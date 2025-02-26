John H. Hill, Esquire (July 4, 1852 - October 13, 1936)

Almost Heaven, West Virginia

Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah River

Life is old there, older than the trees

Younger than the mountains, growin' like a breeze

How many of you, dear readers, have been to West Virginia? Raise your hands. I have been to West Virginia once. When I was young, our family drove west of Charlottesville, Virginia to see the Blue Ridge Mountains. I convinced my parents to keep driving due west. I had never been to West Virginia before and wanted to experience the feeling of the Mountain State. My Dad and Mom indulged me. I remember hills upon hills until the sign said “Entering West Virginia.” I was very excited but my only memory was of grassy hills and a winding country road. Crossing the state line one afternoon for a couple of miles did not carry deep meaning for me. As we turned around and drove back across the state line, I knew for me Virginia was home.

This evening, let’s review the life of a pioneer black lawyer for whom the Mountain State was always home from birth to death. Shall we explore the way of John H. Hill?

When Hill entered this world in 1852, he was born in Charles Town, Virginia. Those who know their history will know that the western section of Virginia seceded from the Commonwealth of Virginia during the Civil War. Among the parts that left Virginia was Charles Town. West Virginia, including Charles Town, was admitted to the Union on June 20, 1863. Hill was owned by his father, William Alexander. As we have seen over the course of five seasons, these blood relationships occurred in some pioneer black lawyer stories. I know nothing about Hill’s mother, save that she was a slave. Legal status flowed through the mother, so Hill was born a slave.

There is no evidence that Hill was educated in any significant or material way while a slave.

As the Civil War drew to a close in 1865, one must remember that Charles Town was in a constant state of chaos. Control of the town shifted from the Union and the Confederate forces several times. The Confederates first controlled the town. Then, the Union soldiers gained control. The Confederates triumphantly regained territory and the town only to lose to the Union forces again in 1863 and for the duration of the war. One imagines a young male slave was mindful of who had the upper hand in town at all times. At the age of thirteen, Hill’s opportunity to make a run for it appeared. He took advantage and ran away from home as fast as he could. He was captured by Union soldiers. (Confederate soldiers might have summarily killed the runway on the spot. A field execution.)

Major J. H. Whitmore of the 15th Maine Volunteer Infantry Regiment took pity on the runaway teenager. When the War ended, Major Whitmore took Hill to Maine and a new start in life. The Major’s father, Samuel, began to tutor and educate Hill. Over time and as Hill improved in his studies, the decision was made to enroll Hill in Litchfield Academy where Hill studied Latin. A son and grandson of Litchfield alumni wrote “[i]n those days it was considered a privilege to be able to attend school." When the Civil War ended, 90% of blacks were illiterate.

Litchfield Academy, Maine

Well prepared for college by Litchfield Academy, Hill enrolled in Bowdoin College. He did not graduate from college, arguably because he had to teach at local schools in order to earn money for his expenses.

Hill did not leave college without a plan. He had a Plan B. He would study law. Between 1877 to 1879, Hill worked at the law office of Tallyman and Larrabee while studying law under these attorneys. There is much to recommend an apprenticeship in a law office. One learns in real time about motion practice, legal research and client relations. Hill proved a quick and competent study. There is zero evidence whatsoever that race mattered to the office lawyers or the local bar in Maine. On April 11, 1879, Hill was admitted to the bar of the Supreme Judicial Court of Sagadahoc County by Judge Charles J. Faulkner, Jr. Hill became the second black lawyer in Maine.

Who was the first black lawyer in Maine? The first black lawyer in Maine was also the first black lawyer in American history. His name? Macon B. Allen, admitted to the Maine state bar on July 4, 1844. Race certainly mattered when Allen took up the study of law under General Samuel Fessenden in Portland. Thirty-five years had passed since Allen’s admission in Maine. The country had gone through a terrific Civil War. The 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments were part of the U.S. Constitution. There were black U.S. Senators and U.S. Representatives in Congress. No one cared that Hill was black in the local Maine bar as best I can tell.

But you know something? Maine was not home for Hill. Home was the Mountain State of West Virginia. The draw of childhood memories and family relations and the Blue Ridge Mountains proved stronger than a future life in Maine far from Hill’s native land. Hill returned to the state of his birth.

=========

Hill returned to West Virginia in 1882. He received immediate admission to the West Virginia bar. In that moment, Hill became the first black lawyer in the State of West Virginia.

I am not sure why Hill veered into the U.S. Calvary. Perhaps, he admired Major Whitmore so much and the Union soldiers who gave him a new free life when they captured him. I am speculating. Maybe, Hill wanted to see the world before settling down in West Virginia. I don’t know the answer. Records teach us that Hill enlisted and served in the 10th U.S. Calvary in the campaign against Geronimo. Hill was part of the Apache wars out West. He received an honorable discharge with military rank of regimental quartermaster sergeant.

