When the Civil War was won and the slaves were emancipated, there was jubilation at the American Anti-Slavery Society. All of the long days of struggle and battle had secured victory. “On December 22, 1865, William Lloyd Garrison terminated The Liberator. The absolute and unyielding mission of The Liberator was the abolition of slavery. Garrison wrote The object for which the Liberator was commenced—the extermination of chattel slavery—having been gloriously consummated… The chapter was closed. The deed was done. Mission accomplished.” Garrison argued for disbanding the American Anti-Slavery Society as well in 1865 after the 13th Amendment, but others, like Wendell Phillips, argued the organization should continue until full civil rights and suffrage were secured. With passage of the 15th Amendment guaranteeing the right to vote in 1870, it was believed the mission of the American Anti-Slavery Society was completed.

The hard question before us is when will the mission of Black History Month be considered completed? When will mission be accomplished?

Before these questions can be answered, we must define the mission. The mission before The Liberator and the American Anti-Slavery Society was the abolition of slavery. What was the mission behind Black History Month?

=========

Black History Month was conceived in radical activism. I did not know until a few moments ago. Apparently, Wilbur Thomas Smith (who is now named Mwatabu Okantah) was there at the beginning. The genesis of Black History Month began with a demand from the Black Students Union at Kent State that Black History Week be expanded to Black History Month. The year was 1969 and revolutionary sentiment was in the air. Black History Month was no longer something organic to traditional families. The pulpit was replaced with performance art of blackness, I would suggest.

Is the mission of Black History Month activism? If this is the mission of Black History Month, then the mission will never be accomplished as Black Liberation has no natural ending point. There is always something to complain about. I am curious how advocates of the current approach to Black History Month might respond. See generally Let’s Decolonize Black History

Let me be clear — I love Black History Month but I am disaffected by the performative art of Blackness. I specifically object to a certain vibe. Why the drums? That seems more akin to Sub-Saharan Africa than Richmond, Virginia. Why the Kente garb which is the clothing of the royal Ashanti slave trader? Why the name changes to recapture a lost Africa in one’s mind? Have A Little Struggle Why the revolutionary colors green, red and black? Aren’t the colors of my country red, white and blue? Memorial Day and Smith Twyman Why the language of liberation, struggle, oppression and other labels to define me? I object to the performance of it all as it all feels faux like Kwanzaa.

However, we can define Black History Month in another way free of African garb, Kente cloth, and African name changes. It is possible to return to the spirit of one who created Black History Week in the year 1926. How did Carter G. Woodson understand the purpose and meaning of Black History Week? Completing the historical record and emphasizing black excellence in all things was paramount:

If a race has no history, it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated. The American Indian left no continuous record. He did not appreciate the value of tradition; and where is he today? The Hebrew keenly appreciated the value of tradition, as is attested by the Bible.

If we define Black History in this traditional way, the emphasis will be on great men and women of enterprise, high intelligence, institution builders, visionaries and genuine scholars. I propose we resist the colonization of Black History by Black Studies. The black nationalists got it wrong at Kent State in 1969 and 1970. Black History was always about the best in our past, not contrived dogmas and slogan words.

Mission accomplished of Black History Month is nowhere in sight as long as we conflate Blackness with activism. Where was the AME church at Kent State in 1970? There is no evidence linking the AME church to the creation of Black History Month on campus in 1970. An AME-centered Black History Month would have resembled the coffee table in my Grandma’s living room circa 1970—profiles of John Johnson, Berry Gordy, Reginald Lewis, Ernest Wilkins Sr., Thurgood Marshall. Where were the black doctors and lawyers as activists defined Black History Month? Where was the sense of pietas? The proud stories of men and women who built institutions like Howard University, Motown, Ebony Magazine, Consolidated Bank and Trust, and the law firm Houston and Houston?

Kent State's activism-first approach actually become the dominant model nationwide for Black History. Consider the following way the City of San Diego understands Black History Month today. I direct your attention to the clenched fist on the left banner:

Sadly, the mission of Black History Month as activism leaves out much of the black American story. Black Studies and Ethnic Studies are like a piano with missing keys. The full range of the Black American experience is missing. I cannot hear the full harmony of over 40 million individuals, each with their own culture, living their lives.

I propose to share selected stories from my collection of pioneer black lawyers. For me, incredible forgotten lives are the best way to observe the roots of Black History. The Kent State minds in 1970 are alien to me. They neglected subcultures of enterprise, resilience and faith. It was as if enterprise and high aim and ambition was not the driving point of Black History. Come join me this week as I bring to life a few who lived before Kent State in 1970.

“Woodson contended that the teaching of Black History was essential to ensure the physical and intellectual survival of Blacks within broader society.” Makes more sense to me than teaching ideology and name changes. Tracing the Origins of Black History Month