If you were to ask me what is my better philosophy of racial life, I would reply that everyone should value (1) human dignity, (2) creative expression, and (3) the individual. Living through over eight hundred essays since March 23, 2023 leads me in this direction. Take human dignity. Every time we view life through groups, every time we dehumanize individuals with words like “poor white trash mentality,” we as writers are sullying human dignity. Humans at base reality are individuals, not avatars for a racial group. Framing life as group analysis is off-putting.

Having finished the 981-page novel Infinite Jest by David Foster Wallace two days ago, I was happy to move on to the next book I received for Christmas, Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson. And what a quantum leap in my reading experience! I began reading Infinite Jest during the twelve days of Christmas. It was a long slog with 388 footnotes. I did not read the footnotes. I am already up to page 450 in Elon Musk which I appreciate as a reader.

As I read, I am always open to better understanding the human condition. Race, Blackness, is just a subset of the human condition. We verge off track when we conceive of something magical about blackness in America. Maybe, there was something magical during the days of Howard University under the inspired leadership of President Mordecai W. Johnson or the intense stewardship of Dean Charles H. Houston at the Howard Law School. Those days are lone gone. In reality today, people are just living their lives, some lost in activism and others lost in self-realization.

I, for one, like to question dogma and slogan words. Why do you say Blackness is Oppression? Nothing else matters? Why do you revere the kente cloth of the Ashanti slave trader? Why do you swim in waters of pessimism? Why the inability to live in the year 2025 as opposed to the year 1903? See The Souls of Black Folk

As I read Elon Musk, it occurred to me that there are ideas from the life of this American native to South Africa that might enrich the public discourse on race and blackness. I could be wrong. I could be right. I could be wrong and right with my creative associations but why not? Golly darn, why not look outside dogma and slogan words for more inventive ways of understanding Blackness? Here is my idea.

There is a computer game called Polytopia. As best I can tell, the game is a simulation strategy game. “Players take control of a tribe as they build an empire and attempt to defeat the other tribes across a procedurally generated world. Each tribe starts the game with a unique ability, though all have access to the same technology tree. As players explore the world map, they construct and upgrade cities, research new technologies, and produce units used to battle the other tribes.”

What I caught as I read about this game was how it was a high-level strategy game. One competes against other tribes for dominance. The point is to grow your nation through various strategic choices. Each tribe has a distinct history and culture. Every tribe has access to the same technology tree but there are real-life variants. One tribe based on physical location might be able to climb mountains better than other tribes. Another tribe might be better at hunting animals. The point is to make calculated decisions about self-improvement, sending out scouting teams and the best strategic time to conquer a village. One can choose to care about "future Homer” or not. Every tribe has the same arsenal of strategic calls.

“Each player begins with a small settlement and a unit that they can use to explore the world map. On their turn, players can move all of their units and spend a resource called stars. Cities generate stars, which can be spent to unlock new abilities on the technology tree, create more units to wage war, or collect materials to upgrade cities and allow them to support more soldiers. Upgrading cities allows the player to choose between one of two benefits, such as allowing the settlement to generate extra stars every turn, or send out a messenger that explores the map. Players gain new cities by conquering villages at set points around the world.”

Elon Musk loves this game of strategic calculation and empire building. Indeed, “in 2021, he became obsessed with a new multiplayer strategy on his iPhone, Polytopia.” Elon Musk, pgs. 426-427 On vacation, Musk “spent hours by himself in his room or in the corner playing the game.” Id. at p. 426. Could it be that a drive to play games of strategy propelled Musk to the top of the economic heap? Might there be life lessons imprinted on his neural pathways every time Musk plays this game? And, if so, can these life lessons be adopted by black Americans writ large? Might beat Blackness is Oppression, Nothing Else Matters as a strategy for living life.

I suspect so. Here are eight life lessons from Polytopia that might generate more success stories of enterprise for Black Americans: