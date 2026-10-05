There are positive developments in the land of artificial intelligence (AI) every day. Two crossed my view this morning.

First, researchers at UCLA have created optical-neural processing AI that can spot deepfakes with 98% accuracy. This development could be a powerful tool to screen out the growing flood of generated video. This is a good development to prevent the collapse of the distinction between the artificial and the real. The technology can analyze 15 or more video streams at the same time.

Second, scientists have developed the capacity for real-time brain decoding. If I could read your mind… Reading Minds (Almost): Scientists Just Reconstructed What Someone Sees from Their Brain I am going to quote from the news coverage directly— “Imagine lying in an MRI scanner while looking at a picture of a dog. A computer analyzes your brain activity and, seconds later, generates a rough image of that dog.

Not by reading the picture on the screen, but by reading your brain.”

This is crazy to me. Here is a picture of what is possible:

The retrieved pictures resemble AI-generated images, which they are in a sense. Still, one day, perhaps, one could use one technology to display your innermost visual thoughts on a screen and another technology to screen the image for fakeness. The future is going to be wild!

Good day!