Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Gonzalo Vergara's avatar
Gonzalo Vergara
41m

🙏🙏🙏

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Tsion Michael's avatar
Tsion Michael
10h

I could not agree with you more. I am grieving the loss of a great scholar. My hearts and prayer is focused on his family. I am grieved on so many levels. Thank you for writing this post.

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