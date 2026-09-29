“Here lies the accomplished scholar, the eminent man of riches, the honorable Mosheh Ha‑Kohen, who died and departed this life on Monday, 27 Nissan, 522 (April 19, 1762). May his soul be bound up in the bond of eternal life.” — Hebrew Inscription on Tombstone of Rabbi Moses Cohen (1709-1762)

When I prevailed upon my wife to take the 23 and Me test in the 2010s, she did so to humor me. She had zero interest in her DNA composition. For my wife, ancestors do not matter and are irrelevant unless she knew them. She makes a reluctant exception for Congressman Joseph Hayne Rainey (1832-1887), but otherwise she lives an incurious life about distant ancestors. It is a very concrete positioning of oneself in the world. I am the exact opposite as you know. I am endlessly fascinated by my genetic scaffolding, all of the chromosomes and snps that make me me. I reviewed my wife’s genetic results with great curiosity. Over a thousand of her closest cousins on the planet came into view. At that time, there was a filter where one could check for the most common DNA matches. I opened up the family DNA match and what did I find? The most common family name among her DNA matches was “Cohen.”

Well, how did that happen? I shared my discovery with my disinterested spouse. Even if she did not care, I wanted to know more about the Cohens. Thus began a year-long search for the intersection between my very Black American wife and the Cohen family. “Cohen is a common Jewish name and the most common surname in Israel.”

*

When Rabbi Moses Cohen was born in 1709 in London England, he was born Jewish in an intolerant place and time. It is sad and distressing to read of the antisemitism faced by Jews in London. Non-Anglicans faced restrictions on where one could live. There were restrictions on holding of civic office. Even university admittance was a discriminatory web of prejudice and bigotry. There was not much of a bright future for Jewish people in London.

Now compare London to South Carolina. The South Carolina Constitution granted clear and express freedom of conscience. It did not matter if one were a Jew, a Heathen or a Dissenter. One could simply be in peace. Along with this “let people be people” mindset was legal and civic status for Jewish people. South Carolina was at the cutting edge of wisdom when it came to Jewish flourishing which may surprise some who do not equate the South with Jewish communities.

Meanwhile, as Rabbi Moses Cohen was weighed down by English ways of intolerance, Jewish people were spreading the word about the appeal of Charleston, South Carolina as a place to live. One sign of a healthy Jewish community is always the establishment of a synagogue for worship. Eventually, the community came together and built the Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim synagogue in 1749. So far, so good. There was just one problem. No one in Charleston felt up to the task of leading the congregation. So, the call was sent out across the Atlantic Ocean and back to London for a rabbi who might lead the new congregation in Charleston. Rabbi Moses Cohen answered the call.

He left and resettled in Charleston, South Carolina around 1750. The new synagogue now had its first rabbi. The role was essential and very high profile. Kahol Kadosh Beth Elohim was one of the first synagogues in colonial America.

From all accounts, Rabbi Moses Cohen rose to the occasion as a religious leader. The setting could not have been better for Rabbi Cohen. South Carolina’s colonial charter in clear terms offered sanctuary and equal economic rights for Jewish residents. Charleston was a boom town bolstered by a bristling trade in rice, indigo and shipping opportunities. There was money to be made in this port city. And the Jewish community had a very strong and established network by the 1740s. In fact, Charleston became the largest Jewish community in the U.S. by 1800.

I have always appreciated the unsung history of Southern Jewish people. Few people associate Charleston with the pinnacle of Jewish culture and consciousness by 1800.

Rabbi Cohen was like a Jewish Mordecai Wyatt Johnson, the first black president of Howard University. The raw material was there in Charleston and Cohn built an enduring institution from the ground up. Under Rabbi Cohen’s leadership, Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim became the center of Jewish worship, education, and community in the heart of American Jewish life. Like Howard President Johnson, Rabbi Cohen became a cultural architect. He held the community together despite innumerable challenges. There were epidemics. There were fires. There were the good times and the bad times. There were political upheavals. There was the moral contradiction of living, and worshipping, in a slave society.

And Rabbi Cohen was there through it all.

What did it mean to be Jewish in Charleston? A big part of the answer would be Rabbi Cohen. He preserved continuity. The groundwork for the synagogue was secured. Rabbi Cohen taught children. He mediated disputes. Jewish identity survived even though it would have been very easy to assimilate. It was about psychology of leadership. When Rabbi Cohen passed away in 1762, his spirit survived in the memory of Jewish people.

*

Now, what does all of this have to do with my wife and her genetic connection to the Cohen family? The answer was unexpected for me.

Rabbi Cohen had a son, Abraham Cohen. Abraham Cohen would move from Charleston to Georgetown, South Carolina where my wife’s family has been established since at least 1807. This I knew already from years of historical research. Abraham married Bathsheba Lopez and had documented children. It also became clear from contemporaneous accounts that Abraham had a relationship outside of his marriage with free black Nancy McWhorter. Their offspring was Ann Cohen. This was an unusual and striking acknowledgment. Illegitimate children outside of marriage in the colonial South oftentimes bore the name of the mother to conceal the father’s identity. See Sally Hemings, her mother and her children. Here, Abraham and Nancy gave their baby daughter the family name of Abraham Cohen. This naming process suggests Abraham’s attachment to his daughter, Ann.

The Cohen family married into my wife’s family when Ann Cohen married James Mitchell (1758-1821), my wife’s 6th greatgrandfather. The granddaughter of Rabbi Moses Cohen married my wife’s ancestor. Newspaper accounts at the time made much of the marriage between a black leader and a Cohen family member. The marriage was seen as the promise of good racial relations around 1800.

So, the connection was both unexpected and incomplete. The connection did not fully explain my wife’s DNA matches with the Cohen family. I discovered after more digging that Ann was either a second, third or fourth wife of Mitchell. Ann was not a direct biological ancestor of my wife. The mysterious DNA matches to the Cohen family remain a mystery.

Why does any of this matter? Are there lessons of meaning here this evening? I think so.

First, it was a pleasure to discover Rabbi Moses Cohen. I had never known of the story of Rabbi Cohen’s legacy in shaping one of the oldest synagogues in America. Rabbi Cohen built an institution that survives to this day in Charleston. It is such an American colonial story. A London rabbi founded American Jewish life in a Southern city. That is a precious story of ancient tradition borne with care across the Atlantic Ocean in 1750. An immigrant story became an American story.

Second, the Cohen story is part of my wife’s American story too. Even in the newspaper accounts of the day, people sensed something special was afoot as a Cohen accepted the hand in marriage of a black leader. Two peoples were becoming as one. The template was there for a better future.

Third, my wife’s connection to the Cohen story is further evidence that Americans have been crossing the color line for intimate relations for like forever. Nancy McWhorter was a free black. And Abraham Cohen was smitten with Nancy. A tale as old as time.

Fourth, my children now have additional ties to Jewish culture and consciousness in the Americas. If they ever travel to the land of their ancestors in South Carolina, their visit should include archival records of James Mitchell at Avery College and the synagogue records at Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim. It is an American blessing to be the product of multiple American stories.

Finally, the mystery remains. I hope to one day discover why Cohens were the number one family DNA match for my wife on 23 and Me. There must be an untold story waiting to be unveiled.

Conclusion: America’s oldest standing synagogue was the creation of Ann Cohen’s grandfather. And Ann Cohen married the ancestor of my children. These are the stories that bind us together as Americans beyond binary labels of Black Americans and Jewish Americans. At least, that’s how I see it.