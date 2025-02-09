“The colored race will not crawl forever in the dust. It is honorable to do whitewashing, but there is no reason why my people should do that and nothing else. Their day will come, and they will be found in all pursuits, achieving distinction and showing capabilities which they never were supposed to possess…The destiny of the colored race is in their own hands. They must bear and suffer; they must toil and be patient; they must carve out their own fortune, and they will do it.” — Frederick Douglass, quoted in The College of Life or Practical Self-Educator: A Manual of Self Improvement for the Colored Race 17 (1896)

It is my sense that What is Past is Prologue. As the tides of history draw the curtain to a close on equity, another curtain may be opening again on enterprise as we approach the year 2030 and the years beyond. The cycles of history ebb and flow because grandchildren must relearn the lessons of grandparents and the grandparents of grandparents. Thus is the human condition.

This morning, it is timely to review the life of a pioneer black lawyer whose life manifested as perseverance and industry. Industry is just a synonym for enterprise. Welcome to the life and times of Samuel R. Lowery ( December 9, 1830 to 1900)

Love knows no racial line. How many times have we witnessed affection and attention across lines of skin color over the past two years in this series of Substack essays? The story of pioneer black lawyer Lowery begins outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Twelve miles separated two lovers. I don’t know how they met. I do not know the circumstances. But it came to pass that a free Cherokee woman and a slave black man fell in love.

It was an untenable circumstance, of course. One’s love is a slave and owned by a master. One’s love is free and Cherokee twelve miles away. The father of one’s child is enslaved subject to sale at any time. The mother of one’s child is free and of Native American heritage. The drive to be together became so insistent that Lowery’s mother purchased Lowery’s father. “God bless the woman,” a commentator later wrote.

Sadly, Lowery’s mother passed away when Lowery was eight years old. One oftentimes finds the death of a parent during childhood behind great men of character. A young George Washington lost his father. A young Thomas Jefferson lost his father. A young Abraham Lincoln lost his mother.

=========

Motivated to acquire learning and education, Lowery began working at Franklin College and studying under Rev. Talbot Fanning. Lowery learned enough so that he was able to teach school from the age of 16 to 20.

In 1849, Lowery made the first of several career shifts in his life. One senses a man always alert to new opportunity. Lowery joined the Church of the Disciplines where be began preaching.

In 1858, he married and moved to Canada. He was fed up with this country for obvious racial reasons.

A change of heart, however, came upon Lowery after the election of President Abraham Lincoln. Lowery moved to a farm in Ohio in 1861. The farm in Fayette County was a gift from Lowery’s father.

In 1863, Lowery returned to Nashville and began preaching to free men and black Union soldiers. He sought a commission in the army but the army was not ready to break the color line. Instead, Lowery served as Chaplain of the Ninth U.S. Heavy Artillery.

=========

After the Civil War, Lowery returned to teaching and came face to face with racial terror in Nashville. His school where he taught “was broken up by the Ku Klux” Klan in Rutherford County, Tennessee. There is no evidence that the violence broke Lowery’s spirit or resilience, perseverance or industry.

Lowery turned his attention to the study of law.

He secured admission to the Alabama Bar in 1875 and promptly moved to Huntsville where he set up his law practice. At the same time, he kept preaching until 1877.

The year 1875 changed everything for Lowery. It began as a simple day. Lowery’s daughter, Ruth, visited a silkworm exhibit in Nashville. She was enthralled with the silkworm, how this worm produced silk. Ruth persuaded her father to buy silkworm eggs. Lowery agreed. He brought the silkworms to Huntsville, Alabama where they were hatched.

Intrigued, Lowery became more and more interested in the process of a silkworm egg becoming a cocoon becoming silk. Ruth died in 1877. It was at this time that Lowery committed to the silkworm as not just a novelty or hobby but a viable enterprise.

Over the years, Lowery became obsessed with the possibility of the silkworm as a viable competitor with cotton. He eventually acquired 40 acres which he devoted to silkworm production. Lowery sought out the titans in the silkworm industry for advice and counsel. He met with silk manufacturer John Kyle in Patterson, New Jersey. Kyle encouraged Lowery to to plant trees and raise silk cocoons. The largest silk manufacturer, Frank Cheney, gave Lowery ten years to succeed in the enterprise.

