There is a bright line separating pre-recovery from post-recovery. Since the morning of Thursday, October 30, 2025, I have lived in the land of pre-recovery. My thoughts did not betray me. It is better to say nothing so concentrates the mind like pain. My creative life flatlined until this evening. Now, I feel better as I again feel the sensation of associations between unrelated ideas. I thank all of my readers who have been patient with me during my hiatus. My family members have been supportive which is great. I received kind well wishes from my young writer friend somewhere in the hinterland. This is the first time I have been at my laptop since October 30, 2025. I will catch up with my unread e-mails in the following days. I am back and the world has not changed.

This lonely Substack was born in the early morning discomfort of a dislocated shoulder on March 23, 2023. How poetic for creative expression to be born again out of physical discomfort. I felt an irrational urge to walk about the block this afternoon to show I was back in the game of life again. My spouse disabused me of such folly. Tis’ better I return to Substack and you, dear readers, with baby steps. This evening is the first baby step going forward. The novel Gotterdammerung will return next Wednesday.

