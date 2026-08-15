Professor Jason Arday Has Passed
By W. F. Twyman, Jr.
The former University of Cambridge professor, Jason Arday, was found dead. As a former law professor and a fellow human being, I grieve the passing of Professor Arday. There will be time later on for more extended commentary. Now is the time to think of his family and their loss.
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I could not agree with you more. I am grieving the loss of a great scholar. My hearts and prayer is focused on his family. I am grieved on so many levels. Thank you for writing this post.