Despite no encouragement from the local population in Huntsville, Lowery made an impact in the industry. His white mulberry seeds produced the largest leaves of their kind in the world. He received the highest prize at the World’s Exposition in New Orleans. For 2 seasons at the Southern Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky, Lowery received 1st Place Medals over several competitors from other countries. In a New Orleans competition, Lowery raised over 100,000 worms and cocoons on the grounds while 18 other competitors from China, France, Japan, Italy, Mexico, and other exhibitors from the U.S. couldn’t raise a single worm and cocoon.

Lowery continued the practice of law as a second stream of income. In 1883, he became the first black lawyer from Alabama admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar. Lowery was admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar upon the motion of Belva V. Lockwood, the first woman admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.

Lowery passed away around the time of meeting Booker T. Washington at a northern business conference in 1900. How did contemporaries remember Lowery?

“He is an intelligent, conservative man, steadily refusing to mix up in any way with the disturbing element of his race. He is a lawyer by profession,…and he constantly devotes his time to the advancement of the colored people of the South…”

=========

When I wrote that the Past is Prologue, I do not mean that the Ku Klux Klan will ride again/smile. What I mean is a return to virtues lies ahead of us and past the year 2030. If one views the early part of this decade (2020 - 2025) as a racial nadir, it follows that that the trend ahead will be an upswing in racial understanding. The trends are pointing upwards which suggests a return to internal locus of control, self-reliance. These are the mindsets pioneer black lawyers like Samuel R. Lowery, and others, used to navigate life. The point is a rise in Black Culture and Consciousness is foreseeable. A Golden Age in Black Culture and Consciousness lies ahead, although I believe the years beyond 2030 are unimaginable. No one has those powers of prediction.

Let’s be honest with each other for a moment. The 2030s, 2040s and beyond will be far more exciting than a review of the 1840s, 1850s, 1860s and 1870s. For example, we are witnessing as I type crazy exponential growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) charts across several dimensions. The time lines are shortening. The acceleration is accelerating! I am not an expert in AI, far from it. I do read, and sense trends. How much computing is going into AI models now? What are the growth curves? Are the curves taking off now as I type? How fast are the scales going up? I defer to my skilled Free Black Thought Podcast co-host Michael Bowen for an informed analysis.

I know enough to know what I do not know.

I know that I follow AI Podcasts once or twice a week. I recognize that hardware is accelerating. Machine Learning Systems by Domain are ramping up. We are growing exponentially. There are more and more systems and applications. What does it all mean for race? For Black Culture and Consciousness? What does exponential growth mean for our human existence by 2030? Could it be my intuition knows the singularity is near? What does it mean when AI systems have solved mathematics? “Math underpins everything.” The chart for trends in AI Agents is parabolic! Will talk of race be more and more irrelevant and beside the point as we approach the year 2030?

What kind of world will the unborn generation of the 2030s and 2040s enter? This is the question I suspect will render dogma and slogan words obsolete for the unborn. What do you think? Should intellectuals, scholars and writers be more concerned with understanding the next five years as opposed to the previous century before last?

If pioneer black lawyer Samuel R. Lowery were alive today, I wager he would be obsessed with market opportunity in a world of multiple and overlapping exponential AI growth curves. What do you think?

Fast Takeoff is HERE!

Conclusion: Could it be that the most enduring lesson of pioneer black lawyer Samuel R. Lowery is not his enterprise with silkworms? Might it be the case that the gift, the genius, for market insight is the foundational inheritance we might take from Lowery’s life this morning? I don’t know, Man. I was bred on Black Enterprise Magazine in the early 1970s. My heroes were a family founder of a family church, the cousin who was a lawyer, the funeral home director down Terminal Avenue from Grandma’s house. The world has changed, and well that it has changed.

I am not a genius or even an entrepreneur. I know trends and I feel we are passing through a portal in time. Those who are wise, those who care about generational black wealth in black families, should leverage these crazy exponential AI trends while they can now.

This is the ultimate lesson from the son of a Cherokee mom and a black dad.

Good morning!

Samuel R. Lowery (1830 - 1900)