[Introduction: Equity to Enterprise, that is the question this evening. I am aware of other contenders for the title but, upon reflection, I would award the honor of First Black Wall Street not to Tulsa, Oklahoma or even Durham, North Carolina. The award goes to my hometown, the city of my birth, Richmond, Virginia. Here are my reasons.

Since the 1870s, black professionals had practiced law and medicine in downtown Richmond. Pioneer black lawyer Wathal G. Wynn led the way upon his admission to the Hastings Circuit Court of Richmond on March 9, 1871. Although Wynn only remained in Richmond for six months, he was followed in rapid succession by a wave of black barristers — William C. Roane, Henry B. Fry, Robert Peel Brooks. These men were members of the Howard Law School Class of 1875. They knew one another and surely supported each other in the practice of law. A tradition of solidarity was established.

These pioneer black lawyers were complemented by a number of pioneer black doctors. In 1871, the black Baker Hospital opened up in the Jackson Ward neighborhood. Dr. Sarah Garland Boyd Jones became the first black woman licensed to practice medicine in Virginia in 1897. Dr. Jones set up a medical clinic in Jackson Ward which was already recognized as the seat of black enterprise in Richmond. A visionary physician and graduate of the Howard Medical School Class of 1893, Dr. Jones came together with other black doctors to form the first black-owned hospital in Jackson Ward. It is not surprising that Dr. Jones was married to a fellow doctor.

A tradition of black enterprise was taking root in a southern city. Dominion Medical Associates, a family medical practice, opened up in Jackson Ward in 1911. Today, the third generation of black doctors represented by Dr. Richard Jackson continues to serve patients in downtown Richmond.

Dr. Richard Jackson, A Third-Generation Doctor in Jackson Ward

Early black Dr. William Henry Hughes was well established in his Jackson Ward practice as of 1915. He lived in a mansion on St. James and was the personal physician for Bank President Maggie Walker. See below. And, of course there was Dr. James R.F. Jones, husband of the visionary Dr. Sarah G. B. Jones. See above.

These doctors not only provided medical care but also played key roles in advancing healthcare access. They all infused Jackson Ward with a sense of purpose, mission and direction in the early 1900s.

Now add to pioneer black lawyers and doctors a pioneer newspaper, the Richmond Planet. Wikipedia claims the Richmond Planet was America’s oldest black newspaper. This assertion is wrong but no matter. The illustrious place of the newspaper in the heart of Richmond remains incredible and stirring. Did you know that “the paper was founded in 1882 by thirteen former slaves - James H. Hayes, James H. Johnston, E.R. Carter, Walter Fitzhugh, George W. Lewis, James E. Robinson, Henry Hucles, Albert V. Norrell, Benjamin A. Graves, James E. Merriweather, Edward A. Randolph, William H. Andrews and Reuben T. Hill. Gathering in an upper room of a building located near the corner of 3rd and Broad Streets, they pooled their meager resources and started America’s oldest Negro newspaper, which was destined to play an important part in molding the opinions of Negroes in not only Richmond but Virginia as a whole, as well as in the nation.” Enterprise, thy name is Jackson Ward! “By 1904, The Planet had reached a weekly circulation of 4,200.[2] The paper continued publication until 1938, when it merged with the Richmond Afro-American. When I was a little kid, my Mom would take me to Jackson Ward for doctor’s visits and piano lessons. I can still remember marveling at the Richmond Afro-American office building.

Black doctors and musicians and newspapermen and lawyers were just part of the zeitgeist. Do you now understand why for me Blackness was always enterprise, generational enterprise if you come right down to it? I remember visiting the eye doctor’s office and there were two or three generations of black eye doctors practicing the family business.

Why do media outlets never teach about the First Black Wall Street of Richmond, Virginia? Would high school and college students feel differently about Black History if Black Wall Street were Jackson Ward, not Tulsa, Oklahoma?

The ultimate founding mother of Jackson Ward was Maggie Walker herself. Black People Have Fathers Too The daughter of an Irish immigrant news reporter and a black woman, Walker “chartered the St. Luke Penny Savings Bank” in 1903. “She wanted to help finance black home ownership and turn saved cents into dollars for black people. Walker served as the bank's first president, which earned her the recognition of being the first African-American woman to charter a bank in the United States.”

“Walker provided children's savings initiatives through the bank, giving children in Richmond's Jackson Ward cardboard boxes for saving pennies. She let them open bank accounts when they had saved a dollar, and claimed that many had saved $100–400 during this time.

By 1920, Walker claimed that the bank had helped 645 black families completely pay off their homes. Walker was bank president through two mergers, retiring to chairman of the board of directors due to poor health in 1932. Eventually, the bank was renamed to The Consolidated Bank and Trust Company, which grew to serve generations of Richmonders as an African-American owned institution.”

These were the types of men and women my people associated with Blackness. My Dad banked at Consolidated Bank and Trust Company. I remember the Bank Vice-President, Mrs. Taylor, attended our family church. I worked on their legal business while a paralegal at Hill, Tucker and Marsh. I was that close to the blessings of a black bank which we all took for granted.

For these reasons and for me, Jackson Ward became the First Black Wall Street. My memories of doctors and lawyers and bankers and newspapermen and musicians — all black — told me Blackness equaled enterprise.

And now on to today’s pioneer black lawyer, another resident of Jackson Ward in Richmond.

We know little about Henry B. Fry.

We know he graduated in the Howard Law School Class of 1875 with fellow Richmond lawyers William Cabell Roane and Robert Peel Brooks. Fry was admitted to the circuit court of Richmond on June 3, 1876. Was he well treated with dignity and respect by white members of the Bar? It appears so. According to an essay of Roane published in the black newspaper People’s Advocate on May 13, 1876, the white lawyers and judges in Richmond were “gentlema[n]ly and polite, and treat them in all respects like the white members of the bar.”

Fry went into practice with Brooks, thus creating the first black law firm in the State of Virginia. The location? Jackson Ward.

For unknown reasons, Fry left Richmond for Arkansas in 1880. History doesn’t record the rest of his life story.

Conclusion: Pioneer Black Lawyer Henry Fry and Robert Peel Brooks brought into existence the first black law firm in Virginia. Although the firm dissolved in 1880, other lawyers would follow Fry and Brooks. The neighborhood of Jackson Ward would attract the enterprise of former slaves who founded a newspaper that survived their lives. In fact, I remember reading the successor paper, the Richmond Afro-American, at Grandma’s house. I made sure I placed our wedding announcement in the Society Page because the newspaper meant that much to me as a kid. Pioneer black doctors came to Jackson Ward. A black-owned hospital followed. And, of course, the black Consolidated Bank and Trust anchored savings and investment for black Richmond. Consolidated Bank was the corporate client for Hill, Tucker and Marsh, the prominent black law firm in Virginia. Hill, Tucker and Marsh was a successor of the law firm Hill, Martin and Robinson formed in 1943 in Jackson Ward.

Maggie Walker’s bank would remain in existence for over a century.

Imagine the synergy created by the leading black law firm in the state, generational medical practices, generational businesses like the Richmond Afro-American, a generational black bank and generational churches within blocks of each other.

For all of these reasons and more as I did not mention the black hotel, the black dentists, and the black funeral homes, I would award the First Black Wall Street honor to Jackson Ward in Richmond, Virginia. Why do our children and grandchildren not learn about Jackson Ward in their Ethnic Studies classes?

Dr. Sarah Garland Boyd Jones (1866 - 1905)