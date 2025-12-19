Winkfield’s Substack

Winkfield’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1h

“He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

‭‭Micah‬ ‭6‬:‭8‬ ‭NIV‬‬

https://bible.com/bible/111/mic.6.8.NIV

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
1h

Good and right for all of us to search, research, show mercy, compassion, want to know the truth, understand all sides. Praying for clarity, direction, wisdom, justice, empathy to do what’s right for each other. God made all of us His image for a special purpose.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Winkfield Twyman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture