[Introduction: This evening, let’s take a step back and think about how all the things are reframed in life. I love to write about the human condition free of dogma and slogan words. It is true that I am just one person out of over eight billion people in the world. On the other hand, I know my lens on the world better than anyone else, so perhaps there is value therein. There is no one way to be in the world. There is no one Black American story in the land. I am always amazed when I view a podcast and a young black man wearing dreadlocks speaks with no hint of subtlety, nuance or complexity about racism, white supremacy or Tulsa, Okalhoma.

Thus this light essay for a pleasant evening in San Diego.]

The other day, I saw a dark-skinned black woman in Washington, D.C. speaking at a protest rally. All of the standard slogan words erupted from her impassioned mouth. What mesmerized me, however, was the t-shirt she wore. On her shirt was a darkened American flag with the words From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration. I immediately suspected delusion. See my previous essays on black delusion in the public square. Delusion and Reality Perspective, What A Concept Delusions, Delusions and the Future, Stay As You Are Dragons in the Southern Night

Notice how the black female framed the human condition. There were other possibilities available for a t-shirt slogan. For example, how about the slogan From Freedom to the White House? This slogan would nicely communicate the ascent of black Americans from indentured servitude at Jamestown, Virginia in August 1619 to the election of the black president in November 2008. Wouldn’t that t-shirt inspire countless watchers of the televised protest? Or, one could have chosen the catchy line from Howard to Harvard. Another message that uplifts as it captures the rise of a people from Howard University in 1867 to Harvard University and the presidency of Claudine Gay in 2023. I am not a fan of the former President Gay but you see my point, right? The frame is positive and constructive, rooted in the beauty of educational attainment. Let’s try another slogan better for the hearts and minds of young people. How about From James Mitchell to Earl Graves, Sr.? Just capture the sway of black enterprise for all to see. Or, From George Vashon to Mordecai Johnson. Bookends of the black American experiment at Howard University in Washington, D.C. And the curious might ask the woman, who was George Vashon? And the dark-skinned woman would proudly say George Boyer Vashon was the first black professor at Howard. Who was Mordecai Johnson? She might reply, oh, Mordecai Wyatt Johnson was the first black president of Howard. We are very proud of President Johnson.

But no, the black woman treated us to delusion instead. Why remind us of slavery? Why return the mind to the worst in the past? And there is no mass incarceration. Criminals commit crimes. They serve time. This is not a complicated concept, ladies and gentlemen. Most assuredly, there is zero casuation between long, long ago American slavery and modern-day criminals who commit crimes. There is no causation.

Notice how the dark-skinned woman frames the human condition? Once you see the negative framing, it is hard to unsee.

The 1619 Project

The 1619 Project frames the genesis of the American story as human slavery. Nothing subtle here, just raw manipulation and misdirection.

A better, and more accurate frame, would be the 1607 settling of Jamestown, Virgia by Captain John Smith and his band of Englishmen. Those hardy souls on the banks of the James River gave birth to the colony of Virginia before any other English foothold in the New World. Our origin story can be directly traced back as Americans to 1607, an epic year for our future country.

Do you remember all of the crazy stories and reports out of the New York Times celebrating the 400th anniversary of Jamestown in 2007? …. Nor do I. I do recall how the August 1619 arrival of twenty Africans at Jamestown set the activist world on fire in 2019. Many words were deployed in a dishonest framing of our national story. It is manipulation and another example of framing all the things.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

It always annoys me when some people harp on the race riot in Tulsa, Okalhoma. The riot, deplorable and despicable, happened in 1921. What annoys me is how this riot for many defines their whole narrative story of Black American history. Of course, the 100th annniversary of the Tulsa riot blazed across the consciousness of the media in 2021 but there is more to the story of enduring black enterprise in the U.S. Where is the Black Wall Street of Durham, North Carolina? Why do commentators and young people on You Tube not remember Durham as well? Where is Jackson Ward in Richmond, Virginia? I have never heard a commentator reference Jackson Ward when recounting black enterprise on You Tube. It is always Tulsa this and Tulsa that. I am bored. What about Striver’s Row in Harlem, the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920s? Why do we not remember the Harlem of the 1920s when we hear people on podcasts and in the comments on Substack?

Those who seek out the worst in Black American history have effectively eased wonderful and enduring places of black enterprise out of the discourse. This erasure from memory is disturbing. Just another example of how powerful the frame can be.

White Supremacy

I rarely mention the slogan word white supremacy. By mentioning the phrase, I breath energy into the notion which I am loath to do. When one uses the slogan words white supremacy, one has framed the human condition in 2025 in a manner reminiscent of AI psychosis. What do I mean? Constant engagement with AI systems has created a break with reality for some AI consumers. Similar, the jackhammer impact of the slogan words “white supremacy” over and over and over again creates Black American psychosis. Everything emphasized and remembered is negative. So negative experience is the memory and remembrance crosses the line into delusion. We are left encouraging delusion the more and more we use slogan words.

It ripped my heart out and caused me sadness to cancel my Black Enterprise Magazine subscription. I was a living a lie as I subscribed to a magazine that encouraged racial resentment and anger and delusion. And like a bad marriage, I had to part ways with a part of me since childhood.

I don’t just want the negative in my life. I want the positive too. In fact, I need the positive more than the negative. Do you see the manipulation of framing? People are falling in love with, and becoming addicted to, the negative in Black American history. People panic when the negative isn’t there. I suspect people of all races are lonely and looking for the negative in the Black experience. It feels familiar by now.

Sigh.

Let me surmise for a moment. Too many commentators and activists are living in a world where black life is brutal and savage. This distortion of reality makes some black people hate relationships with non-blacks. Some are led to see others as making one’s life worst. If professors, writers and intellectuals cherry pick from the worst, they can do it. And we will see gross and monstrous pictures of Emmitt Till in an open casket from the 1950s in Black Enterprise Magazine.

How gross, Black Enterprise magazine! How despicable.

What is the goal of framing the human condition in this way? The goal is to hate others. Read this stuff like From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration and it gets into your head. This stuff is sick delusion and destroys families.

Conclusion: I feel better now. I have identified the negative framing of all the things as our American Dilemma. And what might be a better way, a more healthy framing of our past? On June 26, 1926, Mordecai Wyatt Johnson became the first black President of Howard University. President Johnson changed the course of American history from the hilltop in Washington, D.C. Wouldn’t it be wonderful if the New York Times on June 26, 2026 released a 100-page tome about the life and times of President Johnson, how he changed the life of all Americans as he breathed life into a better vision at the law school, the medical school, the dental school, the college? Imagine if every school district in America received a free copy of the Johnson booklet. Imagine if there were hundreds of podcasts and movies and shows about how a son of former slaves bent the course of history to his will? Wouldn’t that framing on the 100th anniversary of the Howard Revolution inspires us more than the 1619 Project, the Tulsa Race Riot, White Supremacy, Enslavement and Mass Incarceration?

Because we are humans, not hapless creatures of negative framing. We all need a healthy dose of the epic and positive in our past, not sad sack chronicles of gloom and doom. Because we need to know the best of us, not the worst.

Howard President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson (1890 - 1976)