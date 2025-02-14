Let’s jump right into it.

A graduate of Columbia University in 1874, John Daniel Lewis moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the hometown of Richard T. Greener. Greener was teaching philosophy in the classroom at the University of South Carolina as Lewis prepared for the practice of law in the City of Brotherly Love. “Admitted to the practice of law on February 9, 1876,” Lewis set up “quite a lucrative practice.”

Did Lewis have an unblemished record as a lawyer? No, he faced a black mark on his public reputation. In 1882, the authorities filed a criminal indictment against Lewis “for charging his client an illegal fee for securing a pension.” Lewis was acquitted of the charge and those in Philadelphia breathed a sigh of relief. There were only three black lawyers in Philadelphia by 1891: Theophilus J. Minton, Jeremiah Howard Scott, John Daniel Lewis.

Lewis was the real deal when it came to equality for black people. He was not a performative artist or grandstander. When he passed away in 1891, Lewis left a will bequest of $1,000 for the creation of “the Lewis Protective Bureau of civil rights…to protect, and secure…colored persons in the United States…Lewis…is the first black lawyer to have left money in his will to establish a bureau to protect and secure the civil rights of blacks.”