John H. Hill, the first black lawyer in West Virginia, was a Buffalo Soldier!

The years from 1889 to 1893 found Hill in the classroom as a school teacher and then principal at Shepherdstown’s black public school. Observers recall Hill was the “most prominent teacher that Shepherdstown had.”

From 1894 to 1898, Hill served as the second Principal of what is now West Virginia State College. The college today plays around with puffery and claims Hill was really the second President of the college. I will accept the college’s designation and label for Hill. Although formed as a black college in 1891, did you know that West Virginia State College today is 75% white and 8% black? Is the demographic change in the student body a tribute to color indifference in West Virginia or a loss in identity for a historically black college and university? I think the trans racial future beyond the year 2050 means more and more black colleges will trend in the direction of West Virginia State College. What do you think?

Does your opinion depend upon whether you are a graduate of a historically black college and university? Do I bring a bias to the question as a graduate of the University of Virginia and Harvard Law School?

During 1899 to 1903, Hill returned to West Virginia State. He was appointed Commandant of Cadets and a professor of mathematics.

Hill threw his hat into the political ring like many pioneer black lawyers. In February 1900, he campaigned for a Kanawha County seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates.

He lost the Republican primary in May 1900.

Hill left his position with West Virginia State in 1903. What would he do now? Why, he would see the word, spread his wings, see more of the world than West Virginia. In 1904, Hill made a grand tour of the American West and Mexico. He probably journeyed across the same Apache lands he had patrolled as a Buffalo Soldier. Mexico left a lingering impression on Hill.

The historical record in 1905 finds Hill living in Oklahoma of all places. Hill was over 1,000 miles from the place of his birth. Year after year, he resided in the former Indian Territory. Was Oklahoma Hill’s new home for the long haul?

In 1913, Hill left Oklahoma and returned back home to West Virginia. West Virginia, the place of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Shenandoah River. Plenty of mountains unlike the flat plains of Oklahoma. I have a theory. I think that the topography we experience in our formative years shapes our sense of home over a lifetime. For example, my orphaned Mom moved to Chesterfield County around 1956 but, as long as I knew Mom, she always called Chatham and Java home. I have lived in San Diego since 1992 but home remains Chester, Virginia. For John H. Hill, his earliest memories were in Charles Town, modern-day West Virginia. I suspect West Virginia and country roads and mountains signaled home for Hill.

As Hill settled in again among all he once knew, he continued to care about others and making a difference. This pioneer black lawyer and former college president worked as a welfare worker in the coalfields of southern West Virginia during World War I. He saw coal miners in need and helped those families most destitute. There was too much poverty in West Virginia for Hill to notice, and not care. As a former runaway slave, he understood the thin line between survival and despair.

Hill continued to teach on occasion at West Virginia State and through the arts and presentations. His ancestors were slaves of George Washington. For Hill, this connection through slavery to the Washington family had deep meaning. Eventually, he turned family oral history about the Washingtons into a novel Princess Malah published in 1933. He was becoming a wide elder as he presented on his trip to Mexico before an audience at the college.

In 1935 and near the end of his life, the college bestowed on Hill the title President Emeritus. Hill could bask in the admiration and appreciation for years of service to the community. The following year, he participated in the College’s Founder’s Day 44th anniversary. How fitting as Hill was the Second President of West Virginia State. A great life was nearing its end.

John H. Hill appeared light, bright and almost white. So what of it? A man’s identity comes from within. For those who feel cognitive dissonance when physical appearance and inner sense of self diverge, I urge you to watch the KPBS Special tonight on Walter White. KPBS Special on Walter White The special appears tonight at 9:00 p.m. (PST), March 1 at 6:00 a.m. (PST), and March 1 at 12:00 p.m. (PST). I will be watching tonight. Forgotten Hero: Walter White and the NAACP You should watch too.

John H. Hill — This descendant of slaves owned by George Washington died on October 13, 1936 in West Virginia. This pioneer black lawyer who never practiced law in West Virginia had found his way home.

Conclusion: I enjoyed sharing the life of John H. Hill. Was Hill the second black lawyer in Maine? Yes, he was but the lawyers on the ground in Maine did not appear to care. Was Hill the first black lawyer in West Virginia? Well, yes, he was but he never practiced law one day in the Mountain State. Sometimes, meaning can be found not in the practice of law but in the wake one left in this world.

A runaway slave became a Maine lawyer became a West Virginia lawyer became a Buffalo Soldier became a school teacher and principal and college president and wise elder in the hollows of the country roads…West Virginia.

Country roads, take me home

To the place I belong

West Virginia, mountain mama

Take me home, country roads

Take Me Home Country Roads