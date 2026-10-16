Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
Oct 16Edited

More keen insights about our current moment. A few days ago, I used Rumfeld's "unknown unknowns" to describe what can happen in our present information environment exactly as you have. Razor sharp critical thinking skills are imperative; unfortunately our educational system is not developing them and our political system does not incentivize or reward them.

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