Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Reality Seeker's avatar
Reality Seeker
Sep 29

You are correct that we tend to think the South has little Jewish history.

Abraham Cohen broke both religious and racial doctrines.

I love all of this story!

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Kayleen A Smith's avatar
Kayleen A Smith
Sep 29

Fascinating and wonderful too!!!

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