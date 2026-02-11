There is more to American history than pioneer black lawyers and Founding Fathers. Oftentimes, I am guilty of diving deep into the black American subculture at the expense of a blind eye to other parts of the American experience. For example, I have read about over 1,000 pioneer black lawyers between 1844 and 1944. Their names and life stories resonate with me deeply. See Emancipation: The Making of the Black Lawyer 1844-1944 However, the pioneer lawyers from other ethnic groups deserve my review as well. Might there be overlap of pioneer black lawyers and, say, pioneer Tejana lawyers?

I was curious.

Before I continue this essay, I am compelled to share the biases and language manipulation of Claude. This essay is intended to be a light overview.

So, the following essay is me sans dogma and slogan words.

In many ways, the path of the pioneer black lawyer has been easier than the path of the pioneer Tejana lawyer. Consider that the first female lawyer, Charlotte E. Ray, was admitted to the District of Coumbia Bar on March 2, 1872. When did the first pioneer Tejana lawyer gain admission to the bar? You might be surprised.

The first pioneer Tejana lawyer was admitted to the State Bar of Texas in 1955. Her name was Edna Cisneros. She practiced criminal law in Houston before returning to her birthplace, Raymondville, Texas. She is known and remembered for her service as Willacy County District Attorney for almost thirty years. Edna passed away in 2013 which shows how close we are to pioneer Tejana lawyers. Everyone reading this essay was alive during Edna’s lifetime.

By way of comparison, the first black female lawyer died in 1911. No one reading this essay was alive at the time of Ray’s passing.

The second Tejana pioneer lawyer was Edna’s sister, Diana Cisneros Klefisch. In 1956, Diana became the second Tejana lawyer in Texas joining her sister in the history books. The Cisneros sisters on occasion would face off against each other as they represented opposing sides. Diana passed away in 2013 as well.

Edna Cisneros Carroll Diana Cisneros Klefisch

A third Tejana pioneer lawyer would be Adelfa Botello Callejo. Admitted to the Texas State Bar in 1961, Callejo was the first Tejana graduate of the Southern Methodist University School of Law and the first to practice law in Dallas. She co-founded the Mexican American Bar Association of Texas in 1980. She was born in 1923 and passed away in 2014. Once again, every reader of this essay was alive during the lifetime of Callejo.

Conclusion: It is striking to me how close we are to Tejana pioneer lawyers. Is this prima facie evidence that Tejana lawyers over history have faced more obstacles and barriers than pioneer black female lawyers? It an interesting question. In terms of distance from the original pioneer generation, Tejana lawyers in 2026 are to the first Tejana lawyer as black lawyers were to the first female black lawyer who passed away in the year 1911. The National Bar Association founded in 1925 has been in existence for a century. The Mexican American Bar Association of Texas has only been around since 1980.

The obstacles facing female black lawyers are well-publicized. Could it be however that more significant challenges to becoming a lawyer lie within the life experience of individuals who self-identify as Tejana? Of course, one cannot claim there is one Tejana experience. Every individual is different in life. I am making an observation in this essay. Black female American lawyers are relatively privileged compared to Tejana lawyers. There is a black female judge on the U.S. Supreme Court. There is no Tejana judge on the Court. There are roughly 30,000 black female lawyers, depending upon one’s source, compared to approximately 5,622 Latina lawyers practicing in Texas as of late 2024.

Charlotte E. Ray, Esq. (1850 - 1911)