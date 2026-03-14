Although I am open to the doom and gloomers in the AI space, it should always be remembered that I am very bullish on the possibility offered by AI in health care, particularly reversal of aging. I first became aware of a clear forecast that AI might bring about the reversal of aging in the AI 2027 report. Review the chart on the first page of the AI 2027 report and scroll down. You will see the dates start with April 2025 and end with October 2027. By October 2027, the forecast for an AI-discovered cure for cancer remains science fiction. As the technology develops, the cure for cancer should move leftward from science fiction to emerging tech. I am eager for the emerging tech. We have lost too many family and friends over the years to cancer. What really caught my eye was an AI-cure for aging. When the AI 2027 report initially came out in April 2025, a cure for aging was projected for the year 2030. AI researcher Daniel Kototajlo now projects a cure for aging as science fiction as of October 2027. Fine, but what is the forecast for the year 2030? Is it possible that a cure for aging might move leftward from science fiction to emerging tech? Reducing the Biological Age The Science of Reversing Aging Can You Reverse Aging?

I don’t know the answer but entrepreneurs are talking about the “longevity singularity.” The idea is that, at some point within the next three to five years, researchers and pharmaceutical companies will be expanding the human lifespan. Why would this be possible? Because aging is a computational problem to be solved, just like biology and mathematics.

Consider that aging has been reversed in mice. Vision in blind mice has been restored. “Leading researchers think we’re **2-5 years away** from first FDA-approved epigenetic reprogramming therapies.”

The details are still being worked out in research labs around the world. But the approach seems to deploy genetic therapy coupled with AI to produce genetic reprogramming that “works throughout the ENTIRE body. Crosses blood-brain barrier. Reaches every tissue. Coordinates systemic rejuvenation.”

So, I am hearing from different sources that we may use AI and genetic programing to solve aging circa 2030. Wouldn’t that be exciting? What would you do if your expected life span doubled within ten years? You are older in years but younger in body. The years advance and your youth returns. What will be the ethical implications in the 2030s of growing younger? Reversing aging is science fiction today but then it will be an emerging tech and then it will exist. Definitely an upside to the exponential acceleration of AI. If we survive the arrival of artificial superintelligence.

Stay tuned and I will keep you abreast of developments over the coming months and years.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button