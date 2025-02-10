“A third of eighth graders can’t read” — Real Time With Bill Maher/HBO

Education…Education…Education. Seldom has one word so summed up what’s it all about. Do we just exist in classrooms or is there more? Years and years ago in a southern city, the West End of town, my first girlfriend talked with me. She said one of the most moving movies in her life was Alfie. I knew not Alfie but I knew my girlfriend. And she seemed very moved in the moment. And I listened because…well, that is what young boyfriends in love do. She told me that the movie was about the meaning of existence, the meaning of true love for a young womanizing man. I listened and listened and never forgot how a movie, a search for meaning, could so touch someone.

We later broke up the following year. No one was to blame. She no longer wanted to be close to me. The memory of Alfie stayed with me, however, on winding country roads in rural Virginia that summer. Memory lingered for me.

We defeat dogma and slogan words when we share our humanity.

=========

Students in classrooms who are just existing today might remember the life of pioneer black lawyer Robert Peel Brooks (1853 - 1882). The story of Robert P. Brooks began with a father of enterprise and high aim, Albert Royal Brooks. Albert was born in 1817 in my home country, Chesterfield County, Virginia. Like several slave fathers of other pioneer black lawyers, Albert’s master hired the young man out to a tobacco manufacturer and opportunity. One could earn money while hired out, and, if one were frugal, save one’s money and buy one’s freedom. And so Albert capitalized upon the market opportunity.

Like the caricatured Jamaican immigrant of later years, Albert worked two jobs. His first job was at the factory. His second job was as a driver. These two streams of income led to savings and purchase of his freedom for $1,100. He immediately invested in an eating house, a hack and a livery stable.

What’s It All About ?

Albert married a slave in Richmond, Lucy Goode, on February 2, 1839. They set up house and the children. The death of Lucy’s master threatened the stability and security of the family. The decedent’s estate had the power and authority to sell Lucy and her four children to the winds. Lucy convinced local buyers to purchase her children so that they could remain together in Richmond. One owner breached the understanding and sold a daughter off to a new owner in Tennessee. She died far from home in 1862. Lucy and half of the remaining children were freed on October 21, 1862. The other children were freed by the U.S. Army on April 3, 1865.

=========

And through it all, Albert Brooks made education a priority for his children. Education. Why do men hemmed in by circumstance long for education for their posterity? Why, I ask you? Must be something in our humanity.

Know that Albert Brooks paid for the education of his son Robert Peel Brooks from early childhood through law school at Howard University. It is said Albert purchased his son’s freedom, although I cannot confirm. I can confirm that Albert was in his son’s corner for education throughout his son’s life in Richmond.

After receiving his law degree, Robert practiced for a short time in Washington, D.C. before returning to his native Richmond and a hometown practice. The year was 1876 and the well-educated son of two former slaves was “overcrowded with work.”

=========

Robert Peel Brooks engaged to marry a Miss Jennings. Robert had found meaning and purpose in his personal life. “But in September 1882, already ill with tuberculosis, he contracted typhoid fever and after a month’s struggle died at his mother’s home in Richmond on October 10, 1882, not long before his twenty-ninth birthday.”

His father, the epitome of black enterprise and education as a prime directive, died the previous year.

Conclusion: We should ask ourselves why do some fathers move heaven and earth for the education of their sons? What inside the soul of a slave in Chesterfield County says, I may have been born a slave but, as God is my witness, I will not die a slave? Why does foresight position the mindset of some so that the young generation will know a better life than parents? I never knew fatalism among black people in my childhood. I knew only enterprise.

I am of a different place and time.

If I could go back in time to the summer of 1983, I could answer the question What’s It All About? Age sharpens wisdom, heals the heart, and all that jazz.

See 0:00 to 4:01