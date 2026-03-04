For a man of his times, President John Adams treated black people with human dignity. I don’t want to overstate the case. Simple truth is his best defense. Adams never owned a slave as a matter of personal honor and character. The only slave to ever spend the night under the roof of Adams' home was Sally Hemings, a slave and intimate of Thomas Jefferson. The date was June 26, 1787. Jefferson’s daughter (and Sally) were staying with Adams as Jefferson was preoccupied and infatuated “with a beautiful young woman named Maria Cosway” in Paris. Adams was in London on diplomatic business and offered shelter to Jefferson’s daughter and Sally. We know from yesterday’s essay that Adams wrote the words in the Massachusetts state constitution that led to the emancipation of around 5,000 slaves.

Adams was steeped in abolitionism which must have strained his friendship with Jefferson. The slavery question created lasting tension between Adams and Jefferson. Where Jefferson saw slavery as a “necessary evil” that would gradually fade, Adams saw it as a moral stain requiring immediate abolition. Their famous correspondence in later years danced around this divide—both men knew it was the one issue on which they could never agree.

There are less obvious dimensions of Adams and black people which may not be widely known.

Many historians applaud the courage of President Theodore Roosevelt to entertain Booker T. Washington as a dinner guest at the White House. The famous dinner occurred on October 16, 1901. Booker T. Washington Dines at the White House “The following day, the White House released a statement headed, ‘Booker T. Washington of Tuskegee, Alabama, dined with the President last evening.’” The reaction from southern politicians and the press was brutal. I refuse to share the ugly racial slurs unleashed against Washington.

However, President Roosevelt was not the first President to host a black person for dinner.

Did you know that President Adams dined with Haitian government representative Joseph Bunel and his black wife in early January 1799 at the President’s House? Joseph Bunel Dinner with Adams See also Thomas Hart Benton, Abridgment of the Debates of Congress, from 1789 to 1856 Vol. 2 (New York: D. Appleton and Company, 1857), p. 339. There is no evidence that Adams was afraid or thought twice about extending the dinner invitation. Note that Bunel was white and his wife was black. Adams was interested in knowing more about the slave rebellion on the island. Even President Roosevelt might not have invited Washington to dinner if Washington were married to a white woman. That would have been even more inflammatory in 1901 America. The Southern senators would have lost their loving minds. Adams was ahead of his time in this regard.

Consider how open minded Adams was on the issue of black nationalism. Toussaint L’Overture was waging a brutal and bloody slave rebellion against the French in Haiti. And the United States’ President is intrigued and wants to know more over dinner at the President’s House. L’Overture had written Adams about a possible alliance between a black republic and the new U.S. government. Adams was open to the possibility in 1798, years before the Civl War, Reconstruction and the Civil Rights movement.

Adams’ son, John Quincy Adams, lobbied his father on behalf of Haitian independence. “Could something be done for Toussaint, that he wished to see San Domingo ‘free and independent.’” John Adams by David McCullough, p. 519 Adams directed that the matter go before Congress.

One cannot imagine Jefferson having warm and fuzzy feelings about a slave rebellion.

Toussaint L’Overture (1743 - 1803)

Adams’ support for Haitian independence was both moral and strategic. He despised slavery on principle, but he also saw a free Haiti as a counterweight to French power in the Caribbean. Unlike Jefferson, who feared Black independence as a threat to slaveholding states, Adams embraced it as both right and useful.

Further evidence about Adams’ perception of black people would be his first trip to the South in 1800. We know that slavery had been abolished in Massachusetts by the words of Adams in the 1780 state constitution. Even in 1780, the sight of slaves in Adams’ native state was uncommon. Perhaps, two percent of the population were slaves. There were no slaves in the state according to the 1790 U.S. Census. Now imagine Adams’ visceral reaction as he entered Washington, D.C. in 1800 and saw “the sight of slaves at work.” Id. at p. 541. “In 1800, there were 3,244 enslaved individuals in Washington, D.C. This figure was part of a total population of 14,093, which included 10,066 whites and 783 free blacks. The presence of enslaved people represented a significant portion of the city's demographic, as the District was carved out of two slave states and became a hub for the domestic slave trade.” D.C. History Timeline: 1800-1899

Adams despised slavery all of his life. I suspect he was not too disappointed to lose the 1800 presidential election and leave Washington behind. Washington. D.C. was not Braintree, Massachusetts.

Conclusion: Adams was ahead of his time in terms of racial sensibility. For our second President, slavery was a wrong eradicated by constitutional edict back home. Adams had no problem hosting an interracial couple for dinner at the President’s House in Philadelphia. Adams and his son were intrigued by the prospect of a free black republic in the Western Hemisphere. And yet Adams’ friendship with Jefferson entangled Adams with slavery from a distance. It is another example of destiny that the only slave ever to sleep under Adams’ roof would become the subject of scandal two years later, when James Callender published rumors about Jefferson’s relationship with Sally Hemings.

Were the rumors true? Were the rumors true? Did the sage of Monticello cohabit with Sally Hemings?

Yes. DNA evidence has confirmed what many suspected: Thomas Jefferson fathered children with Sally Hemings. I know this not just as a historian but personally—one of my distant cousins is a direct descendant of Jefferson and Hemings. The irony that a slave slept under John Adams’ roof, only to become the center of one of America’s most enduring scandals, is not lost on me. Adams, who despised slavery, unwittingly hosted the woman who would bear his friend’s children—children born into the very bondage Adams had worked to abolish in his own state.

