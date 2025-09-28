[Introduction: My young novelist has given up the fight. My Young Novelist On Becoming a Young Novelist She no longer writes. And I understand the decisions we all must make as individuals. The freedom to write requires discipline and a sense of a calling. For those out there who desire to write and will write, the following are 48 thoughts I would share with the young writer this Sunday morning.]

Jot down observations from daily life in a notebook.

Look for the quirky, the unusual in life.

If something grabs your attention, it will grab the attention of readers as well because we all recognize the small snippets of life — surprise, intrigue, a chill in the night of Los Angeles air.

Laughter — bring the spirit of laughter to your work!

Solitude is your friend.

Look into the distance — your intuition will speak to you.

Let your mind wander.

Notice how people interact with one another. Therein lies the stuff of life.

If you can, bring the reader into your world of words. To paraphrase novelist John Gardner, create a vivid continuous dream.

Writing is like placing your eye glasses on and bringing the world into clear view.

Find opportunities to laugh in your work. That’s when we’re at our best, when we laugh!

Contemplation — the gateway to the muse.

In a city where there are too many people, there are too few writers.

One never knows what someone is thinking, except when reading the words of a writer.

A writer needs to find his or her tribe.

There is a perceptible sensation of falling for a writer when insights wash in.

A good writer aims for the head. A great writer aims for the heart.

If the words do not come at once, take a break. Watch Star Trek (The Original Series).

A writer lives in curiosity.

Writers and artists are kinfolk. More writers should think of themselves as artists of the printed page.

Writers connect humanity to the big questions of life.

Write into one’s conscious experience.

The longer one waits to write, the less one will write.

The number of likes do not define the emotional resonance of a piece.

Writing, the outer limits of self-reflection.

Anxiety is your friend as a young writer.

Writing is glorified pattern recognition.

All is material.

Writers are the shepherds of consciousness.

Write every day. The daily habit is like a muscle that grows stronger with exercise.

Creative expression brings more good into the world, if done well.

Great songwriting is scaffolding for great writing.

Great essay titles can come from great lines in music.

The same goes for great lines in great poetry.

Write what you know. Your writing will have more power and confidence.

Rewriting is to be anticipated, not dreaded.

Abstract writing is weak writing.

Concrete writing is strong writing.

When in doubt, delete.

Good writing should sound like music to the ear. Develop your ear for the harmony of writing.

Write against type.

Write against caricatures.

Write against stereotypes.

Write to touch the reader.

Write to move the reader.

Observe the Golden Rule. The ending should echo the beginning.

Write beyond the horizon.