened by what you saw at the Super Bowl? You are one person out of over 7 billion people on planet earth. Get over yourself.

Third, “when your ancestors were stolen…” is so retro. Are you telling me you only have stolen ancestors? Let’s see your 23 and Me report. Why does it matter that some unknown percentage of your ancestors were stolen? What percentage? How many were prisoners of war? Sweeping statements recycled from a grab bag of inane dogma.

I have detoured enough this evening. Just a nibble, as I promised. Just a nibble. If you would like a fuller critique of these words on reddit, let me know. Otherwise, I have had my fill. I don’t watch the Super Bowl in any event, so all of this drama seems otherworldly to me.]

=========

Let us turn to someone who lacked the platform of a Kendrick Lamar. This evening, let’s visit the life of Thomas Frank Cassell (1843 - 1903), admitted to the Tennessee Bar in 1876. The first black lawyer admitted to the Tennessee State Supreme Court Bar in western Tennessee, Cassel accomplished much as an active legislator. He served in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1881 to 1883 where he introduced legislation to make it a crime for a white person to have unlawful carnal intercourse with blacks. Presumably and logically, the bill should have also made it unlawful for a black person to have unlawful carnal intercourse with whites. We have come so far since the 1880s. Rape is now a crime, regardless of racial status. Cassell’s bill did not pass.

In 1887, Cassell filed a lawsuit challenging the racial segregation of passengers on train cars in Tennessee. Cassell lost the suit but the plaintiff was one Ida B. Wells. Nikkole Hannah Jones of the 1619 Project has an affection and affinity for Ida B. Wells as a fearless chronicler of lynchings in the Deep South.

Cassell mentored a number of black lawyers in Tennessee, including Benjamin F. Woodson and Samuel Ashbury Thompson Watkins. Cassell would be remembered as “one of the craftiest, most resourceful, and most learned lawyers, regardless of race, that ever practiced at the Memphis bar.”

=========

Before I sign off for the evening, allow me to touch upon another Super Bowl controversy I read about today. It appears that the Black National Anthem or Lift Every Voice and Sing was performed by an all-black performance group. What are my reactions, you might ask?

Is America 100% black? Just a question I always think about as we strive to center Blackness. Are we unifying the American experience? I don’t think so but I don’t care enough to really beat the drums about the matter.

Don’t we have a National Anthem? Yes, we do and we should center our unity, our oneness, in my view. We Americans have more in common with each other than I have with a random person on the street in Fiji. Of Cannibals and Slaves

My real objection with the singing of Lift Every Voice and Sing goes to the element of race time. Let me explain. Shall we examine the lyrics?

Lift every voice and sing,

'Til earth and heaven ring,

Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;

Let our rejoicing rise

High as the listening skies,

Let it resound loud as the rolling sea.

Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us,

Sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us;

Facing the rising sun of our new day begun,

Let us march on 'til victory is won.

I have no problem with lifting every voice and singing. Why not? Seems fair enough for a rousing Half-Show performance. Liberty is something to be rejoiced, so count me in. Where things turn South for me is the harkening of the “dark past has taught us.” What lessons of faith has the dark past taught us? Self Reliance? Resilience? Activism? Eternal Protests? It is never made clear which means one ends up singing words that could mean ten different things to ten different people. In reasonable and rational times, not a big concern but a troubling opening for racial manipulation in times of dogma and slogan words.

Ultimately, I oppose the song as a song of unity because of the final line…Let us march on ‘til victory is won. When, dear readers? When is victory won? These lyrics were penned in 1900. We were in a racial nadir in 1900. The promise of Reconstruction was a generation lost. Jim Crow segregation had been blessed in Plessy v,. Ferguson (1896). There were demons in the southern night to be vanquished. Singing of a march until victory was won made eminent sense in 1900.

Here is the question I put to you — at what point is victory won by the sights of the Black National Anthem? Like is victory won when we have a black U.S. President? That would be a check. How about a black President of Harvard University? Another check. A black billionaire? Try twelve black billionaires. That would be twelve checks. Is victory won when we have over representation of blacks in advertisements and commercials? Check again. The Examined Life To Be Affirmed at J.C. Penny Maybe, just maybe, victory is won when we have Black Governors and U.S. Senators in the South? Many checks beginning with Governor L. Douglas Wilder of Virginia in 1990. I know, I know, victory is won when we have black over representation on the U.S. Supreme Court? The Court is 22% black for a country which is 13% black. Check again.

Where is the end zone for victory? It is never clear to me. And this causes a problem since one can always claim victory is far off into the distant future. Grievances and resentments can be nursed meanwhile in song.

This victory thing is a tricky concept. When I was on Capitol Hill, I longed to teach. I should have majored in History but I foolishly chose law school. Nonetheless, the urge to teach never left me. One day, I called the history department at the University of Richmond. I expressed an interest in pursuing a history PhD. The department chair was very discouraging,. There were no jobs. There was no future in a graduate history program. Only if I were black would it be worth my while to apply to the program. The chair assumed I was white, given my name and voice and credentials.

Is that what victory looks like when we sing The Black National Anthem?

Conclusion: I don’t want to come across as bitter. Life is not fair but, perhaps, that is the point. Until we in good faith define victory, the Black National Anthem is a relic from the year 1900. The undefined words of victory fall short of a more perfect Union.

The Black National Anthem