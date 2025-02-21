In life, if one door closes another door opens. Such was the case for the Burgess family. I am going to link to a nice two minute presentation about the career of pioneer black lawyer Albert Burgess (October 14, 1856 - November 30, 1932). There are twists and turns in every family.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=475310709807022

https://www.ksdk.com/article/entertainment/television/show-me-st-louis/learn-about-albert-burgess-st-louis-first-african-american-lawyer/63-f632469e-78c9-460e-b9b9-7f8cd63dd1c2

The father of Albert Burgess worked as a laker which meant he worked on the lakes to support his family. One day, an explosion injured Albert’s father. He was no longer able to work at his job but he needed employment to feed his family. He found work at the Detroit, Michigan City Hall. Over time, Albert would accompany his father to work. Albert observed the various courts and became curious about the work of lawyers. Curiosity developed into a career goal of becoming a lawyer.

In 1877, Albert Burgess graduated from the University of Michigan Law School with honors. He and his classmate, Thomas Ralph Crispus, were the first black graduates of the Michigan law school. After graduation, Burgess and Crispus opened up a law firm together in Detroit. One day, Burgess read in a black St. Louis newspaper that the black residents in St. Louis needed a lawyer. Burgess perceived a market opportunity and decided to relocate to St. Louis. He became the first black lawyer in the state of Missouri.

In April 1879, Burgess, who was active in the Colored Emigration Aid Society, filed the articles of incorporation of the Society while serving as its secretary. The Colored Emigration Aid Society was “an organization in St. Louis, Missouri that raised funds to help Black people leave the Southern United States and establish colonies in the West.”

After opening a law office in downtown St. Louis and founding the Colored Emigration Aid Society, Burgess was appointed assistant city attorney by two Republican Mayors.

After his service in the prosecutor’s office, Burgess returned to the private practice of law.

In 1887, Burgess served as the City Counselor of the Carondelet Police Court in St. Louis.

Recognized as a leader in the local St. Louis bar, his fellow black lawyers elected Burgess Treasurer of the St. Louis Negro Bar Association in 1922.

By 1927, there were 30 black lawyers practicing in St. Louis.

Conclusion: An explosion set into motion a series of events that led to City Hall employment for a disabled father, the curiosity of a son in the local courts, the desire to become a lawyer, and the ultimate pioneer career path of the first black lawyer in Missouri. It is notable that black lawyers came together in black bar associations. Burgess led the effort in this regard at the local level. Unlike pioneer black lawyer Baumann who serviced a majority non-black clientele, Burgess was driven by the expressed needs of black people in St. Louis for a black lawyer. Burgess and Baumann reflect different ways of being in the legal world.

Former Covington and Burlington partner Wesley S. Williams, Jr. once said there are twelve ways to the kingdom or words to that effect. Burgess and Baumann remind us that each individual pioneer black lawyer had his own unique calling in life. If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives.

