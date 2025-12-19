For my money, reparations for American Slavery is a low resolution movement. There is no discernment drawn between college-educated black families for generations and families for whom high school graduation is an event worthy of twerking.

Nor does the thirst for reparations distinguish between descendants of free blacks and descendants of slaves. Some blacks in America dating back to former indentured servant Anthony Johnson were free in Virginia since the 1600s. Those who clamor for reparations never parse out the material distinction between descendents of free blacks and descendants of slaves. For example, suppose one of eight greatgrandparents were free? Would this descendant experience a different lingering effect of slavery compared to a black American descended from four free greatgrandparents? How about someone, and I am thinking of someone I know, who can claim seven free black greatgrandparents out of eight greatgrandparents? Would this person’s life experience and ancestry stand apart from someone who had no free black greatgrandparents in their family line? Would the descendant of 100% free blacks have the same moral claim for reparations for American slavery as the descendant of 100% American slave ancestors? Do we ignore those descendants of free black slave owners who walk amongst us today? Whom we call Uncle, Wife, Son and Daughter? Do they have an equal moral claim to reparations for American slavery? The Free Black Slaveowner in the Family Tree

Suppose one’s family was native to New England? Would the lingering effects of American slavery be faint in this family as Massachusetts abolished slavery in 1783, New Hampshire had no slaves in 1810, and Vermont abolished slavery in 1777? Why would the argument for reparations have the same meaning for our black American family native to New England compared to a black family native to Virginia or Mississippi? Adovcates for reparations never engage these fine points. Once again, there is this assumption that all black Americans native to the United States since 1900 are descendants of American slaves. This statement may be true for some, but not for everyone.

And even if a true statement, it may be 1/8 true for some black Americans and 7/8 true for other black Americans. It is foolhardy to treat all black Americans the same vis-a-vis lingering effects of American slavery. Living in a World of Ghetto Life

To state the obvious, many black Americans are of multiple heritages. I have Canadian cousins which I think is the neatest thing. I am also of Dutch descent. According to Ancestry.com, about 8% of the genetic stuff that makes me me originates from the Netherlands. I am going to go out on a limb and suggest my Dutch ancestors were not American slaves. Should my Dutch heritage matter to the reparations discussion or do we just pretend only my slave ancestors matter? Why or why not? My Mother-in-Law is 52% European in genetic heritage. Should we wish her european ancestors out of existence and award her full, 100% reparations for American slavery, same as someone who may be only 20% european like me? I never read about how reparations proponents engage those of mixed heritage, including hybrid slave and free antecedents. Should it matter in the reparations conversation?

=========

There is a pattern when I listen to arguments for reparations for American slavery. These arguments are never original or novel. It is the same old refrain. I only write this evening because I listened to a particularly poor resolution defense of reparations a few hours ago. When challenged, the advocate fell back upon slogan words systemic racism and white supremacy. The lack of thought annoyed me, ergo, this essay about pattern recognition.

Here are five patterns I discern whenever I listen to arguments in favor of reparations on You Tube.

No. 1 Harmed By Redlining

A common slogan word in support of reparation for American slavery is redlining. Redlining was a discriminatory use of financial services to deny credit and insurance for black neighborhoods. Sounds bad, right? And those discriminatory days of the 1930s, 1940s, 1950s and 1960s have come and gone.

What proponents of reparations never mention is that evidence of redlining was anchored in major urban areas. Review the literature and one will see scary maps for Philadelphia, Chicago and Baltimore. All true in a day and time. However, there is never a mention of redling in southern suburbs which was my experience. Indeed, I searched for evidence in my Hickory Hill neighborhood which had been our family neighborhood and a black enclave in a white part of Chesterfield County since the 1870s. I found no evidence of redlining. It was not my experience or my family’s experience. No Redlining for Me

But put my life experience aside for a moment. Pretend I am an outlier, fringe.

My wife’s ancestor purchased a second home in Windsor, Connecticut in the 1870s. I am unaware of any redlining maps targeting his country home. Shouldn’t there have been housing and financial discrimination against black Americans in the 1870s?

Family Country Home in the 1870s

Another ancestor owned a two-story white home in Georgetown, South Carolina in the 1850s. No evidence of redlining to prevent accumulation of wealth before the Civil War. My ancestor, a former slave, purchased a mansion house along the James River in 1871. No evidence of redlining. He had the money. He purchased a mansion house. John Mercer Langston, the first black lawyer in Ohio, purchased a nice two-story home in his white town in the 1850s. No evidence of redlining.

