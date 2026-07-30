“Your sister is ghetto,” — cherished first cousin as we walked along the Santa Monica boardwalk

It did not have to be this way, Dear Sister. Beloved Cousin made a solid life for herself in Richmond. She owns several properties like her ancestors. You and Beloved Cousin were like twins on Twyman Road back in the day. What happened? I left Chester for the larger world and Mom died. Her passing changed my life. I proposed marriage to the catch of a lifetime. When I heard you were pregnant out of wedlock, I shut down. I wanted to love you as a normal sister but you were breaking all the rules we grew up under in our home and church.

Did you lose yourself because Mom was gone? Cousins talked and I am sure your ears burned in Chester. You brought two kids into the world with no stable father. Our Mom would have been pained. She would have been shamed and embarassed at church. You know this is true. But Mom was gone and I was gone and you know what that meant? Neighbors who were not the best crowd to hang around. Not naming names but I could.

For a time, I cut off all contact with you. I have contempt for you. You have insulted me in your text messages. You have tried to take advantage of me by soliciting money and financial support. But we reconciled before you passed. Beloved Cousin felt reconciliation was good for the health of the family.

It was not easy to raise a man. After your funeral, I discovered a gun in my nephew’s closet. The gun had a red tip, so I assume it was fake but still. Nephew was up to no good. I shut the memory out of my mind. I willed away the dysfunction. Maybe, the young brothers were showing nephew love. A dear Aunt once thanked the Lord that these wayward young teenagers did not bear the Twyman name.

“You shouldn't yell so much at [name redacted] or [name redacted]. I know you have tons of frustrations and what not but perhaps it might be better to not yell so much at the kids. The more you yell, the more they will feel things are unsteady and uneasy. Try to stay calm, if you can, more often.” —me to my sister June 28, 2015

Did you care for me as a brother? I won’t answer that question because I want to sleep easy tonight. Dear Sister, I was our mother’s son. You knew, when you looked into my eyes of sadness and disappointment, you were looking into Mom’s pained face. Mom deserved better. Did I care for you as a sister? Well, you were not a Black Queen. I remember when your young kids felt compelled to know their real father. It was sad and broke my heart. One biological father was worthless as a role model. Did you assault the other biological father? Try to run over him with a car? I was not there. I only know you kept things from me.

Cousins talk in small southern towns.

Do you remember when you and Beloved Cousin spent the summer of 1986 in the dorms at Harvard Law School? We were all hoping the august air would change your aim in life. And, yes, I cared for you as my blood sister. You knew I was a stand in for Mom. You would hide the disciplinary actions and transgressions of the little ones from me. You and I were fated for unelective affinity, a term I like.

Q: Did [ ] ever take the IQ test for the Gifted and Talented program?—me to my sister August 29, 2015.

The following honors the poet in my sister. We were united by poetry. Genes are funny, are they not? Say “Hi” to Mom in heaven.

*

Coping with a Loss

Coping with a loss is hard

Doesn't matter the loss, it's hard

A loved one who died

Oh, so many nights I've cried

The loss of a relationship

You feel your life has been torn apart and ripped

The loss of family that was supposed to be there for you

They look at you like you're a wild animal escaping a zoo

The friends who were supposed to have your back

Sitting outside their crib sipping wine in the cul de sac

A loss will cause you to be mad

Making you do things that are incredibly bad

A loss will cause you to be mad

I think I wonder about what I had

Please, help me come out from under

Turns in Life

There are so many turns in life

Turns that put us in a mellow stride

Turns that make you use your mind

Turns that break your heart

Turns that make you lose your pride

Turns that make you consider suicide

Turns that rip your soul apart

Never knowing what curves next

Leaving you so far perplexed

You have been cheated on and life upon

The state of complexity has begun

How do you get back to the top

Hair all over the place like a mop

Somehow happiness must come back

On, it's time to come back on the attack

I guess the best way is to pray to God

Hope he has mercy and hits me with his hand;

The Rod

A Bully

A bully does and says whatever they want

They have no regard for the other person

Whether the relationship w

as casual or intimate

What they lack in some areas, they use in others

against someone else

They try to tear you down

They want to see you weak

It signifies victory and they deserve a crown

Many people say stand up to a bully

Especially when they aren't playing fair

There is no easy answer what to do

It all comes down to what you can bare

Bullies; Stop with the insecurities

Get the help you need to feed complete

Stop dragging the other person by their feet

Hold hands and let's become one.

