“Did you hear about the raccoon that broke into a liquor store,” I asked my wife.

“No, I haven’t heard about the raccoon that broke into a liquor store,” she replied.

This story was too good not to share.

Down in Hanover County, Virginia just outside of Richmond, a mischievous raccoon broke into a liquor store. Poor life choice number one.

Our criminal raccoon was mesmerized by the bottles and more bottles on the shelves. Did they contain fire water? The raccoon nudged at a bottle and it smashed on the floor. Hmm. That was interesting. The raccoon knocked over another and another bottle of alcohol off of the shelves. I imagine it became a game for our furry friend. By my rough count, the raccoon smashed around twenty bottles of spirits onto the floor. The floor was awash in spirits.

Well, the fun was just starting.

Our rowdy raccoon decided to have himself a little party. Slurp, slurp, slurp. Gulp, Gulp, Gulp. It was all fun and games until it wasn’t.

The next day, the Hanover Animal Control specialist was called to the liquor store. Apparently, the raccoon could not hold his liquor. He had crawled (stumbled - ?) to the bathroom before passing out on the bathroom floor between a toilet and the trash can.

No charges were filed against our party animal. Instead, he was secured and released back into the wilds where hopefully he has learned his lesson. Do not break and enter into a liquor store. And do not drink the booze or you will be one sorry raccoon.

Good evening!