We should question assertions that past redlining from nearly a century ago is a logical basis for reparations for American slavery today. Too many black Americans were purchasing property since before and after the Civil War to suggest redlining suppressed home ownership and wealth accumulation across the board. Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 5: Episode 18 Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 4,: Episode 25 Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 4, Episode 22 Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 5, Episode 5 Pioneer Black Lawyers: Season 4: Episode 8 Redlining fails as a blanket argument for all that ails black American wealth. Reconstruction was not redlining. The 1930s were not American slavery. These are historical facts, not narrative distortions.

Family Owned Home in the 1850s

No. 2 As A Descendant of Slaves

This bald statement always annoys me. So what if you are a descendant of slaves? Big whoop. I have known descendants of slaves since like forever. Not a thing. I am far more interested in knowing whether you are smart. Do you fit well with our family? Where did you go to school? Who did you marry and why?

There is no automatic moral claim generated by being the descendant of slaves. It is a historical conversation item but far more important is what has one made of one’s own life since birth. And besides, why would slave descent be so central to one’s identity? I suspect slave ancestors would prefer that their descendants focus on the future. One cannot change the past. And slaves were at the very bottom of the social heap. This is why the most important word in black culture and consciousness has always been freedom. Aren’t we regressing by emphasizing the most negative and tragic in our past?

Why not say as a descendant of a free black barber? How about as a descendant of a pioneer black lawyer? Try as a descendant of a Reconstruction-era politician. Even better might be as a descendant of the Howard Class of 1868. Notice how one is remembering the best in achievement. Or, as a descendant of the first black professor at Howard? I know descendants of the first black professor at Howard, George Boyer Vashon. They are so filled with pride, dignity and self-respect.

Howard Professor George Boyer Vashon (1824 - 1878)

Reparations invites disempowering self-identity. What do you think?

No. 3 My Hands Have Touched the Hands that Have Touched the Hands

This argument is one of my favorite arguments. To make the point that we are within spitting distance of long ago American slavery, a proponent will wax lyrical. These are the hands that touched a grandfather. And my grandfather touched the hands of his grandfather. And he was a slave. Nice try and an A for poetry but not convincing to me.

You see, grandfathers are a precious asset in life. Many people never knew their grandfather. I did not. Grandfathers I Never Knew So, I never touched the hands of my grandfather. The touch argument doesn’t move me so much. Moreover, since I never knew my grandfathers, I am reminded yet again of how distant and remote our lives are from American slavery.

This argument actually pushes me further away from reparations. I touched my grandmother but even Grandma was only born in 1893. My Grandma would have been offended by the idea of reparations for American slavery. Instead, she took pride in entrepreneurial sons and daughters.

No. 4 Empty Hands of Grandfather the Slave

The idea is that slaves were nothing. They toiled from sunup to sundown and had nothing to show for it at the end of their days. Yes, this was the harsh reality for generations of people. We fought a Civil War to end this scourge on the land.

This argument freeze frames slave ancestors. But human lives are never frozen in time. Lives change and evolve. Out of the 150 pioneer black lawyers I have written about, a significant number were born slaves and became free and propertied. Time did not stand still. To paint a picture of an empty-handed slave ancestor misses the great evolution among descendants of American slavery after the Civil War in the South and the North. Memorial Day and Smith Twyman

Never be persuased by those who freeze frame slaves as pitiful beings incapable of dreams and aspirations. It is a falsehood. It also is disrespectful of black enterprise in the late 1800s and early 1900s. See generally Roll, Jordan, Roll: The World the Slaves Made by Eugene Genovese. “Slaves were not passive victims.”

No. 5 So Many Things Done to Us (Systemically)

Come off it, people.

External locus of control is the card play of the woebegotten. It is not 1725 anymore. Nor is it 1825 anymore. In fact, the last time I checked, it was not even 1925 any more. It is a brand new world we face in the year 2025. There are some who suggest young white males are the true oppressed in America nowadays. The Lost Generation by Jacob Savage.

People tend to respect those who aim for the stars. Those who dream of the coming of a better time. The doers, the visionaries like Howard President Mordecai Wyatt Johnson. No one respects the dude fronting for reparations. Every answer to every other question is systemic racism and white privilege.

Where is your self-respect, man?

Conclusion: Reparations annoys me as a performative game. There are no lingering effects of slavery. If this were the case, how did a poor boy on the wrong side of the tracks, born of former slave parents, become the epic leader of Howard University in 1926? Riddle me this, dear readers — how many times in his life did Johnson educated in a segregated black school in Paris, Tennessee talk about systemic racism and white supremacy in his life?

Did President Johnson thirst for reparations for American slavery? I suspect not.

Good evening!