[Writer’s Note — My sister and I shared an instinct for the poetic. We both loved Mom beyond measure.]

*

My friend Carmen often urges me to feel close to my sister. I should have feelings of La Familia towards my blood sibling. It is hard to accept and forgive a lifetime of poor choices. These are hard matters of the heart to write about. In the year 2017, I wrote a harsh letter of contempt to my sister. I was tired of the lies, the unpaid loans, the unacceptable manipulations of elderly family, the poor choice in close friends, the choice to not marry before having children.

It is easy for Carmen to only see the mask and presume the best in my sister. Surely, a poet of the heart must be a good person in life. Surely….

Baby Sister, we didn’t have different daddies. Why bequest that legacy to your chldren? I’m sure your children loved and appreciated you. But you were the adult in their life. It was your responsibility. Don’t you think your children will bear resentment in their hearts towards absent fathers?

This is a hard essay to write. All of the emotional demons are coming to the surface.

“Dear Mama, through the drama, I can always depend on my Mama” — Tupac Shukur

Dear Baby Sister, your choices impacted the unborn. They impacted Dad. They impacted “that person” you call Dad’s wife. I can dig the hostility, I really can. Your choices reached out across this country and impacted me and my wife. We expended time and money to lift you up and what did we get in return? Hostility. Resentment. Distrust. Anger. You should be angry at those worthless men in your life, not your striving brother far from home. Here’s a tip — Governor’s School for the Gifted is good, St. Catherine’s School is great, Ghetto Life not so great.

Cousin said you were ghetto. Do you know how that made me feel? Does cousin feel I failed you in some way? Cousin knew you since days at Grandma’s house. Still, did you appreciate how Mom raised us as you lived your life? Was it so hard to model yourself after good cousins, solid cousins, cousins on the news station, cousins in the classroom, cousins collecting rent. Those are your people. Not ghetto people.

“Dear Mama, don’t you know we love you?”—Tupac Shukur

You chose to spend, spend, spend and not save, save, save. And you did so knowing you had two little children who depended on you. I kept my distance because I had my own family to raise. I was responsible. I married my wife and then we had children. And we placed our children in the best schools possible so that they would have the best future possible. But you don’t get that, huh?

You sweet-talked poor Aunt Mable, ailing and frail, into sending you $500. She begged and pleaded with you to spend the money wisely. And what did you do? Did that $500 remain in your hot hands for a month? I say not. And did you not scam our beloved Aunt Mable out of more money a second time?

Carmen would never understand our relationship. She just reads your words on paper. Surely, I should open my heart Carmen suggests.

Dear Sister, I wrote this contempt letter in 2017 because you crossed the line. I no longer trusted you. I had nothing in common with your children. You are a poor influence. I have too much to do in my life to worry about needless drama, child custody disputes, disrespectful nieces, bad boy nephews, and pleads for money and support. You will not sucker me like you suckered Dad, like you suckered Aunt Mable, like you suckered Good Cousin [ ], like you suckered Good Cousin [ ].

I will protect my family.

And after I poured out my heart and disaffection for your life choices, what did you do? You shared my harsh letter with your children. Thumbs up, Baby Sister. Genius move.

Do you remember when I wrote these words: “So, Baby Sister, it is time to part our ways. We have nothing in common. We have nothing to talk about. I am asking you to never contact me again. Do not call me. Do not text me. Do not e-mail me.”

And through the drama, my dutiful love for Mom, Beloved Cousin and Good Cousins drove me towards reconciliation with you months before you passed. You never kept a secret, kind of like Big Brother? Some brothers and sisters were destined to not get along.

Conclusion: I have never known a normal relationship with a sibling. I used to wish Beloved Cousin was my real sister. My love for Beloved Cousin is visceral and not dutiful. I see my kids and young cousins from Maryland. There is genuine love and affection between brothers and sisters. There is respect, affinity. They are blessed.

Life dealt me another dimension of the human condition.

You can see behind my mask.