I have observed few black commentators engaging the difficult questions presented by the AI 2027 Report. Why might this be the case? Perhaps, the issues of AI are too far out there and removed from the conventional black American experience. I am reminded of the fun people had back in the 1980s with suggesting there was a black perspective on the B-2 bomber. Maybe, there are just few black geeks and nerds who live in the world of cutting edge AI. I still believe there are zero black female AI engineers employed at frontier artificial intelligence companies. I could be wrong. Some might suggest the knock off effects of eradicating slogan word programs are more impactful today on black women. The truth is probably some unknowable combination of these factors.

This video was released three days ago and it is one of the hottest videos out there in the world of the situationally aware. The video is far better than a dry written essay from me. One can clearly see the foreseeable consequences of a powerful exponential trend. The use of set pieces on the global board is masterful. And the passionate narrator is a young black man.

Could it be that some black Americans need to see someone who looks like them to pay attention to the unfolding issue? Or, might a nerd and geek be perceived as unrelatable by 76% of black Americans for whom blackness is extremely important or very important to one’s sense of self? Are these 76% of black Americans uniquely incapable of perceiving a color blind crisis? Will this video trend among the Silicon Valley demographic and be ignored by most black Americans? Why the Smartest Minds Rarely Appear on TV

I am just raising questions. I leave the answers up to you, my readers.

