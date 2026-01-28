On January 27, 1945, the Allied forces liberated the concentration camp at Auschwitz. The German forces around August 1941 began to gas prisoners. From 1942 until late 1944, freight cars from all over Europe transported Jewish men, women and children to their fate at the concentration camp. 1.1 million out of 1.3 million fellow humans were murdered. The few who survivved would bear the Nazi tatoo on their forearm for the rest of their lives.

Soviet troops liberated the camp on January 27, 1945, a day which would be designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Several camp leaders in charge were executed, including camp commandant Rudolf Höss. Small comfort for the millions impacted by evil.

Remember this day.

(The first four liberating soliders) did not greet us, nor did they smile; they seemed oppressed not only by compassion but by a confused restraint, which sealed their lips and bound their eyes to the funereal scene. It was that shame we knew so well, the shame that drowned us after the selections, and every time we had to watch, or submit to, some outrage: the shame the Germans did not know, that the just man experiences at another man's crime; the feeling of guilt that such a crime should exist, that it should have been introduced irrevocably into the world of things that exist, and that his will for good should have proved too weak or null, and should not have availed in defence. — Account of Survivor Primo Levi