When my Journal of Free Black Thought co-host Michael Bowen and I tape our show this Sunday morning, we are going to try something new. Michael and I get along great; however, it is always my fear that we are living in echo chambers. We see eye to eye more or less, even though we come from different places. Michael, for example, would never think of himself as a Southern Gothic writer whereas I sense partial alignment with the Southern Gothic sensibility (loss and historical guilt). So, what are we going to do to spice things up?

Between now and 9:00 a.m. this Sunday morning, we invite any and all questions from our listeners and readers before our Sunday session begins. For an hour or two, we will fill the airwaves with our intelligence as we answer your inquiries, be they bangers or not. Michael and I are excited about this opportunity to know you all better. And for you to know us better. As a writer, only a few topics are off-limits for me—indiscretions of my children, unflattering details about my Mom, moments when I was sworn to secrecy, the real identity of Shelby, memories of Malibu. Anything else is fair game for me. I am sure Michael has his own curated reservoir of subjects…maybe not.

So, if you are interested in having us answer your questions live, just drop us a line on our respective Substacks. You also can reach me at my Facebook page, DM me please. Michael also has a presence on X and the Journal of Free Black Thought. It should be a fun Sunday morning. The questions can be deadly serious, light-hearted or somewhere in between. To get the ball rolling, here are three questions I might ask myself if I were a guest questioner:

1. What are the three dumbest things you have ever done in your life?

(a) When I was eight years old, I was outside on the front yard and bored. I started to throw rocks up in the air to see how high I could throw a rock. I took this sizeable rock, threw it up straight in the air, and it landed flat on my head. Ouch! Luckily, I did not crack my skull. I never told my parents. You guys are the first to know.

(b) When I was in junior high school, I was on the second floor of a building. I was curious about jumping off from the second floor. Curiosity got the best of me. I jumped off a landing and landed on my feet. I survived the fall but never did it again. I did not break my back which could have been a bad outcome.

(c) When my Mom died, all of her brothers gathered at our house before the hearse arrived. I was exhausted and fatigued and couldn’t think straight as I welcomed grieving brother after grieving brother. My Mom had eleven (11) brothers. Without thinking, I kissed one of my uncles. Like that is a moment I would like to take back in life. I wasn’t thinking and my uncle never mentioned it again. Phew!

2. What Unpublished Essays in Your Unpublished Collection Haunt You?

(a) There is an essay about Carmen Delgado and love. I am in a mood right now, so I have no intention of ever publishing the thing. Friends have ups and downs. Enough said.

(b) There is an essay about Malibu. That one will remain unpublished as I am weary of deep writing.

3. What Insight from a Close Family Member Haunts You to This Day?

Once when I was young, I was at Beloved Cousin’s home in Midlothian, Virginia. I loved her home and her Dad who was like a second Dad to me. I was being very much me, dreaming of the larger world beyond race. My Beloved Cousin paused and said, for effect, “Where did you come from?” She laughed with her Virginia accent and I appreciated her insight in the moment. I did not think to say, “I come from the same place you come from.” Half of your grandparents are my grandparents too.

Where do any of us come from? We can come from the same place and be unrecognizable to blood kin. This reality about the human condition continues to haunt me as a writer.

Conclusion: So, step right up! Don’t be shy with your questions. You have a good three days to load up our inboxes with timeless questions about our humanity. You can be anonymous or use an alias in your question, if you so choose. Should be fun!

A Possible Anthem of My Life: We Just Disagree