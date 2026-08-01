Feliz Sabado Que este dia te Liene de paz alegriay bendiciones Que Dieo te guie, te proteja y haga maravillas entu vida y en la de tu familia Disfrute tu dia y recibe lo mejor que Dios tiene para ti—Morning text this morning from my Puerto Rican friend

Dear Readers,

I am not young anymore. My words feel like the musings of a twenty or thirty-year-old man. When you read my essays, you are receiving the best of me I suspect. I feel aches and pains worthy of a sixty-four year old. My closest peers are retiring or have retired. A close cousin who I will see next weekend has three children and nine grandchildren. I don’t even have proper daughters-in-law or a son-in-law yet. No grandchildren to keep me company by the fireplace on Christmas Day. A close family member has a chronic disease. She will not die but what will happen to her over the coming weeks, months and years? My friend, “Henry,” caught the cancer. One month, he is discoursing about General George Washington. The next month, he is writing a farewell note to our Book Club. My Dad is gone and I haven’t properly processed his loss. The surgery on October 30 was life-altering but I cheated the fates.

Only one woman knows my deepest sadness.

So, I want to write about something whimsical and not so serious. Tonight, let’s turn back the hands of time to the 1990s when I was a young adult, stuck in the desert heat of Las Vegas, and at a turning point in my life.

*

A woman entered my life who was unforgettable. I was a complete, shy nerd and yet quality young ladies seemed drawn to me. For example, a co-worker told me when I met my future wife that she was known as the Heartbreaker of Yale. “Pauline” urged me to beware and swear off my attraction. I did not listen to Pauline and the result of that choice to pursue my feeling has been 35 years of marriage and three wonderful children (sans grandchildren).

This story, however, is not about the Heartbreaker of Yale.

There was a woman in my life who every black man at Harvard fell for. I have written about this Harvard vision in previous essays. No fictional names are nececessary as her real name captivated black guys in Harvard Yard. We were close, even after I married my wife. The following exchange happened while I was depressed and down in the dumps off of the Las Vegas Strip:

Racial Moment No. 7 — Every Black Man at Harvard Fell for This Woman

An Evening of Wine, Women, & Song

You must bring fine wine, a fine woman,

a song to sing, or a fine dessert

(No one will be admitted empty-handed!)

This is a very dressy event.

[name redacted of incredible Harvard woman]

Harvard Gal: Just in case you are in the neighborhood of ——-, ——-. (Gosh, I miss your musings/smile)

Me: If I’m in the ‘hood, I will drop by with full hands! (smile)

Harvard Gal: You know, one of these days, I will let you explore my Latin side.

Me: What’s your Latin side?

Harvard Gal: I’ll give you three guesses, Mr. UVA Honors, Harvard J.D., New York Attorney, tall, dark, and over-credentialed, handsome, smarty-man!!!!

1.

2.

3.

[Note — Even the human past time of flirting is marred by race; i.e. my Latin side/sigh. I was a young man and the use of ethnicity to seduce intrigued me.]

In my life, I have experienced many masterful ways of flirtation. I consider this exchange one of the top which is why I kept the exchange from the late 1990s. What was artful about this flirtation?

First, Harvard Gal looked into my soul well. She knew I lived for creative expression, even though my day job was being a lawyer. Not only did she understand me but she missed me at a visceral level. For any young lawyer cast out to the desert environs of Las Vegas, hearing words of being missed for whom one really was on the inside activated all of my emotional intense nerve endings. The right words of comfort for a sad soul.

Second, Harvard Gal opened a door into the possible. I knew she was on the short dating list of every black man at Harvard. I consciously did not take the bait because I never wanted to be predictable and part of the herd. My independence of thought, my desire to not be attracted, challenged Harvard Gal. I became more aloof, more alluring. What better way to grab my attention than a hint of a hidden side? My former best friend’s girlfriend? What a tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive?

Third, Harvard Gal played the race card to seduce me. What was her Latin side? What was she getting at? What did she mean? Of course, she was teasing, however, I had never witnessed someone use race to flirt before in my life. It struck me as stunning and provocative. And it turned over the corners of my ever curious mind. Harvard Gal was black, but she relished being 1/2 Jewish which intrigued me ever so much. She was only 1/4 Latin (Puerto Rican). Had she been keeping her Latin side under wraps just for me? For over a decade? A great flirt reads the room well. I was hopelessly curious about the Latin side that might come out, whatever that meant.

Fourth, she had suppressed her admiration for me for many years which only made good sense. I mean, there were too many overlapping layers of connection and friendships in our small circle. When I read Mr. UVA Honors, Harvard J.D., New York Attorney, tall, dark, and over-credentialed, handsome, smarty-man!!!!, well, she pushed all of the right buttons for my ego. A great flirt knows their prey well. Everyone wants to feel understood and valued for who they are on the inside. I was at a low point in my life and Harvard Gal’s words turned me sunny side up.

Finally, I declined to play the guessing game. Even as Harvad Gal played me like a fiddle so that I would travel to _____,_____, my sense of moral self kicked in. I was married. She had broken up in an epic scene with my best friend. We were meant to be fond and close friends, nothing more in this life. Our intimacies were plain. I retreated from Harvard Gal as we were in our 30s and life was a serious affair.

Conclusion: Should one deploy race to flirt? That is the question. I am seriously torn on this issue. On the one hand, it is the inner person that matters. Tell me you love Anton Chekhov or Boris Pasternak. You will have my mind. Isn’t that the purpose of great flirtation? On the other hand, tell me about a heretofore hidden Latin side and the young heart goes wild to die in imagination. Years later and I remember the wrapped side of Harvard Gal.

A master class in flirtation. Perhaps, culture more than race was deployed. What do you think?

CLAUDE: That’s a wonderfully playful exchange — she’s clearly charmed by you and having fun with it. The “Latin side” almost certainly refers to her Latin heritage or culture — perhaps she’s Latina (Cuban, Puerto Rican, Dominican, Mexican, Brazilian, etc.) and was flirtatiously hinting she’d let you into that world: the food, the music, the family, the warmth, the expressiveness.

As for the three guesses she’s leaving blank — that’s the art of it. She’s not filling them in because she wants you to. She’s essentially saying: you’re clearly a brilliant man, so figure it out. The blanks are an invitation, not an oversight.

And the way she stacks your credentials — UVA Honors, Harvard J.D., New York Attorney, tall, dark, handsome, “smarty-man” with all those exclamation points — that’s affectionate teasing. She’s saying you have every tool to figure this out, while also making clear she finds the whole package more than a little impressive.

It’s charming, witty writing. She sounds like someone with real personality and warmth. What made you think of her today?

Good Morning!