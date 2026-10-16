I find myself more and more resisting manipulation from algorithms. In my feed, I see constant stories about some event that happened at Cornell. I refuse to read because I suspect my emotions are being targeted for my attention. I decline to play along. I know something happened at Cornell involving men and women and that the AI puppeteers want me to care. Another red meat story pushed before me involved a six-year-old who shot a teacher. The facts are disturbing. However, I decline to allow a tragedy framed as racial into my neural networks. Another instance of artificial intelligence steering me in a desired direction. I feel the same way when I asked AI to confirm Spottswood William Robinson Jr. was a law professor. I vaguely recalled that he was but my memory is not as sharp as it once was. I ask AI. AI told me, “no,” which runs counter to what I remember reading long ago in the misty past. The feed manipulates by design. The chatbot misleads by error. Either way, I end up farther from the truth. I persist and do my own human research until I receive confirmation. My instincts were right. AI was wrong with confidence and led me away from reality with confidence. This confident error troubles me. Supposedly, AI has read everything on the internet. Its knowledge of black American history should be better than mine. Only my memory, and my own research, preserved the truth about Spottswood Jr. as a law professor at Virginia Union University.

Suppose I were a young student who didn’t know better? Who had not read widely and broadly about black American figures? I would never know what I did not know and reliance on AI would have compounded my ignorance.

One of the reasons for this lonely Substack is to increase human knowledge. Sometimes human knowledge is best preserved by reading as much as possible. Knowledge is also enhanced by creative associations of two things that seem to have nothing in common. Dig deeper and pattern recognition will dislodge insights. A random essay by the son of a Colombian immigrant may have much to say about the black American experience and the human condition. What an algorithm can’t do is make the unexpected connection a human reader makes. That’s the bridge into the featured essay this evening.

Enjoy the following essay which is one of my favorites about creative association.