If there are over 40 million black Americans, there are over 40 million stories, experiences and perspectives. There is no one presence in a black American family. In fact, think of each family member as a particle in quantum physics. The particles interact as family and create moments, a presence. The presence is always changing, always shifting, if one is observant. This morning, I witnessed two different ways of being in the world and understanding the world. The mindsets co-existed at the same time which I thought was interesting and suggestive of some insight.

I woke up this morning and stepped into the living room. I was drawn to a podcast analysis of social class in America in the 1950s. The picture of a white frame, colonial home popped up on the screen and a narrator referenced a baby boy, Gilford Ames III. I was immediately drawn to the podcast as I love family names that are passed down in families. I am also interested in the relentless story of social mobility in these United States of America. I think of U.S. Senator Nelson W. Aldrich (1841 - 1915), the son of a non-descript mill worker, who created a destiny for himself after reading a book as a child, A Tinker’s Son, or, I’ll Be Somebody Yet. The ambitious, and driven, Aldrich married the boss’s daughter, became a U.S. Senator during the Gilded Age, Chaired the Senate Finance Committee and parlayed his position into an equity investment that grew to $12 million by the time of his death in 1915. The son of a mill worker became somebody. John D. Rockefeller, Sr. (1839 - 1937) was the embarrassed and poor son of a ne’er-do-well gambler and huckster in Ohio. The social shame drove the young Rockefeller to improve himself from an ascribed social status to the wealthiest man in American history. I love these stories of truth as to how the world works.

Swept up in truth telling about social status, Gilford Ames III, I turned my head to my right and was immediately transported to a different world, the world of my spouse. My mood changed from fascination and curiosity to vivid evidence of an unexamined life.

Why did my mind transition so quickly?

You can see the image at the top of this essay. So many questions came to my mind. First, why does one “Color Your Power?” Does your color have a power? That might be a Freudian slip/smile. Power is an attribute of individual striving. See Senator Aldrich and Rockefeller, Sr. Why infuse one’s understanding of individual power with “Color?” Am I missing something? Isn’t individual power colorless? Once again, these words are evidence of a mental vision about the world which I do not share. Consciousness comes before blackness or color. One has to be trained to have a consciousness of color such that color equals power.

Second, the brown-skinned woman in the image is attractive. But why choose brown? Why not dark brown, rich brown, dark, or light or fair? Don’t people come in all colors and skin tones? The head dress seems over the top to me. What message is being conveyed in this depiction? Same goes for the oversized ear rings and the necklace. Why the exotic portrayal? Most women are just living their lives. Why present an idealistic, and unrealistic, image of a brown-skinned woman? Does the package all together suggest low self-esteem? Why no smile? The face is not inviting or warm. What gives?

Third, observe the words “An Empowering Adult Coloring Book for Women.” Why would an adult woman need a coloring book? Seems belittling to me. How does a coloring book empower anyone, unless one is a little girl? Does the cover communicate that adult brown-skinned women should see themselves as little girls in need of coloring books to feel power? Just asking questions for those who choose to live unexamined lives.

Fourth, are there similar coloring books for adult Jewish women? I don’t know. How about adult Chinese American women? Tell me because I don’t know. How about adult Indian women in Silicon Valley? Maybe? How about Irish American women? Scottish American women? Is there anything unique about brown-skinned adult women that demands a coloring book for power?

Finally, I think this coloring for adult women is the opposite of confidence boosting. It strike me as performance art. There is a lot of performance art in the world these days.

So, the whole point of this essay is presence in a black American family. I experienced resonance with social mobility in 1950s America and coloring books for brown-skinned women in the same moment. Such is the nuance and complexity of the human condition in my family.

And for those who suggest I need black people to feel affirmed, that is not really true. It is the human condition that resonates for me. My color consciousness switch is off as a default condition. For those readers who must hear my color consciousness angle to believe I am authentic, I tell you this. The Ames family had lived in the colonial home for 100 years. I know families who have lived in the same place for over 100 years. That rootedness in the land resonates with me. I know a family whose 3x great grandfather was the wealthiest black man in town. The account of established ancestors in the past vibrates with me.

Podcasters Simon and Malcolm Collins brought this 1950s video on social class to my attention. Malcom recognizes the story of achieving ancestors. His father was a wealthy graduate of the Harvard Business School. His grandfather was a congressman from Dallas, Texas. And then Malcom started ragging on the types at the Dallas County Club where the admissions dues are $250,000. I did some research and found that the first black member of the Club was Dr. Kneeland Youngblood, a private equity group founder and CEO.

And the more I went down the rabbit hole, the more I recognized parts of my story in Dr. Youngblood. Dr. Youngblood’s great great grandfather, a former slave, purchased 14.73 acres of land after the Civil War. Just like my great great grandfather, although my ancestor purchased over 500 acres of land. There was no oil on the acreage in Hickory Hill, Chesterfield County, Virginia which is where our stories diverge.

Oil was discovered on the 14.73 acres of Youngblood’s ancestor. The Youngblood family filed a successful law suit for rights to $900 million of royalties. Now, that’s the type of reparations I can support! I saw pieces of myself in the 1950s video on social class mobility and the epic saga of Dr. Youngblood, member of the Dallas Country Club.

I did not see myself in a coloring book for adult women. I saw an unexamined life.

Conclusion: Am I an alien from outer space? Like I truly live my life free of race consciousness until an encounter with a family member. It is like quantum mechanics, two particles joined in space. I stepped outside myself this morning and observed my reaction to Gilford Ames III and 1950s America versus the coloring book for brown-skinned women, color for power. Two co-existent mindsets in one black American family.

Maybe, I am the crazy one.